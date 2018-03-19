₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by OEPHIUS(m): 4:58pm
How fast is your network speed?
Are you using the best phone and Internet service in your area?
With #GoSpeedApp you can know the fastest network to use even in the remotest part of the world.
Google play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ifemwireless.gospeed&hl=en
iTunes Store
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gospeed/id1021516022?ls=1&mt=8
Also, follow the creator of GoSpeed for the latest information and win cool stuff.
On FB, IG and Twitter @mindofotis.
Video test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1_YLszYKUc
Lalasticlala, Dominique, Mynd, lets support a Nigerian and also enjoy faster internet while at it
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by sakalisis(m): 10:02pm
Wonderful , make I test am
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by grayht(m): 10:02pm
E make sense... pls support a Nairalander
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Alexomania: 10:03pm
Made in naija things no dey last
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Israeljones(m): 10:03pm
Glo user will be like
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by xtophy(m): 10:03pm
I am hungry
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by TheAngry1: 10:04pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Yunjeezy(m): 10:05pm
Until i see people's ratings about the app
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by hazan041: 10:06pm
Israeljones:[center][/center]
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by macaranta(m): 10:07pm
Interesting
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by phr0nesis(m): 10:08pm
Nairalanders will be complaining about how educative threads don't make it to front page. One is here now and yet few comments
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Worldbest281: 10:09pm
OK
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Achillesdam500(m): 10:10pm
Be like say the app dey function in a reverse manner
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by sashx(m): 10:10pm
Good to have
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by akereconfi: 10:10pm
More like speed test app.
Nice innovation though
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Prinxxdave(m): 10:11pm
Love ooooo
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by yomalex(m): 10:13pm
why do i think the title and the post are saying two different things
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by siegfried99(m): 10:15pm
Nice
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by debolayinka(m): 10:15pm
At least you've made a trial, let's see how it goes.
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by tosyne2much(m): 10:15pm
Israeljones:You no lie at all
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by NothingDoMe: 10:20pm
Misleading topic
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Siberia01(m): 10:25pm
developers
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Campusity: 10:25pm
This app is a speed tester not an app to speed up browsers. BIG difference!
Topic is misleading
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by labanj1(m): 10:26pm
That's a misleading title. This app is for network speed test.
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Siberia01(m): 10:27pm
[color=][/color]
NothingDoMe:
NothingDoMe:
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 10:28pm
make i test am for Porn Website see whether e qo fast.......
Www.xvideos.com
masturbators qo be like ''oh lord, help me to avoid this website''
lolss
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Doerstech(m): 10:29pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by Nwakannaya1: 10:31pm
Abeg develop d one wey fit send politicians to their villages fast.....
We no want ppl for abuja again....work from ur village...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Develops App To Speed Up Browsers by metroid(m): 10:32pm
Misleading topic
