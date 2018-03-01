Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos (12907 Views)

Che Oyinatumba who shared pictures of his meeting with the herder - said the solution to the herdsmen crisis is honesty and the political will by the federal government.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



To solve herdsmen-community problem, is easy. All that is required is honesty and political will by the Federal Government as; Every cow, has an owner; Every owner knows where his cow is; It is not calculus or atomic physics for Government to know whose cow entered whose farm and the next day a village is raided!!



Here I am with a herdsman; A mere rearer-Caretaker for the own of the cow. He is armed with nothing but a stick and a smile; Attack the cow, he will tell the owner, The owner will tell armed bandits and they will raid your village in the name of this innocent few toothed herdsman!



Really? 1 Like

Fulani's value their cows more than ANYTHING.

Kill a Fulani man's child, he will accept it as his fate from Allah

But if you accidentally kill his cow.....

















You and and your generations unborn will not live to tell the story 8 Likes 1 Share

You have said the truth my brother. Saraki also has cows everywhere 9 Likes 1 Share

the op just revealed the truth.

The rich who owns these cows are the terrorists.



Although the rich owners of these cows are mostly Northerners and politicians, we have some of them who are

igbos, yorubas etc.



I also think there are opposition politicians who are spreading these killings for political gains in 2019.

because if these owners were Pro Buhari, they would have calm down the killings by now and resume thier killings after election.



The greatest issue that can destroy Buhari in 2019 is the herdsmen issue. The opposition knows this.



On the other hand, Buhari is not helping matters with his complacent body language. He is too narrow minded to act like a statesman he was suppose to be at his age. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Yes, we know nah.The herders you see are not the attackers. They have their armed group who on invitation by the owner of the cows invade any village they are told to attack.



Politicians, Fulanis, Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas, etc are all into cattle business. 5 Likes 1 Share

We all know it is those big men and yeye politicians that buy cows and keep them under the herdsmen, that is y they hv been finding it difficult to pass the ranching bill bt reather fighting to veto the president on useless election reordering, however, I still belive that ranching is the solution,it might be gradual bt atleat let see the political will, let the killing stop... 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wah. The truth remains that finding the terrorist attackers is not difficult, just that the political will is lacking. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmm... Let's all face the truth, most of this herdsmen ain't the real owners of this cows, they are just caretakers... The real owners are rich alhajis and individuals that have invested in cattle rearing and selling. Now what's worry some is why this 'Rich' peeps can't build ranches and rare their cows there. In other sane countries they have ranches and even have small milk factories in the ranch. 3 Likes

.ok 1 Like

ChangeIsCostant:

There is also a politically motivated "herdsmen" attack to the present administration bad name.

Makes sense.



It's just like corruption and electricity failure in this country. We know the main culprits but no liver to deal with them. Na so so small fish we go dey oppress.



Buhari is a member (of head) of the association of cow owners. End of discussion. 1 Like

hian. Are you making excuses for them now? Its a case of "Trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am" If they didn't trespass, no one would think to harm their cattle in the first place







There is also a politically motivated "herdsmen" attack to give the present administration bad name.

Well known and documented fact. If you don't know this ,then you're certainly not from Nigeria

Plain and simple

We know the owners, PMB, all northern elites have cows.

The same people that many foolish Nigerians handed over their votes are the same people that turned back to unleash mayhem on them because of cow

So in summary, the owners of the cows in the country are responsible for the killing since the cow rustlers are known to them. OK continue

Afonjas, always trying so hard to defend their hausafoolani Masters.



It's a Pity OyinatumbaAfonjas, always trying so hard to defend their hausafoolani Masters.It's a Pity 2 Likes

and tomorrow, the innocent herders will be blame