|Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by BoneBlogger(m): 1:40pm
Queen Ndiana Inyang (Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Ibom Ambassador 2017),MBGAK, is currently lamenting her loss after recently loosing her fiance to the cold hands of death.
The beauty queen who is reported to have been in attendance at the Thanksgiving service in honour of the Akwa Ibom state speaker yesterday at Full life Uyo, took to Facebook to reveal the sad news.
It was gathered from her Facebook post that her fiance called her when he probably about to pass away but she din't pick due to her busy schedule.
She wrote on Facebook; "Oh Dead!!! Why have thou deprived me of my joy & testimony. Sadly, I was the person He called and I was busy as usual. This is worse than a heartbreak"
The cause of her fiance's death was not disclosed. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/mbgak-ambassador-2017-ndiana-inyang-loses-her-fiance-as-she-laments.html
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by JoanHicks(f): 1:42pm
So sorry.
Was he going to escape death if she had answered his calls.
For those asking me, yes I'm originally from Virginia live here in Dallas in TX with my fiancee Danny he is a Nigerian, he is an active member of this forum. He always LOL anytime he visit this forum, I joined yesterday afternoon and I made my first comment too, this morning I've done same again, and I'm first to comment.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Brooke60(f): 1:53pm
RIP
Definitely worst than Heart break
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by free2ryhme: 1:54pm
BoneBlogger:
this story is incomplete
4 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Topmaike007(m): 1:55pm
Chai.. Rip.. God will provide
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by simonlee(m): 1:55pm
I don't even think she's sad about the incident.
who else thinks so?
13 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by mhisbliss(f): 1:55pm
Its sad he passed away and you weren't there for him, its worse that a beauty Queen cant speak correct English
Oh Dead!!! Why have thou deprived me of my joy & testimony. Sadly, I was the person He called and I was busy as usual. This is worse than a heartbreak"
20 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by ZombieTAMER: 1:56pm
Wow
She is ugly
For a beauty queen of course
12 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by nairavsdollars(f): 1:56pm
So sorry dear. But it is O Death NOT DEAD
9 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Kelvin30286063(m): 1:56pm
Sad, we shouldn't be too busy for our loved ones.
I'll never ignore my mom, dad or fiancée call. No matter how busy I am.
3 Likes
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Osanebi007(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by maxwell767(m): 1:56pm
You called yourself a beauty queen yet you could not beautify your fiancé's heart...
I will advice u step down, main looking at you.. There's no beauty, except for the crown
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by ameezy(m): 1:57pm
mhisbliss:#ifffaslapyou
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by wwwtortoise(m): 1:58pm
..... and she came to the social media to tell us about the missed call.
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Uyiii: 1:58pm
mhisbliss:and it's worster she's so much more beautiful than you are
p.s: the girl dey crase sha, wtf is fi*****.
little or no remorse at all, make she dey marry her busy schedules naa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by adedayourt(m): 2:00pm
I the beauty queen intend to write
Oh death!!!
Stead of
Oh dead!!!
Sorry for ur loss beauty queen.
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by northvietnam(m): 2:01pm
Topmaike007:Provide what in particular
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by heckymaicon(m): 2:01pm
Nairaland mods with stupid and useless news ehn
I tire for una ooo
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Topmaike007(m): 2:02pm
northvietnam:another fiancé
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by chumakk: 2:02pm
busy doing what? Just say you don't like the poor soul. I have learned that you can't be too busy for someone you love and place value on. Once I can't answer your call I must send message immediately. I never leave my phone behind for no reason. If it is meeting, the phone will be on silent. I love how iPhone is designed to notify you of calls and you can even arrange some calls to not enter and some calls to pass through.
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Houseofglam7(f): 2:02pm
Beauty queen wey dey type rubbish
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by AAlozie(m): 2:02pm
"O Dead" indeed. Without all these paints, you're just an ordinary looking lady.
1 Like
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by kulrunsman79(m): 2:06pm
Why the outburst? Is it of any essence now? People should endeavor to REPRESENT well while in relationship, not crying crocodile tears when it goes irredeemably bad.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by northvietnam(m): 2:07pm
Topmaike007:
Lol.... now u r talking
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by talk2percy(m): 2:08pm
The person I am seeing here iz the most beautiful gurl in Akwa Ibom? Nsogbu di for that state then. He called u buh someone dey on top of u..say the truth. Una official work nah to the service rich old politicians
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by Topmaike007(m): 2:08pm
northvietnam:
|Re: Ndiana Inyang's Fiance Dies! 'He Called And I Was Busy As Usual' by pweshdodo(m): 2:08pm
The English self na killer(asarailu)
