



Private universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB

1. Babcock University



The institution has the following faculties:



School of Medicine

Social Sciences

School of Nursing Sciences

School of Public & Allied Health

School of Basic & Applied Sciences

School of Law & Security Studies

School of Postgraduate Studies



2. Madonna University



One more university without JAMB, this is the first Catholic private university in Nigeria. You can find there such faculties as:



Law

Management

Social Science

Education and Art

Natural Science

Basic Medical Science

Engineering



3. Igbinedion University Okada



The institution was established 1995, their list of faculties are:



Arts and social science

Business and management

Engineering

Health Sciences

Law

Natural and applied science



4. Bowen University



It was established in 2001, there are such faculties as:



Health science

Faculty of agriculture

Faculty of education

Management an social science

Faculty of Humanities

Law



5. Pan-Atlantic University



There are: School of Management and Social Sciences and School of Media and Communication



6. Benson Idahosa University



The student can find there such faculties as:



Agriculture

Arts and education

Law

Science

Social management

Engineering



7. Redeemers University



They have a wide range of programs:



Accounting

Law

Management

Performing Arts

Physics with Electronics

Political Science

Environmental & Analytical Chemistry

Genomics of Infectious Disease

History & International Relations

Microbiology



8. Ajayi Crowther University



Their faculties as:



Law

Humanities

Natural science

Social science

Management



9. Al-Hikmah University



There are:



Faculty of Education

Faculty of Law

Faculty om management

Faculty of Natural Science

Faculty of Humanities and social science



10. Caritas University



The list of faculties:



Engendering

Environmental science

Management and social sciences

Natural sciences



11. Bingham University



Their programs are offered by four faculties:



College of Health Sciences

Faculty of Humanities, Social & Management Sciences

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Science and Technology



12. Al-Qalam University



This university has four faculties, namely::



Arts And Humanities

Education

Sciences

Social Sciences



15. Crawford University



You can study there such disciplines as:



Accountancy

Actuarial Science

Agriculture

Animal Production and Fisheries

Banking and Finance

Biochemistry

Business Administration



As you see, there is a big number of universities that give you the opportunity to gain admission into higher institutions without JAMB



