Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret, who is now an ex-convict because of her incident with the US Police over alleged fraud case she was involved in.
The actress who was arrested over a strong surveillance was placed on her account after huge sums were being withdrawn consistently before she was napped.
Hints has it that the actress has since been released and deported back to Nigeria and considering the gravity of her actions, the actress has decided to relocate to Ibadan from Lagos where she formerly resided.
Currently the actress is maintaining a low profile as she is yet to attend any public function as she hopes to rebrand herself and stage a strong come back to the industry.
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by Saucekide25(m): 12:31pm
Hmmm. Too bad
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by einscienstist(m): 12:31pm
They should have beheaded her..... . . Why Celeb go dey give us bad name....?? #mtchewww
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:34pm
She came back sober!
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by stephleena(f): 12:39pm
opolo eyes
Hmm
If she wasn't caught, believe me you she will write an inspirational story on how she suffered and how God uplifted her.
A lesson to everyone not all what people say or what you see are the truth because most are they are not who you think they are.
Remember the case of Makinwa
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by winzy(m): 1:05pm
While davido is singing wire wire... She is doing wire wire.
Am not gonna look at the name thoo
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by Naturalobserver(m): 1:05pm
stephleena:E no b open eyes
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by majamajic(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by ChiefSweetus: 1:05pm
Na dammy krane sister?
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by oluwaseyi000(m): 1:05pm
if she committed the crime in Nigeria, she will have probably gone free
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by pweshboi(m): 1:05pm
I must make it by any means syndrome... Always putting the country to Shame and disrepute abroad. Even our politicians aren't spared too, nah so so disgrace everywhere. Who Nigeria offend sef?
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by CharlesShaw(m): 1:06pm
Wire wire people
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by baddosky1: 1:06pm
Lola
Na dem!!
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by ekems2017(f): 1:06pm
Welcome home. When we thought you have escaped this predicament we are facing in Nigeria you still go commit. Now join us in kicking baba out come 2019.
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by grayht(m): 1:06pm
Cones right now...
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by Kaxmytex(m): 1:07pm
Welcome to the real prison
stephleena:No Be Open Eye
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by Uruan2023: 1:07pm
Bursted!
Ashawo is legal there, u for kukuma do am.
Now, u go follow us suffer from Buharianasis.
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by omocalabar(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by don4real18(m): 1:08pm
ekems2017:After giving us a bad name, you are welcoming her...
It's ppl likeher that makes it difficult for other Nigerians to travel there
|Re: Lola Margaret Deported From US, Secretly Relocates To Ibadan - Nollyzone.com by kaluxy007(m): 1:08pm
Lola head be like dash board.
