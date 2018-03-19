

Are you using the best phone and Internet service in your area?



With #GoSpeedApp you can know the fastest network to use even in the remotest part of the world.



Google play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ifemwireless.gospeed&hl=en



iTunes Store

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gospeed/id1021516022?ls=1&mt=8



Also, follow the creator of GoSpeed for the latest information and win cool stuff.

On FB, IG and Twitter @mindofotis.



Video test





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1_YLszYKUc





Lalasticlala, Dominique, Mynd, lets support a Nigerian and also enjoy faster internet while at it How fast is your network speed?Are you using the best phone and Internet service in your area?With #GoSpeedApp you can know the fastest network to use even in the remotest part of the world.Google playiTunes StoreAlso, follow the creator of GoSpeed for the latest information and win cool stuff.On FB, IG and Twitter @mindofotis.Video testLalasticlala, Dominique, Mynd, lets support a Nigerian and also enjoy faster internet while at it 1 Like