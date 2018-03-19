Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / UCH Ibadan Labelled Death Trap After Lady Died Due To Alleged Negligence (9169 Views)

Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital / Woman Dies In Tender Hospital Enugu Due To Alleged Negligence / ''UCH Ibadan Doctors Killed My Wife'' - Man Says (picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Enoch blames the negligence and incompetence shown by medical officers at the UCH Ibadan for being responsible for her death.

Read below his very sad story:



UCH Ibadan A Death Trap.



I write this from a place of inconsolable grief, sheer anguish, unimaginable pain, and the very zenith of fury having lost a dear one so cheaply and unjustifiably in a place that is erroneously believed to be safe but apparently needs saving itself, riddled with egomaniacal doctors with God complexes, nurses like witches, patients attendants who will not attend to you until you have called them a billion times, morticians who will milk you out of your very life savings just to get the remains ready for burial without caring that you were just bereaved, almost everyone there just seemed inappropriate for their respective jobs – such a shambolic and toxic environment! I lost hope in Nigeria for a moment.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence



We rushed to the emergency department calling for help at about 12am with our dear Oluwaseun diagnosed with Cardiac failure, but it took 15 minutes to have a not-so-friendly looking doctor amble to the car we brought her in just to see whether or not the case was an emergency.



Soon we were asked to pay for so many written things including an oxygen tube so that she could breathe, but getting to the cashier, he told us in no uncertain terms that he would not attend to us until he downs his bowl of amala (biko, who eats amala at such an ungodly hour? But that’s by the way)



We had to scream for help then a senior nurse came and spoke some sense into the glutton who reluctantly attended to us after he heard that the patient was dying. Then again we overheard a nurse say “I hope these ones are here with much money, otherwise they shouldn’t even bother”.



Eventually, Oluwaseun was checked into the resuscitation unit and trust me, that place reeked of death.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died lailasnews



A resuscitation center that had only one functional heart monitor to serve four dying patients, no even a single defibrillator, stuffy as hell, very mean nurses; one of whom even threatened to check out any patient whose relatives were not cooperative, two malfunctioning air conditioning systems while every last office there had working ones, it was generally a place prepared to make patients sweat their very weak pulses out.



It should rather be called a euthanasia ward. How patients were objectified was absolutely distressing.







One would have that euphoric shimmer of hope when a team of smug doctors strolls in like demigods only to realise that they came to learn with the patients rather than care for them. What is the point of acquiring redundant knowledge? These people are more used to deaths than saving people.



Oh Goodness Gracious!!! I thought their Hippocratic Oath should mean something or are they just murderers with licence? When you kill someone with your inaction, apathy and negligence are you not complicit?



This grieves my soul and won’t stop replaying in my head.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnews 1a



I held her, watched her breathe her last, crashing; with pain written all over her face. We screamed for help but they were rather concerned with quietening us than reviving Oluwaseun.



They managed to get to her, gave her a few chest compressions in a futile CPR charade, chatting and laughing while at it, and then pronounced her dead JUST LIKE THAT.



We had waited and waited for the cardiologist who neither showed up nor called for her to be relocated to the cardiology unit until she gave up at 7:20 pm on the 17th of march 2018.



This is a fresh brilliant UniLag graduate due for NYSC in a few weeks, someone’s beloved daughter, beautiful sister and wonderful friend; someone’s decades of physical, psychological and financial investment left for dead in a Nigerian foremost health centre.



Oluwaseun Ezekiel we love you. Even though you were a victim of inept doctors and failed health policies, you forever will be in our hearts.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnews



I write this hoping to find some closure by laying it all bare, peradventure it would get to relevant authorities who will amend and enforce the standard operating procedures of this helluva health facility, but unfortunately; Oluwaseun you will still be greatly missed. Rest on in the arms of the Lord.





Don’t wait to experience this before you know about some doctors playing God. Please share until someone in authority notices and this menace is fixed #fixuch #fixourhospitals #ripseun



https://lailasnews.com/uch-ibadan-labelled-death-trap-after-lady-died-alleged-negligence/



