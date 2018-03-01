Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) (4785 Views)

A civil society group under the aegis of the Coalition of Women For Justice today March 19th protested against Globacom over the alleged sack of over 90 married women staff.



According to the group, It's outright injustice to just sack about 100 married women without recourse to their rights and welfare.



"Working mothers are partners in economic development, Do not discriminate against them", placards carried by the protesters reads.



Recall that Lasgidi Online earlier reported that Globacom's Chairman,



Maybe it is the married women that are 'slowing' down the company, all pun intended...... 2 Likes

Over 100? Married women? On what grounds?....





Hmmmm 1 Like

They should contact me for their home job

this country sef

These Dumb women didn't verify news. Feminist always acting faster than their brain.



Trying to play the victim card here... 7 Likes

Why Glo?

If it's true then that's too bad. In developed nations if you try this then the company will definitely be folded by the Supervising Authorities or the Courts. But in Nigeria, who can touch Adenuga, he is one of the untouchables. May God help us. 1 Like

Am not surprised.



They sabi gist @ work, instead of attending to the workload on ground.



Mike Adenuga is not ready to joke with his company.



Perfect move.



Next time, when they eventually receive another job. They will seat up and be focused. 3 Likes

Maybe that's why Glo has deteriorated, maybe they were not employed on merit, maybe this is a good move.

Globalcom can sacked any staff they did not wanted for maximum profit. It was they company not me. Please no mind my English 3 Likes

I thought globacom denied this...

Just maybe, they think they need younger and more attractive young ladies to make men start porting their lines to glo network and also those who dumped their glo lines to come for reactivation

I no even know say na only married women sabi gist for work.... I no even know say na only married women sabi gist for work....

They look like a bunch of shayo women getting ready for some nkwobi and small stout

All these fruitless protests self.

Globacom, will you ever change?

The women were sacked because they can no longer attract/convince men to buy glo products and services in their shops.



They will be replaced with young, fresh, beautiful and ready-to do-anything kind of ladies to keep the business going.



Nothing new here...the marketing strategy of the company runs on sexualizing female staffs to big Ogas and big customers.

soberdrunk:

Maybe it is the married women that are 'slowing' down the company, all pun intended...... You dey fear dem feminist attack ba?? lol

Could it be they're no longer attractive, the basis for their employment in the first place? Just thinking