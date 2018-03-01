₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,971 members, 4,142,576 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos (12907 Views)
Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War / I Am The Happiest Man In The World - Former Niger Delta Militant Says. Photos / They Say I Look Like Ben Ayade, Cross River Governor - Man Says (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 2:16pm
A Nigerian man based in Abuja, Che Oyinatumba, has weighed in on the Fulani herdsmen crisis which has been rocking the country for some time now - after meeting a Fulani cattle rearer earlier today. According to him, when a cow is attacked, the 'ordinary' herdsmen will notify the owner of the cow. The owner will now tell armed bandits who will finally raid the attacker's village or area and wreck havoc.
Che Oyinatumba who shared pictures of his meeting with the herder - said the solution to the herdsmen crisis is honesty and the political will by the federal government.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
To solve herdsmen-community problem, is easy. All that is required is honesty and political will by the Federal Government as; Every cow, has an owner; Every owner knows where his cow is; It is not calculus or atomic physics for Government to know whose cow entered whose farm and the next day a village is raided!!
Here I am with a herdsman; A mere rearer-Caretaker for the own of the cow. He is armed with nothing but a stick and a smile; Attack the cow, he will tell the owner, The owner will tell armed bandits and they will raid your village in the name of this innocent few toothed herdsman!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/abuja-based-man-che-oyinatumba-speaks-after-meeting-with-herdsman.html
3 Likes
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by paymentvoucher: 2:16pm
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by stefanweeks: 2:22pm
Really?
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 2:25pm
Fulani's value their cows more than ANYTHING.
Kill a Fulani man's child, he will accept it as his fate from Allah
But if you accidentally kill his cow.....
You and and your generations unborn will not live to tell the story
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by pejuakinab: 2:26pm
You have said the truth my brother. Saraki also has cows everywhere
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by life2017: 2:26pm
the op just revealed the truth.
The rich who owns these cows are the terrorists.
Although the rich owners of these cows are mostly Northerners and politicians, we have some of them who are
igbos, yorubas etc.
I also think there are opposition politicians who are spreading these killings for political gains in 2019.
because if these owners were Pro Buhari, they would have calm down the killings by now and resume thier killings after election.
The greatest issue that can destroy Buhari in 2019 is the herdsmen issue. The opposition knows this.
On the other hand, Buhari is not helping matters with his complacent body language. He is too narrow minded to act like a statesman he was suppose to be at his age.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:26pm
Yes, we know nah.The herders you see are not the attackers. They have their armed group who on invitation by the owner of the cows invade any village they are told to attack.
Politicians, Fulanis, Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas, etc are all into cattle business.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by 8kingz(m): 2:26pm
We all know it is those big men and yeye politicians that buy cows and keep them under the herdsmen, that is y they hv been finding it difficult to pass the ranching bill bt reather fighting to veto the president on useless election reordering, however, I still belive that ranching is the solution,it might be gradual bt atleat let see the political will, let the killing stop...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by afroniger: 2:27pm
Na wah. The truth remains that finding the terrorist attackers is not difficult, just that the political will is lacking.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by pweshboi(m): 2:27pm
Hmm... Let's all face the truth, most of this herdsmen ain't the real owners of this cows, they are just caretakers... The real owners are rich alhajis and individuals that have invested in cattle rearing and selling. Now what's worry some is why this 'Rich' peeps can't build ranches and rare their cows there. In other sane countries they have ranches and even have small milk factories in the ranch.
3 Likes
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by mainboi: 2:28pm
.ok
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by heckymaicon(m): 2:28pm
.
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by free2ryhme: 2:29pm
ChangeIsCostant:
senseless talk
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 2:31pm
What was he saying in essence?
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by straighttalk(m): 2:31pm
There is also a politically motivated "herdsmen" attack to the present administration bad name.
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by free2ryhme: 2:31pm
paymentvoucher:
heckymaicon:
mainboi:
pweshboi:
afroniger:
8kingz:
pejuakinab:
genie425:
E be like say dem swear fro una abi
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by kokoye(m): 2:31pm
Makes sense.