Pictured below is late Oluwaseun Ezekiel



Lalasticlala A grieving Nigerian Facebook user, Enoch B. Godson has called out UCH Ibadan, University College Hospital, after he lost a loved one, UNILAG graduate Oluwaseun Ezekiel at the hospital.Enoch blames the negligence and incompetence shown by medical officers at the UCH Ibadan for being responsible for her death.Read below his very sad story:UCH Ibadan A Death Trap.I write this from a place of inconsolable grief, sheer anguish, unimaginable pain, and the very zenith of fury having lost a dear one so cheaply and unjustifiably in a place that is erroneously believed to be safe but apparently needs saving itself, riddled with egomaniacal doctors with God complexes, nurses like witches, patients attendants who will not attend to you until you have called them a billion times, morticians who will milk you out of your very life savings just to get the remains ready for burial without caring that you were just bereaved, almost everyone there just seemed inappropriate for their respective jobs – such a shambolic and toxic environment! I lost hope in Nigeria for a moment.UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligenceWe rushed to the emergency department calling for help at about 12am with our dear Oluwaseun diagnosed with Cardiac failure, but it took 15 minutes to have a not-so-friendly looking doctor amble to the car we brought her in just to see whether or not the case was an emergency.Soon we were asked to pay for so many written things including an oxygen tube so that she could breathe, but getting to the cashier, he told us in no uncertain terms that he would not attend to us until he downs his bowl of amala (biko, who eats amala at such an ungodly hour? But that’s by the way)We had to scream for help then a senior nurse came and spoke some sense into the glutton who reluctantly attended to us after he heard that the patient was dying. Then again we overheard a nurse say “I hope these ones are here with much money, otherwise they shouldn’t even bother”.Eventually, Oluwaseun was checked into the resuscitation unit and trust me, that place reeked of death.UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died lailasnewsA resuscitation center that had only one functional heart monitor to serve four dying patients, no even a single defibrillator, stuffy as hell, very mean nurses; one of whom even threatened to check out any patient whose relatives were not cooperative, two malfunctioning air conditioning systems while every last office there had working ones, it was generally a place prepared to make patients sweat their very weak pulses out.It should rather be called a euthanasia ward. How patients were objectified was absolutely distressing.One would have that euphoric shimmer of hope when a team of smug doctors strolls in like demigods only to realise that they came to learn with the patients rather than care for them. What is the point of acquiring redundant knowledge? These people are more used to deaths than saving people.Oh Goodness Gracious!!! I thought their Hippocratic Oath should mean something or are they just murderers with licence? When you kill someone with your inaction, apathy and negligence are you not complicit?This grieves my soul and won’t stop replaying in my head.UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnews 1aI held her, watched her breathe her last, crashing; with pain written all over her face. We screamed for help but they were rather concerned with quietening us than reviving Oluwaseun.They managed to get to her, gave her a few chest compressions in a futile CPR charade, chatting and laughing while at it, and then pronounced her dead JUST LIKE THAT.We had waited and waited for the cardiologist who neither showed up nor called for her to be relocated to the cardiology unit until she gave up at 7:20 pm on the 17th of march 2018.This is a fresh brilliant UniLag graduate due for NYSC in a few weeks, someone’s beloved daughter, beautiful sister and wonderful friend; someone’s decades of physical, psychological and financial investment left for dead in a Nigerian foremost health centre.Oluwaseun Ezekiel we love you. Even though you were a victim of inept doctors and failed health policies, you forever will be in our hearts.UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnewsI write this hoping to find some closure by laying it all bare, peradventure it would get to relevant authorities who will amend and enforce the standard operating procedures of this helluva health facility, but unfortunately; Oluwaseun you will still be greatly missed. Rest on in the arms of the Lord.Don’t wait to experience this before you know about some doctors playing God. Please share until someone in authority notices and this menace is fixed #fixuch #fixourhospitals #ripseunPictured below is late Oluwaseun EzekielLalasticlala 4 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry for your loss.



Most hospitals in Nigeria are death traps and most hospital staffs are agents of death.











Please let no one die near this guy again,

The grammar is too much. My head hurts. 12 Likes 1 Share

Ha!

What nonsense is our health system turning into?

Buhari I hope u are reading this if u can't hear well.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. 4 Likes

Hiss.



Hsjsjdkkd

Relationships don't last because of the good times; they last because the hard times were handled with love and care.

hmm... I just hope you didn't speak this your big grammar beside her sickbed.



Very big to kill... 4 Likes

Problem with Nigerians is we neva take things serious and full of negligence.. It is so painful that it still happens even in health sector

Not surprised. If a whole Aso Rock clinic and National Hospital Abuja dont have ordinary paracetamol and syringe, what is UCH? But honestly, most of these nurses in government owned hospitals should be sacked asap 2 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria, where lawlessness and carelessness prevails, where health workers use patients as lab rats, where almost all hospitals are dilapidated or equipments are insufficient or not working, where money is valued over human life 1 Like

pejuakinab:

Ha!

What nonsense is our health system turning into?

Buhari I hope u are reading this if u can't hear wel

Sadly, Buhari doesn't read, he only watches Cartoon. Sadly, Buhari doesn't read, he only watches Cartoon.

