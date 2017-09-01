₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,227 members, 4,143,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 07:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? (497 Views)
Engineers: Improving Engineering (today's Government) with job opportunities / My Manager Sleeps With Our Female Colleague / 17 Funny Facts About Engineers: [MUST READ] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by yorex2011: 6:44pm On Mar 19
Are they here? Will like to have a few female coder/programmer friends
Heard they are Women of Class (pun intended)
Anyways, won't mind interfacing with a few (another pun intended)
Comments are welcome
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Angelb4: 7:07am
Female software engineers ke? I won't advise my sister to apply before her software will be engineered.
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Pavore9: 7:08am
They are few. From the family setting, how many of our sisters and daughters are being nudged towards that direction?
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by terencehill: 7:08am
They are all actively trying to be better than their male counterparts...
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Joshuabak: 7:08am
What a wack way to start a FP thread. You can do better!
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Coldplayy: 7:09am
Are you looking for female engineers or you are just looking for new ways to say pun intended
4 Likes
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by izzou(m): 7:09am
They are learning how to slay
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by keyzid: 7:09am
Nigeria Female feminist will disappear from here now
1 Like
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Bobugee: 7:10am
Dhsjsh
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by DoTheNeedful: 7:11am
yorex2011:
System.out.println("Slaying on instagram" )
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by royalamour(m): 7:11am
I know one and she is a badass
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Fuadeiza(m): 7:12am
No, Thank you.
They are busy coding....
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by raymod170(m): 7:15am
This isn't a generalization and perspective may differ. Ada Lovelace, world's first ever computer programmer was a woman. I believe women are capable of doing any job just as good as men and I'm a programmer myself and I love programming!
1)Many women feel they can't program when they actually can.
2)Women are holistic in approach to their life, they will not focus on just one thing. They prefer multi-tasking, whereas programming is a single threaded activity which requires motivation.
3)Women prefer being creative and social. They prefer jobs that have more communication with others and they feel programming is monotonous and isolating.
4)Some women(even some men) get a degree in computer science just for the sake of it and do not actually contribute anything to programming world. It's all about necessity and interest.
5)The lifestyle of a programmer, sit in front of a computer,stare and think is not appealing to a lot of women(Many of my female friends stated this).
6)Programming has become more of a profession than passion and here comes the cultural aspect, women are not encouraged to take up careers seriously.
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by kam1992: 7:15am
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by wunmi590(m): 7:16am
Honestly i have been asking myself his question too,
I work in an international I.T company, as an admin officer, and truth be told, no female in our software department to complement these gurus, i think women should also be found in these profession in Nigeria.
If i can get some of the females, i would make sure i recommend them to my director, when he comes back from his travelling from our office in US and U.K
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Mandrake007(m): 7:17am
if you said kitchen and the other room engineers I'd understand,do female software engineers exist??
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by OwnNAIJA: 7:17am
Female software engineers, thumbs up.
Best multitaskers
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Sleekydee(m): 7:18am
They are on Instagram and SnapChat hooking up...let me comman be going.
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:19am
I have a friend who's a software engineer. But why look for a female?
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by hakeem4(m): 7:19am
I need the help of a software developer to help me convert a program written in fotran to a modern day software
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by CastedAyo: 7:20am
They are busy slaying on Facebook and Instagram
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by raymod170(m): 7:20am
|Re: Where Are Our Female Software Engineers? by yorex2011: 7:20am
Coldplayy:
Lol. Zero chillz.
This wasn't meant to be an FP thread. Just wanted to meet a few
(0) (Reply)
Life Paying Career / How To Do Non-oil Exportation Formally / How To Win Over Your Boss
Viewing this topic: Maziaugment(m), umarwy(m), vakjay08(m), BlueBic, iAlex(m), LUCAS99, yorex2011, lostluggage, Chukazu, terencehill, wunmi590(m), kayode1759(m), bambech, Tianahbey(f), WhiteLavender(f), maxiuc(m), obowunmi(m), ERCROSS(m), dims95(m), spactacus(m), ebony111(m), Warlord3000(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27