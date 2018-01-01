₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Fastworldlinkz(m): 6:43pm On Mar 19
List Of Universities in Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB
Private universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB
1. Babcock University
The institution has the following faculties:
School of Medicine
Social Sciences
School of Nursing Sciences
School of Public & Allied Health
School of Basic & Applied Sciences
School of Law & Security Studies
School of Postgraduate Studies
2. Madonna University
One more university without JAMB, this is the first Catholic private university in Nigeria. You can find there such faculties as:
Law
Management
Social Science
Education and Art
Natural Science
Basic Medical Science
Engineering
3. Igbinedion University Okada
The institution was established 1995, their list of faculties are:
Arts and social science
Business and management
Engineering
Health Sciences
Law
Natural and applied science
4. Bowen University
It was established in 2001, there are such faculties as:
Health science
Faculty of agriculture
Faculty of education
Management an social science
Faculty of Humanities
Law
5. Pan-Atlantic University
There are: School of Management and Social Sciences and School of Media and Communication
6. Benson Idahosa University
The student can find there such faculties as:
Agriculture
Arts and education
Law
Science
Social management
Engineering
7. Redeemers University
They have a wide range of programs:
Accounting
Law
Management
Performing Arts
Physics with Electronics
Political Science
Environmental & Analytical Chemistry
Genomics of Infectious Disease
History & International Relations
Microbiology
8. Ajayi Crowther University
Their faculties as:
Law
Humanities
Natural science
Social science
Management
9. Al-Hikmah University
There are:
Faculty of Education
Faculty of Law
Faculty om management
Faculty of Natural Science
Faculty of Humanities and social science
10. Caritas University
The list of faculties:
Engendering
Environmental science
Management and social sciences
Natural sciences
11. Bingham University
Their programs are offered by four faculties:
College of Health Sciences
Faculty of Humanities, Social & Management Sciences
Faculty of Law
Faculty of Science and Technology
12. Al-Qalam University
This university has four faculties, namely::
Arts And Humanities
Education
Sciences
Social Sciences
15. Crawford University
You can study there such disciplines as:
Accountancy
Actuarial Science
Agriculture
Animal Production and Fisheries
Banking and Finance
Biochemistry
Business Administration
As you see, there is a big number of universities that give you the opportunity to gain admission into higher institutions without JAMB
Share to help a friend.
https://www.fastworldlink.com/2018/03/must-see-list-of-universities-in.html?m=1
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Simiano: 10:07pm On Mar 19
They are all for the rich
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by pweshdodo(m): 1:33am
Where is UI, unilag, uniilorin, funaab
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by asuustrike2009: 7:05am
pweshdodo:What is this one saying ?
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by NwaAmaikpe: 7:09am
Buhari has no reason to be an illiterate then.
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by neezar: 7:09am
Madonna should be number 1 there oga....Ask most students in that school about their jamb scores
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by ifeanyija(m): 7:10am
even with 100 in jamb u will get admission in these universities
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by dukeprince50(m): 7:10am
i entered Madonna 2011, i run comot 2013, that school is hell
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Bobugee: 7:10am
Dhdj
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by inoki247: 7:10am
Okay. Mak I use my jamb form moni pay for the school fees....
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by hubtiva: 7:11am
they boycott the snake kingdom
LOL
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Helkayklassic(m): 7:11am
National Open University of Nigeria
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Mult1tude: 7:12am
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by chus22: 7:12am
How does that affect the price of fuel eeh
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by Uyi168(m): 7:13am
pweshdodo:This one sabi read at all?
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by kam1992: 7:14am
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by theAccountant(m): 7:15am
As for Babcock, Madonna and Caritas it's a big lie. Those schools would never admit without JAMB. Go and check again and come tell me.
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by theAccountant(m): 7:15am
Lies
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by OwnNAIJA: 7:16am
You forgot ondo state university. They should now 40k to 200k (When no be AUB!)
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by PSVITA: 7:16am
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by wwwtortoise(m): 7:17am
Education in Nigerian is just a subtle way of keeping adolescents busy over time.
Nothing else.
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by talk2percy(m): 7:18am
And Buhari swore never to be a graduate despite the fact that he stole enough money as a military man
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by InansBobo: 7:21am
dukeprince50:why did you ran away?
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by tayor01(m): 7:21am
Op pls b4 u come online to post rubbish verify ur information. I am a graduate from one of d listed universities u listed up there. Graduated in 2011 and it has Neva bin heard dat admission was given without u writing jamb, because JAMB admission letter is given to each student upon resumption. So tell me how dat will b possible without sitting for the jamb exam. Stop spreading false information.
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by HausaOverlord: 7:21am
In short no get waec sef like bubu dem go still give u admission
|Re: List Of Universities In Nigeria That Offer Admission Without JAMB True or False? by adzer: 7:22am
Children of those fools insisting the poor must score 400points to get admitted.