Sorry for the loss











RIP to the dead









......but this english ehn







We were not told what was actually wrong with the girl.



But its' obvious Amala just cost her her life.

I wish the eating of Amala and Ewedu in hospitals could be banned.



She won't have died if the cashier ate something light,

Like abacha and ugba. We were not told what was actually wrong with the girl.But its' obvious Amala just cost her her life.I wish the eating of Amala and Ewedu in hospitals could be banned.She won't have died if the cashier ate something light,Like abacha and ugba. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is plagued by the lack of self less people but unfortunately filled with insensitive self centred people lift right and centre 3 Likes

To think that the running cost of one senator in Nigeria will go a long way to put things in order makes me just wanna cry.



To the president, every young man is a Yusuf to his father, every young lady is an Aisha to the her father. Every life matters 7 Likes

As with most government bodies, the staff of public hospitals seem to have seen and heard it all and never can get to move their bodies quick enough to save lives. I wonder if there are comparative statistics to determine how many patients are lost and saved so their shortcomings would be laid before them...but that is asking for too much aint it? RIP to the dead.





Work in the office and OUT of the office, singly or as a team. Microsoft Office 365 is easy to use, cost efficient and can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Talk to us today at Lotus Beta Analytics Nig Ltd.

Sad..



It is true that most of our hospitals are not well equipped and we blame the government for that



But who do we blame for the lack of empathy by the healthcare workers? Should we blame the government too?



If you cannot at least empathize with people, you have no business working in a hospital.

FlirtyKaren:

A grieving Nigerian Facebook user, Enoch B. Godson has called out UCH Ibadan, University College Hospital, after he lost a loved one, UNILAG graduate Oluwaseun Ezekiel at the hospital.



Enoch blames the negligence and incompetence shown by medical officers at the UCH Ibadan for being responsible for her death.

Read below his very sad story:



UCH Ibadan A Death Trap.



I write this from a place of inconsolable grief, sheer anguish, unimaginable pain, and the very zenith of fury having lost a dear one so cheaply and unjustifiably in a place that is erroneously believed to be safe but apparently needs saving itself, riddled with egomaniacal doctors with God complexes, nurses like witches, patients attendants who will not attend to you until you have called them a billion times, morticians who will milk you out of your very life savings just to get the remains ready for burial without caring that you were just bereaved, almost everyone there just seemed inappropriate for their respective jobs – such a shambolic and toxic environment! I lost hope in Nigeria for a moment.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence



We rushed to the emergency department calling for help at about 12am with our dear Oluwaseun diagnosed with Cardiac failure, but it took 15 minutes to have a not-so-friendly looking doctor amble to the car we brought her in just to see whether or not the case was an emergency.



Soon we were asked to pay for so many written things including an oxygen tube so that she could breathe, but getting to the cashier, he told us in no uncertain terms that he would not attend to us until he downs his bowl of amala (biko, who eats amala at such an ungodly hour? But that’s by the way)



We had to scream for help then a senior nurse came and spoke some sense into the glutton who reluctantly attended to us after he heard that the patient was dying. Then again we overheard a nurse say “I hope these ones are here with much money, otherwise they shouldn’t even bother”.



Eventually, Oluwaseun was checked into the resuscitation unit and trust me, that place reeked of death.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died lailasnews



A resuscitation center that had only one functional heart monitor to serve four dying patients, no even a single defibrillator, stuffy as hell, very mean nurses; one of whom even threatened to check out any patient whose relatives were not cooperative, two malfunctioning air conditioning systems while every last office there had working ones, it was generally a place prepared to make patients sweat their very weak pulses out.



It should rather be called a euthanasia ward. How patients were objectified was absolutely distressing.







One would have that euphoric shimmer of hope when a team of smug doctors strolls in like demigods only to realise that they came to learn with the patients rather than care for them. What is the point of acquiring redundant knowledge? These people are more used to deaths than saving people.



Oh Goodness Gracious!!! I thought their Hippocratic Oath should mean something or are they just murderers with licence? When you kill someone with your inaction, apathy and negligence are you not complicit?



This grieves my soul and won’t stop replaying in my head.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnews 1a



I held her, watched her breathe her last, crashing; with pain written all over her face. We screamed for help but they were rather concerned with quietening us than reviving Oluwaseun.



They managed to get to her, gave her a few chest compressions in a futile CPR charade, chatting and laughing while at it, and then pronounced her dead JUST LIKE THAT.



We had waited and waited for the cardiologist who neither showed up nor called for her to be relocated to the cardiology unit until she gave up at 7:20 pm on the 17th of march 2018.



