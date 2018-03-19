₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife

'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Realsman405(m): 6:15pm
After five years of marriage, a 35 -year-old businesswoman, Mrs Bilikisu Azeez, on Monday approached an Igando Customary Court in a Lagos to dissolve her sexless marriage.

“Please dissolve this union so that I can move on with my life, my body is not wood or stone,” the sex-starved wife opened up in court.

She told the court that her husband, Olusesi Azeez, starved her of sex for more than two years, a development which, she said, had affected her health.

“My husband has been starving me of sex since he married his youngest wife, he has turned me to an abandoned property.

“I have been falling sick in and out of hospital, during my last visit to the hospital, I was told that it was because I have had sex for long that is why I experience frequent sickness.”

She also accused her husband of not caring for her and the only child of the marriage, saying “my husband does not take care of me, I feed and clothe myself.

“He refused to enroll our only child, who is over four years old in school and has failed to pay his medical bills; I always run to my mother for the hospital bill.”

Bilikisu, who also accused her husband of battery, said he had beaten her publicly which resulted in her fainting.

According to her, the trouble started when her husband brought in the third wife.

She continued: “There was joy, love and peace in the house until he came with another wife, who has been fighting me also.”

Olusesi, in his response to the allegations, accepted that he starved the woman of sex.

“She once denied me of sex and since then I abandoned her.

“Yes, I starved her of sex, it is tit for tat because there was a day I entered her room to sleep with her and she left the bed to sleep on the floor.

“I made an attempt eight times to sleep with her, but she refused. So since that day, I just put her aside after all she is not the only wife I have,” he told the court.

The 45-year-old building contractor, however, agreed to the dissolution of the marriage, asking the court to grant his wife’s request.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage.”

The court’s President, Mr Akin Akinniyi, after listening to the estranged couple, advised them to explore a possible reconciliation of the crisis.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for judgment.(NAN)


www.dailytrust.com.ng/-i-fall-ill-because-my-husband-starved-me-of-sex.html

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Dreamwaker(m): 7:37pm
Women and sex

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Prime4Val(m): 7:37pm
Konji na bastard.

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Amirullaha(m): 7:37pm
If that's what they want, let the marriage be dissolved...
I only pity the baby...
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Asowari(m): 7:37pm
is marriage all about sex? wat if she was a widow so she mean she can't sty undecided

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Ralphdan(m): 7:37pm
Aluta agbogu ......

The man needs fresh kpekus

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Babagboju(m): 7:37pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Daviestunech(m): 7:38pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by musty1147(m): 7:38pm
Lol......... Sex no B joke sha.....

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by IamGoke(m): 7:38pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by myke92(m): 7:38pm
Jeez, what a basis for marriage dissolution, they should work out their differences, if she wants sex, then he should just give her nah... Na wa o.
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by dust144(m): 7:38pm
Chai, wish I have the kind of lady that like sex.

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Seajae: 7:38pm
Bring that firewood pussy over here let boys burn it gently for you. This goes to all the girls out there dying in silence ces they're too busy forming hard to get. Open up now and get laid. �

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by yeyerolling: 7:38pm
Marriage nowadays is a sham. No wonder oyinbo embraced baby mama ish. D best sex u can have is with a starved woman. Na u go beg last last

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by nairavsdollars(f): 7:38pm
The husband's dick must be honeycoated

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Michael820(m): 7:38pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by delikay4luv: 7:39pm
But they said only Men enjoy sex. �

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by BlackPantherxXx: 7:39pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by IVORY2009(m): 7:39pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by jorhney(m): 7:39pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by jendhorlee(m): 7:39pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by hadduni(f): 7:40pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by obaataaokpaewu: 7:40pm
The court’s President, Mr Akin Akinniyi, after listening to the estranged couple, advised them to explore a possible reconciliation of the crisis.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for judgment.(NAN)
People wan divorce, judge dey yarn the emboldened. Na when one party use vex kill the other one?

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Kizyte(m): 7:40pm
Any man who marries more than one wife is a he-goat!

The case is simple, the woman should go and marry a second husband and live in same house with her first husband.

Case settled! Let's see who will win....

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by castrol180(m): 7:41pm
fùck is a serious matter ooo

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by precious1907(m): 7:41pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by shiwaggz57(m): 7:42pm
Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by SaAbbas(m): 7:42pm
Asowari:
is marriage all about sex? wat if she was a widow so she mean she can't sty undecided

....and she's not a widow
She need SEX

Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by kaluxy007(m): 7:42pm
If only Nwam...was good in Bedmatics

Maybe he would have added value to this woman's life