It's just like corruption and electricity failure in this country. We know the main culprits but no liver to deal with them. Na so so small fish we go dey oppress.
Buhari is a member (of head) of the association of cow owners. End of discussion.
1 Like
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by lotusbeta: 2:31pm
hian. Are you making excuses for them now? Its a case of "Trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am" If they didn't trespass, no one would think to harm their cattle in the first place
Incurring costs maintaing server rooms, inverters, IT staff? Let Azure take care of your data. Move it to the cloud today. Talk to us at Lotus Beta Analytics Nig Ltd
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by straighttalk(m): 2:31pm
There is also a politically motivated "herdsmen" attack to give the present administration bad name.
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by TippyTop(m): 2:32pm
Ok
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by pweshboi(m): 2:32pm
free2ryhme:Lol... Wetin my neck do you now
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by Teedamaniac: 2:33pm
Well known and documented fact. If you don't know this ,then you're certainly not from Nigeria
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by bamoski(m): 2:33pm
Plain and simple
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by greatermax77(m): 2:33pm
We know the owners, PMB, all northern elites have cows.
The same people that many foolish Nigerians handed over their votes are the same people that turned back to unleash mayhem on them because of cow
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by prigoz(m): 2:33pm
So in summary, the owners of the cows in the country are responsible for the killing since the cow rustlers are known to them. OK continue
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by ItzChinnex(m): 2:33pm
Oyinatumba?
Afonjas, always trying so hard to defend their hausafoolani Masters.
It's a Pity
2 Likes
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by ediko5(m): 2:34pm
and tomorrow, the innocent herders will be blame
|Re: This Is What Happens When A Herdsman's Cow Is Attacked - Abuja Man Says. Photos by Skepticus: 2:34pm
nairavsdollars:
A fulani herdsman told me this about 10 years ago. They'll kill for cows over their own kids. It's an unwritten code among them.
Sadly, the settled Fulani and the elites among dem still think like that.
Vote in the one of these Fulanis, Buhari or Atiku, it's still a win-win for Miyetti Allah and the herdsmen dynasty
Between Yorubas And Ghanaians: What Is The Problem? / Boko-Haram Is GEJ's Baby - Buhari Fires Back / The New Map Of Biafra
Viewing this topic: NORSIYK(m), jholiz, somafol, Brandler, Iboni1(m), debolayinka(m), Shabii, softmind24, Phyqee10(m), manny4life(m), tempex88(m), down4bj, BOAAUTOS, Adeshayour, onomeabuja, isagbe, fikhayo(m), sharatech, mastertunji(m), lordm, mayorall(m), benjamin02, meneski, swagifted(m), arigold1304(m), TooNoisy(f), cdekj(m), Cheekah212(m), Correctman1, desmondoo(m), Richiez(m), darocha1(m), Yankee101, cbrezy(m), Moji12(f), dowjones(m), marvelyole(m), fadario(m), MRosario(m), emmanwandud(m), jensrichy(m), akinszz, Orezy5(m), smartlawochetin, Yinxies(f), farady, MisterGrace, CCC2, wizzywisdom(m), alausa4u(m), pahpah01(m), Wilfem(m), oloyeagbaakin(m), justtruth88miSt, walera10(m), neyobills, talk2flash(m), FlamesD, shigo20(m), Maziebuka01(m), delpee(f), emonkey(m), sulesadat(m), Perfectnumber6(m), figment232(m), onebody(m), Despaceman15, Tmelisfon, sirdammy92, mayorincorp(m), joepepsy(m), King4Roller, S3xxy, Barywhyte(m), Krak(m), jnressence, muystoy(m), loffyloffy, zlantanfan, Emmenyk(m), femsuper, kidman96(m), Sufisunni, temmy6996(m), onos217(m), pankere(m), iSage, ololaderhoda(m), LEAFLET(m), salemdv(m), iyzeek(m), Agritech(m), EkoErrands, Purehuman(m), emmchi(m), Fatherly, fpeter(f), oktemi, shinacollins(m), bolargeez(m), babygirls(f), abu99err, daclemx, smithd, Twoclans(f), patomberekpe(m) and 168 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10