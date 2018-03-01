₦airaland Forum

Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 6:35pm
An unidentified man was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo state capital on Saturday yesterday. According to reports, the man's wife was shot in the process of the abduction but she luckily survived. An online user Abolaji Yusuf shared the sad news via Twitter.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-kidnapped-unknown-gunmen-owerri-wife-shot-process-photo.html

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by python1: 6:40pm
grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by eTECTIVe(m): 7:20pm
D guy above must be suffering from Acute Igbophobia... He's always d first to jump on threads about crime committed by Igbos or in Igboland but yet goes blind and mute wen its yoruba related.. Imagine booking space even afta commenting and even liking his own empty post

30 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by python1: 7:41pm
eTECTIVe:
D guy above must be suffering from Acute Igbophobia... He's always d first to jump on threads about crime committed by Igbos or in Igboland but yet goes blind and mute wen its yoruba related.. Imagine booking space even afta commenting

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by eTECTIVe(m): 7:46pm
python1:
[s][/s]
D tym U spend trolling Igbos could b beta spent looking for sense

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by python1: 7:49pm
eTECTIVe:


D tym U spend trolling Igbos could b beta spent looking for sense

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Nutase: 8:27pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by soberdrunk(m): 8:27pm
I don't understand, the Nigerian police force no longer operate 'stations'? Which one is "retweet until it gets the attention of the right authority" angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by OboOlora(f): 8:29pm
They should arrest the side chic!

She probably planned the whole thing, shot to kill the wife so she can have the man to herself!!

1 Like

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by DonPiiko: 8:30pm
Don't mind him, I have noticed him talking trash
eTECTIVe:


D tym U spend trolling Igbos could b beta spent looking for sense

5 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by jomarq(m): 8:31pm
Ok
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by EddieCAD: 8:32pm
Igbo kwenu! Hail, kwenu! Hail, kwezenu lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by ihitenansa: 8:33pm
python1:
Igbo Amaka grin grin grin
well,.. u can always say that.
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Partnerbiz3: 8:36pm
above posters making me laugh
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by rickyrex(m): 8:36pm
Those are not kidnappers but blood sucker else who would they call on for ransom
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by debolayinka(m): 8:37pm
undecided
I'm surprised the same BMCs that do not want us to accuse Fulanis always track down Ibos.
python1:
Igbo Amaka grin grin grin
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Spuggie: 8:38pm
OK an
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by FisifunKododada: 8:39pm
Awon eyan Evans - Igbo amaka grin grin grin grin


5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Dandavido: 8:40pm
Eyaa! Sorry this world is not our home
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by MrMakaveli20(m): 8:40pm
Imo State. the kidnap and crime capital of the country
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by kasheemawo(m): 8:40pm
Na dem dem
Yiboe amaka
Deveropers angry grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by eTECTIVe(m): 8:41pm
DonPiiko:
Don't mind him, I have noticed him talking trash

At d mention of Igbos, he'll come running dick in hand like someone on viagra... He spends more time in Igbo related threads than he spends thinking

5 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by oluwazoba25: 8:50pm
python1:
grin grin
I Wonder if you have a job or u are jobless, since today u have been on nairaland u no get work? haba! na wao.

2 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Adamummya(f): 8:50pm
kasheemawo:
Na dem dem Yiboe amaka Deveropers angry grin

3 Likes

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Ossai101: 8:51pm
I saw it on Twitter but unverified till now. It's either it happened elsewhere or it went unreported. I believe it might have happened in Rivers State in the isolated area between Umuagwa and Umurelu.
Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by Follygunners: 8:52pm
Chai.. Someone can't live in peace in the SE again. angry

Dis Igbo pple again! Na wah sef. undecided undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by eleko1: 8:55pm
sad fl@theads are parasite

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Owerri, Wife Shot In The Process. Photo by eTECTIVe(m): 9:01pm
MrMakaveli20:
Imo State. the kidnap and crime capital of the country

Really?? Crime capital in d country??

1 Like

