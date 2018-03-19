₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by emmalezy(m): 3:43pm
The Bangalore unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 41-year-old Nigerian national who is believed to be the head of the supply chain of illegal drugs in India.
The accused, John Somadina aka was arrested last week on the basis of a tip off from the Ahmedabad bureau. He has been handed over the Ahmedabad NCB.
It was gathered that Somadina, was a pan-India supplier of illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, etc.
He coordinated with the drug cartel that was involved in smuggling illegal drugs from South America and Africa into the country.
The modus operandi of the criminal was to illegally bring Illegal drugs into the country and then to the smaller cities such as Ahmedabad, Baroda, etc.
His carriers will then supply the illegal drugs in small quantities to bigger cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bangalore, among others.
“Most of the people who act as carriers in this crime are citizens of Nigeria, Kenya, Venezuela, Vietnam, Columbia and Brazil. And they are mostly drug addicts themselves. There also appointed several people from the North East as carriers. At least 12 of the carriers were apprehended by the NCB from different cities. The carriers would work for them for free supply of drugs,” shared Hari Om Gandhi, Zonal Director, NCB.
Investigation revealed that Somadina was involved in at least 12 cases of illegal drug supply and smuggling.
Investigators said he was also in touch with the international drug cartels in South America, which made it easier to smuggle illegal drugs into the country with the help of carriers.
It was also suspected that he was running a country-wide racket in 2014. The Ahmedabad NCB has been granted three-day judicial custody of the accused.
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by ZombieTAMER: 3:47pm
That's a good news
Whatever a man sow
That's what he will reap
Not some fools who aren't man enough
They will use others to do rituals claiming sophistication
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by ZombieTAMER: 3:47pm
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by georjay(m): 3:51pm
This is one of the reasons why I don't envy rich people....
God bless everybody hustling legally
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by fergie001(m): 3:54pm
This thread go sweet dieeeee
shege
if you know,you know
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by phrancys001(m): 4:27pm
NCAN certification needed.
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by python1: 4:29pm
“Most of the people who act as carriers in this crime are citizens of Nigeria, Kenya, Venezuela, Vietnam, Columbia and Brazil.
My blodas have finally placed Nigeria on the first position, make una keep the flag flying. At least, we will insult the hell out of afonja and almajiri for hating.
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by python1: 4:32pm
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by python1: 4:33pm
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Annnonymous: 4:38pm
They never disappoint
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by OPAUGBEE(m): 4:38pm
Mtchew....... Na news?
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Osanebi007(m): 4:38pm
JOHN SOMADINA U HAVE SUCCESSFULLY SHAMED US WE THE FLATINOS ...
USELESS BIGGOT
QUOTE AND WHEELBARROW GO JAM U
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by LastSurvivor11: 4:38pm
Who buys the drugs?
Same Indians and that is why its so lucrative..
I will be keyboard warrior than be risking my life with powder..
Enjoy your jail term man..
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by ZombieTAMER: 4:38pm
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by wtfcoded: 4:38pm
Ezigbote nwafo
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by engrobidigbo: 4:38pm
python1:
SAY NO TO TRIBALISM!!!
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Okoyeebos: 4:39pm
On behalf of the descendants of Judas Iscariot, Ohaneze Ndigbo gives a 7-day ultimatum for you to have mercy on flatheaded pigs in Asian prisons.
Signed
Emma Powerful
(AkA the coward who escapes faster than a bullet)
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by tobtap: 4:39pm
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by imamabi(m): 4:39pm
I saw the picture and I know that he must be eeeggggbbbbbooooo
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by IamPatriotic(m): 4:39pm
Why India and not Indonesia where we are sure of what his end will be?
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by ekems2017(f): 4:39pm
His time is up.
Reminds me of the poem ; Six days are yours Mr thief and one day is mine.
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by ZombieTAMER: 4:39pm
fergie001:
Ncan reporting live
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by lekahm(m): 4:40pm
Tribal war loading !
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Luukasz(m): 4:40pm
IGBO KWENU!
IGBO AMAKA!
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by python1: 4:40pm
engrobidigbo:No to tribalism.
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by FisifunKododada: 4:40pm
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by DaddyKross: 4:40pm
Agba awo senior man
Tuale ooh
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Austema(m): 4:40pm
T
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by Sweetopia(f): 4:40pm
Cha cha cha igbo kwenu!! Ye!! Kwezuo nu oo we hail thy criminal prowess
|Re: Nigerian International Drug Kingpin Arrested In India by python1: 4:41pm
ZombieTAMER:Did anyone asks for your family pictures?
