The beauty queen who is reported to have been in attendance at the Thanksgiving service in honour of the Akwa Ibom state speaker yesterday at Full life Uyo, took to Facebook to reveal the sad news.



It was gathered from her Facebook post that her fiance called her when he probably about to pass away but she din't pick due to her busy schedule.



She wrote on Facebook; "Oh Dead!!! Why have thou deprived me of my joy & testimony. Sadly, I was the person He called and I was busy as usual. This is worse than a heartbreak"



The cause of her fiance's death was not disclosed. May his soul rest in peace.



So sorry.



RIP

Definitely worst than Heart break

this story is incomplete this story is incomplete 4 Likes

Chai.. Rip.. God will provide





who else thinks so? I don't even think she's sad about the incident.who else thinks so? 13 Likes

Its sad he passed away and you weren't there for him, its worse that a beauty Queen cant speak correct English



Oh Dead!!! Why have thou deprived me of my joy & testimony. Sadly, I was the person He called and I was busy as usual. This is worse than a heartbreak" Oh Dead!!! Why have thou deprived me of my joy & testimony. Sadly, I was the person He called and I was busy as usual. This is worse than a heartbreak" 20 Likes







She is ugly

For a beauty queen of course WowShe is uglyFor a beauty queen of course 12 Likes

So sorry dear. But it is O Death NOT DEAD 9 Likes

Sad, we shouldn't be too busy for our loved ones.

I'll never ignore my mom, dad or fiancée call. No matter how busy I am. 3 Likes







You called yourself a beauty queen yet you could not beautify your fiancé's heart...



I will advice u step down, main looking at you.. There's no beauty, except for the crown You called yourself a beauty queen yet you could not beautify your fiancé's heart...I will advice u step down, main looking at you.. There's no beauty, except for the crown

..... and she came to the social media to tell us about the missed call.

Its sad he passed away and you weren't there for him, its worse that a beauty Queen cant speak correct English and it's worster she's so much more beautiful than you are



p.s: the girl dey crase sha, wtf is fi*****.

little or no remorse at all, make she dey marry her busy schedules naa and it'sshe's so much more beautiful than you arep.s: the girl dey crase sha, wtf is fi*****.little or no remorse at all, make she dey marry her busy schedules naa 1 Like 1 Share

I the beauty queen intend to write



Oh death!!!



Stead of



Oh dead!!!





Sorry for ur loss beauty queen.

Chai.. Rip.. God will provide Provide what in particular Provide what in particular

Nairaland mods with stupid and useless news ehn

I tire for una ooo

Provide what in particular another fiancé another fiancé

busy doing what? Just say you don't like the poor soul. I have learned that you can't be too busy for someone you love and place value on. Once I can't answer your call I must send message immediately. I never leave my phone behind for no reason. If it is meeting, the phone will be on silent. I love how iPhone is designed to notify you of calls and you can even arrange some calls to not enter and some calls to pass through.

Beauty queen wey dey type rubbish

"O Dead" indeed. Without all these paints, you're just an ordinary looking lady. 1 Like

Why the outburst? Is it of any essence now? People should endeavor to REPRESENT well while in relationship, not crying crocodile tears when it goes irredeemably bad.

RIP to the dead

another fiancé

Lol.... now u r talking Lol.... now u r talking

The person I am seeing here iz the most beautiful gurl in Akwa Ibom? Nsogbu di for that state then. He called u buh someone dey on top of u..say the truth. Una official work nah to the service rich old politicians

Lol....

now u r talking