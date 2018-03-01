Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Reacts To Withdrawal Of Policemen Attached To Vips (15123 Views)

Ibrahim Idris Withdraws Policemen Attached To VIPs, Others / Dino Melaye Reacts To Proposed Cattle Colonies In Kogi / Dino Melaye Reacts To Claim That He Didn't Graduate From ABU Zaria By SR. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He took the issue personal; in his views, he thinks he was one of the reasons for the decision.





In his words:





Withdrawal of police from VIP I am the target. IG want to expose me so I can be killed. Having survived Assassination attempt twice I deserve police protection in a country where I’m a tax payer.



http://newshelm.ng/dino-melaye-reacts-to-withdrawal-of-policemen-attached-to-vips/ Kogi state's embattled senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons, including political and public office holders nationwide.He took the issue personal; in his views, he thinks he was one of the reasons for the decision.In his words: 2 Likes 1 Share



360frolic:

Kogi state's embattled senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons, including political and public office holders nationwide.



He took the issue personal; in his views, he thinks he was one of the reasons for the decision.





In his words:







http://newshelm.ng/dino-melaye-reacts-to-withdrawal-of-policemen-attached-to-vips/





cc lalasticlala mynd44





Bros abeg, wetin make you think say na you be the target< you get death wish ni? 7 Likes

aa

am

Always acting like a kid. And this one is a senator. Smh 48 Likes 2 Shares

Life dey sweet the thief





After collecting more than 15million monthly for doing nothing... Why won't you cry wolf when there is non 41 Likes 1 Share

But if all of us that pay taxes and have survived armed robbery or assassination attempts are to demand personal police protection, then even police men will require personalized police protection sir 86 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa o. Wetin I go talk now?

If u deserve a Police escort cos u re a tax payer myself and my parents also deserve one.



I dunno d way dis guy reasons at times 54 Likes 2 Shares

I'm neither for IG nor Dino, I even believe the IGs decision has some ill-motive and is self serving. non the less, if ppl like Dino patronised those of us who are into private security contracting, he wouldn't be shedding tears now. there are hundreds of private security firms that provides top notch private protection with well trained and smart operatives to VIPs, yet they choose to patronize the police. 10 Likes

there are private security firms dat u can get dir services 11 Likes







Not fair...

In a lawless country like Nigeria, it leaves people like myself highly vulnerable.



If you can afford it, then you should have it.

It's not like these policemen were allocated to us. Not fair...In a lawless country like Nigeria, it leaves people like myself highly vulnerable.If you can afford it, then you should have it.It's not like these policemen were allocated to us. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hope mine hasn't been withdrawn too.

RIP in advance 6 Likes

Lalastica over compu compu



One bottle of chilled Hero for the Person below

imamabi:

Na wa o. Wetin I go talk now? Nothing. just observe Nothing. just observe

Following your logic, we all are entitled to police boys because we all pay tax . 9 Likes

If you are a fan of this man, you are a fool 15 Likes 1 Share

THE GUILTY ARE AFRAID! 3 Likes

so because you are a tax payer, you deserve police protection....., then every tax payer deserves police protection as well. 6 Likes

So, make all man begin carry police escort because they pay tax be that nah.



Make them share reach all civil and public servants and all tax payers ooo

Foolish SINator 4 Likes

The only person entitled to security should be the president and governors, any other person, should not have any special vip security 5 Likes

Tell Bald Headed Senator that I also pay Tax and I don't have a Police protection... 4 Likes

imamabi:

Na wa o. Wetin I go talk now?

Nothing. just observe Nothing. just observe

360frolic:

Kogi state's embattled senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons, including political and public office holders nationwide.



He took the issue personal; in his views, he thinks he was one of the reasons for the decision.





In his words:







http://newshelm.ng/dino-melaye-reacts-to-withdrawal-of-policemen-attached-to-vips/





3 Likes

Dino! Shutdafuckup!! 6 Likes

If that is a criteria, then I deserve a police protection too. lol @ tax payer. Like me sef no dey pay taxIf that is a criteria, then I deserve a police protection too. 3 Likes

Baby senator 2 Likes

You deserve one as a Tax payer

Mtchewwww. Not good enough reason 3 Likes