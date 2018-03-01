Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Murdered In Kwara, Head Cut Off & Dumped Beside A Market (Graphic Photos) (2656 Views)

'PLZ LET us BECAREFUL OOO

Those oloriburuku people's are in the town ,

This is what we saw this morning at post office beside OWODE market.here in offa,People are so wicked,to kill human being like urs,



Hmmmmm

Slay mama ,slay queen,boo favorite E.T.C

U will see a guy ,suddenly with venza ,without knowing his job ,u will leave who av plan for ur life and follow wu av venza bcuz of what,u want to wear latest cloth and use iPhone ,Some of them believe that if u did not marry Gee guy ,u are not a big girl ,wu told u that .u better widraw from all that rubbish and find a good guy that u will marry ,most of the people u call Gee guy are ritualist ,they will just be pretending as if they are Gee guy ,

Av said my own ,if u like ,make use of it but if u like don't make use of it( ABO ORO LAN SOFUN OMOLUABI TIO BE TI DE INURE YIO DI ODIDI)

I PRAY TO GOD ,TO PROTECT ME AND MY FAMILY FROM DANGER AND WU READ THIS POST AND LIKE'









What am I seeing?







Buhari has failed the masses! What is Nigeria turning intoBuhari has failed the masses! 5 Likes

Wickedness of the highest order. The perpetrator's conscience is dead honestly. 2 Likes

Africa ,that's what white will not do. The skin of black look like their heart. Africa ,that's what white will not do. The skin of black look like their heart. 1 Like

Darkness upon the earth, Gross darkness upon the people! Exception however is for His people... Lord save your people.

Naija

JESUS!!!!!



Buhariiiiiiiiiii Why? 2 Likes

Skull mining 5 Likes

damn!!....INHUMANITY TO MAN

may we not be used for rituals by the special grace of GOD... 2 Likes

The oracle demanded for special parts.. 2 Likes

I hope south west people have not infected their brothers(who found themselves in the north-central) with their s...l mining practice.

These are the kind of people giving Southwest bad nick. 2 Likes

Buhari sef



Chaos everywhere

Insecurity on the rise

Killings on the daily



Buhari is a terrorist 2 Likes

doctimonyeka:

What is Nigeria turning into





Buhari has failed the masses! West West 2 Likes





Smh at these skull-miners and human decapitators from the region of 'suffersticated accomodators'. Oh dear!!..ndi afonja abiakwala ha ozoSmh at these skull-miners and human decapitators from the region of 'suffersticated accomodators'. 2 Likes

This is terrible

This world ehh! Chai!

hmmm ,,, obi okute

DonPiiko:

Skull mining

There is darkness in the land



It might interest you to know that the evil people doing this voted massively for sai barber

Today they are scavengers There is darkness in the landIt might interest you to know that the evil people doing this voted massively for sai barberToday they are scavengers 2 Likes

Wicked world







May God expose the culprit's

BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE

damn graphic

All these ilorin alfa ehn

RIP to him.

Menist won't blame it on his slaying.



The country ain't safe anymore for anyone.



I know our lazy security officials will look the other way. Nonsense country!

�����



This is wickedness of the highest order

MistadeRegal:

These are the kind of people giving Southwest bad nick.



wat abt North central... wat abt North central...

Hmmmm. Skull miners

A proper investigation should be done, a group of IPOBIANS did it on the quest to develop Kwara State, enough is enough, all blood thirsty Jews must be brought to book.