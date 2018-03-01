₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by 360frolic(m): 4:39pm
Kogi state's embattled senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons, including political and public office holders nationwide.
He took the issue personal; in his views, he thinks he was one of the reasons for the decision.
In his words:
http://newshelm.ng/dino-melaye-reacts-to-withdrawal-of-policemen-attached-to-vips/
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Sapnaprem(f): 4:41pm
Bros abeg, wetin make you think say na you be the target< you get death wish ni?
360frolic:
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by manuel4real(m): 4:41pm
aa
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by manuel4real(m): 4:41pm
am
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by fiizznation: 4:43pm
Always acting like a kid. And this one is a senator. Smh
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by ZombieTAMER: 4:44pm
Life dey sweet the thief
After collecting more than 15million monthly for doing nothing... Why won't you cry wolf when there is non
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by traeces(m): 4:44pm
But if all of us that pay taxes and have survived armed robbery or assassination attempts are to demand personal police protection, then even police men will require personalized police protection sir
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by imamabi(m): 4:46pm
Na wa o. Wetin I go talk now?
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by oluwayimika123: 5:02pm
If u deserve a Police escort cos u re a tax payer myself and my parents also deserve one.
I dunno d way dis guy reasons at times
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by elChapo1: 5:05pm
I'm neither for IG nor Dino, I even believe the IGs decision has some ill-motive and is self serving. non the less, if ppl like Dino patronised those of us who are into private security contracting, he wouldn't be shedding tears now. there are hundreds of private security firms that provides top notch private protection with well trained and smart operatives to VIPs, yet they choose to patronize the police.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Jaeljael: 5:43pm
there are private security firms dat u can get dir services
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by BruncleZuma: 5:59pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by NwaAmaikpe: 6:00pm
Not fair...
In a lawless country like Nigeria, it leaves people like myself highly vulnerable.
If you can afford it, then you should have it.
It's not like these policemen were allocated to us.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by ezera(m): 6:00pm
Hope mine hasn't been withdrawn too.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by JoaquinElChapo: 6:01pm
RIP in advance
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Wenner: 6:01pm
Lalastica over compu compu
One bottle of chilled Hero for the Person below
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Funky44: 6:02pm
imamabi:Nothing. just observe
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by wwwtortoise(m): 6:02pm
Following your logic, we all are entitled to police boys because we all pay tax .
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Fesomu(m): 6:02pm
If you are a fan of this man, you are a fool
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:02pm
THE GUILTY ARE AFRAID!
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Adekdammy: 6:02pm
so because you are a tax payer, you deserve police protection....., then every tax payer deserves police protection as well.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by DrObum(m): 6:02pm
So, make all man begin carry police escort because they pay tax be that nah.
Make them share reach all civil and public servants and all tax payers ooo
Foolish SINator
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Sunnycliff(m): 6:02pm
The only person entitled to security should be the president and governors, any other person, should not have any special vip security
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by jamaicabakare(m): 6:02pm
Tell Bald Headed Senator that I also pay Tax and I don't have a Police protection...
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Funky44: 6:02pm
imamabi:
Nothing. just observe
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
360frolic:
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Lomprico2: 6:03pm
Dino! Shutdafuckup!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by DoTheNeedful: 6:03pm
lol @ tax payer. Like me sef no dey pay tax If that is a criteria, then I deserve a police protection too.
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Abbeyme: 6:03pm
Baby senator
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by Divay22(f): 6:03pm
You deserve one as a Tax payer
Mtchewwww. Not good enough reason
|Re: Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:03pm
Must he talk?
