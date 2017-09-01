This isn't a generalization and perspective may differ. Ada Lovelace, world's first ever computer programmer was a woman. I believe women are capable of doing any job just as good as men and I'm a programmer myself and I love programming!

1)Many women feel they can't program when they actually can.

2)Women are holistic in approach to their life, they will not focus on just one thing. They prefer multi-tasking, whereas programming is a single threaded activity which requires motivation.

3)Women prefer being creative and social. They prefer jobs that have more communication with others and they feel programming is monotonous and isolating.

4)Some women(even some men) get a degree in computer science just for the sake of it and do not actually contribute anything to programming world. It's all about necessity and interest.

5)The lifestyle of a programmer, sit in front of a computer,stare and think is not appealing to a lot of women(Many of my female friends stated this).

6)Programming has become more of a profession than passion and here comes the cultural aspect, women are not encouraged to take up careers seriously.