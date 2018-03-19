₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Realsman405(m): 6:15pm
After five years of marriage, a 35 -year-old businesswoman, Mrs Bilikisu Azeez, on Monday approached an Igando Customary Court in a Lagos to dissolve her sexless marriage.
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Dreamwaker(m): 7:37pm
Women and sex
Prime4Val:
Switch to MTN
21 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Prime4Val(m): 7:37pm
To the poster above, you dey use 5g nii?
Konji na bastard.
6 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Amirullaha(m): 7:37pm
If that's what they want, let the marriage be dissolved...
I only pity the baby...
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Asowari(m): 7:37pm
is marriage all about sex? wat if she was a widow so she mean she can't sty
3 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Ralphdan(m): 7:37pm
Aluta agbogu ......
The man needs fresh kpekus
10 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Babagboju(m): 7:37pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Daviestunech(m): 7:38pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by musty1147(m): 7:38pm
Lol......... Sex no B joke sha.....
3 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by IamGoke(m): 7:38pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by myke92(m): 7:38pm
Jeez, what a basis for marriage dissolution, they should work out their differences, if she wants sex, then he should just give her nah... Na wa o.
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by dust144(m): 7:38pm
Chai, wish I have the kind of lady that like sex.
5 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Seajae: 7:38pm
Bring that firewood pussy over here let boys burn it gently for you. This goes to all the girls out there dying in silence ces they're too busy forming hard to get. Open up now and get laid. �
11 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by yeyerolling: 7:38pm
Marriage nowadays is a sham. No wonder oyinbo embraced baby mama ish. D best sex u can have is with a starved woman. Na u go beg last last
6 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by nairavsdollars(f): 7:38pm
The husband's dick must be honeycoated
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Michael820(m): 7:38pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by delikay4luv: 7:39pm
But they said only Men enjoy sex. �
10 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by BlackPantherxXx: 7:39pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by IVORY2009(m): 7:39pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by jorhney(m): 7:39pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by jendhorlee(m): 7:39pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by hadduni(f): 7:40pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by obaataaokpaewu: 7:40pm
The court’s President, Mr Akin Akinniyi, after listening to the estranged couple, advised them to explore a possible reconciliation of the crisis.
He adjourned the case until April 12 for judgment.(NAN)
People wan divorce, judge dey yarn the emboldened. Na when one party use vex kill the other one?
8 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by Kizyte(m): 7:40pm
Any man who marries more than one wife is a he-goat!
The case is simple, the woman should go and marry a second husband and live in same house with her first husband.
Case settled! Let's see who will win....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by castrol180(m): 7:41pm
fùck is a serious matter ooo
1 Like
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by precious1907(m): 7:41pm
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by shiwaggz57(m): 7:41pm
hmmm the judge has spoken
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by SaAbbas(m): 7:42pm
Asowari:
....and she's not a widow
She need SEX
11 Likes
|Re: 'I Fall Ill Because My Husband Starves Me Of Sex' - Sex Starved Housewife by kaluxy007(m): 7:42pm
If only Nwam...was good in Bedmatics
Maybe he would have added value to this woman's life
