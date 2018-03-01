₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 5:29pm
As shared by MC.....
'PLZ LET us BECAREFUL OOO
Those oloriburuku people's are in the town ,
This is what we saw this morning at post office beside OWODE market.here in offa,People are so wicked,to kill human being like urs,
Hmmmmm
Slay mama ,slay queen,boo favorite E.T.C
U will see a guy ,suddenly with venza ,without knowing his job ,u will leave who av plan for ur life and follow wu av venza bcuz of what,u want to wear latest cloth and use iPhone ,Some of them believe that if u did not marry Gee guy ,u are not a big girl ,wu told u that .u better widraw from all that rubbish and find a good guy that u will marry ,most of the people u call Gee guy are ritualist ,they will just be pretending as if they are Gee guy ,
Av said my own ,if u like ,make use of it but if u like don't make use of it( ABO ORO LAN SOFUN OMOLUABI TIO BE TI DE INURE YIO DI ODIDI)
I PRAY TO GOD ,TO PROTECT ME AND MY FAMILY FROM DANGER AND WU READ THIS POST AND LIKE'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/man-brutally-murderedhead-cutoff-and.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:30pm
What am I seeing?
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 5:41pm
What is Nigeria turning into
Buhari has failed the masses!
5 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Treasure17(m): 5:45pm
Wickedness of the highest order. The perpetrator's conscience is dead honestly.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 6:03pm
Africa ,that's what white will not do. The skin of black look like their heart.
1 Like
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by princeSammyz: 6:07pm
Darkness upon the earth, Gross darkness upon the people! Exception however is for His people... Lord save your people.
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by qmd24(m): 6:13pm
Naija
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 7:16pm
JESUS!!!!!
Buhariiiiiiiiiii Why?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by DonPiiko: 7:17pm
Skull mining
5 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by dynicks(m): 7:18pm
damn!!....INHUMANITY TO MAN
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by needinggrace: 7:18pm
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 7:18pm
may we not be used for rituals by the special grace of GOD...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:18pm
The oracle demanded for special parts..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 7:19pm
I hope south west people have not infected their brothers(who found themselves in the north-central) with their s...l mining practice.
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 7:19pm
These are the kind of people giving Southwest bad nick.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:19pm
Buhari sef
Chaos everywhere
Insecurity on the rise
Killings on the daily
Buhari is a terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:20pm
doctimonyeka:West
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Ngokafor(f): 7:20pm
Oh dear!!..ndi afonja abiakwala ha ozo
Smh at these skull-miners and human decapitators from the region of 'suffersticated accomodators'.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by castrol180(m): 7:20pm
This is terrible
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by potent5(m): 7:20pm
This world ehh! Chai!
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 7:20pm
hmmm ,,, obi okute
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:21pm
DonPiiko:
There is darkness in the land
It might interest you to know that the evil people doing this voted massively for sai barber
Today they are scavengers
2 Likes
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by fk001: 7:21pm
Wicked world
May God expose the culprit's
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:21pm
BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by kereman1(m): 7:21pm
damn graphic
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 7:21pm
All these ilorin alfa ehn
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by AntiBrutus: 7:21pm
RIP to him.
Menist won't blame it on his slaying.
The country ain't safe anymore for anyone.
I know our lazy security officials will look the other way. Nonsense country!
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by juwonloo(m): 7:22pm
�����
This is wickedness of the highest order
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 7:23pm
MistadeRegal:
wat abt North central...
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:24pm
Hmmmm. Skull miners
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by GentlemanAyo(m): 7:24pm
A proper investigation should be done, a group of IPOBIANS did it on the quest to develop Kwara State, enough is enough, all blood thirsty Jews must be brought to book.
|Re: Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) by Almost1122: 7:24pm
needinggrace:
let wait for the elders. may God help you!