This is a fresh brilliant UniLag graduate due for NYSC in a few weeks, someone’s beloved daughter, beautiful sister and wonderful friend; someone’s decades of physical, psychological and financial investment left for dead in a Nigerian foremost health centre.



Oluwaseun Ezekiel we love you. Even though you were a victim of inept doctors and failed health policies, you forever will be in our hearts.



UCH Ibadan labelled death trap after lady died due to staff's alleged negligence lailasnews



I write this hoping to find some closure by laying it all bare, peradventure it would get to relevant authorities who will amend and enforce the standard operating procedures of this helluva health facility, but unfortunately; Oluwaseun you will still be greatly missed. Rest on in the arms of the Lord.





Don’t wait to experience this before you know about some doctors playing God. Please share until someone in authority notices and this menace is fixed #fixuch #fixourhospitals #ripseun



https://lailasnews.com/uch-ibadan-labelled-death-trap-after-lady-died-alleged-negligence/



Pictured below is late Oluwaseun Ezekiel



Lalasticlala

Nigeria hospital and death trap are like 5&6...rip my lady

To think someone blames the hospital staff for absent defibrillator and few cardiac monitors as well as nonfunctional A/C. Who knows how much he sold his vote during the last elections.



May her soul rest in peace. 4 Likes 1 Share

What a country! God blessed the dead! RIP

Buhari, u see ur life.

My dear sorry for your loss. I found myself in your shoes about 3 weeks ago when I had to rush my relation to Nnewi teaching hospital,Anambra state. The truth is that there is nothing like emergency care in Nigerian teaching hospitals. Just pray that your case doesn't become emergency because if it does,your case is at God's mercy. The delay in accident and emergency is just sad. The protocol is much. Before one would stand in queue to make payment,a lot may go wrong. What is our national health insurance doing? NHIS is meant to cover for every citizen that presents as emergency so that the health workers can start attending to people who present in emergency without payment. But in Nigeria, the government nurse will ask you to go and pay for folder,you will stand in queue to buy every single thing the doctor needs to attend to your relation. Within 8hours , four people died in my presence while we were at the accident and emergency. Oxygen cylinders were limited for some who needed them. A doctor waits for ages before he gets result of tests that will enable him treat patient. How can acdident and emergency not have a functioning defibrillator for someone with cardiac arrest? When someone is about to die the doctors just come and press the chest. No Ambubag to resuscitate or give air. My relation had a stroke and would have benefited from one drug called "Alteplase" from what the CT scan doctor told us as he presented very early. Do you know that Nigerian teaching hospital does not have this drug that could have saved a stroke patient? I put a call to a doctor friend abroad and he was surprise how accident unit would not have such important drug used for heart attack and stroke patient. I lost my relation in the hospital.The Nigerian system has failed us. Our government don't care since they have the money to travel abroad. I pity people who shout "Sai Buhari" . Just pray you or your relation don't end in such condition where your life would have been saved if we have sane government. Our past leaders have also failed us. The doctors complained of being understaffed. It took the doctor more than 45 mins before he showed when my relation was eventually gasping to die. By the time he came,my relation had passed out. He said he was the only doctor covering two wards or so.



Our lawyers should also sit up. Doctors , nurses and teaching hospitals should be sued for medical negligence. A patient has much right abroad but in Niheria,health workers see themselves like god. I know our hospitals are under equipped but if lawyers should start sueing,maybe these government hospitals will sit up as pressure will be on the government to do what they ought to do. 1 Like

Doctors and nurses in general hospitals are witches and wizards 1 Like

what do you expect when buhari sends his son to germany for treatment

If grammar dey wake dead body, that lady for no die 1 Like

He is very silly, why blame doctors and staff for lack of equipment, or is it doctors that are to provide defribillators and ACs. He sounds like a pained and frustrated soul whose childhood dreams to become a doctor were crushed by JAMB. That's why he has shifted d government responsibility to the doctors, just to give them a bad name and pour out his frustrations, my advice to him, he should pick next years JAMB form and study hard.





Back to the matter on ground, Nigerians should understand that the government does not have the capacity to solely fund all our public hospitals. It's only in Nigeria that you see a hospital that doesn't make up to N20million a month, but will be paying salaries and expenses of N300million a month. It can never work. Nigerians must pay the real cost of healthcare, either indirectly by high taxes, or directly to the hospital or by insurance. When this is done, there will be enough money to fund the hospitals adequately. This also applies to the education sector and several other sectors.



Quality healthcare is expensive, Nigerians have to choose between cheap but low quality healthcare or high quality but expensive healthcare. 2 Likes

s

Hmm... That is the norm in most hospitals in Nigeria. Very pathetic... I'm sure most deaths are due to negligence by these nurses and doctors.