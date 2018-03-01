₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 8:21pm
by Lasgidi Online
A civil society group under the aegis of the Coalition of Women For Justice today March 19th protested against Globacom over the alleged sack of over 90 married women staff.
According to the group, It's outright injustice to just sack about 100 married women without recourse to their rights and welfare.
"Working mothers are partners in economic development, Do not discriminate against them", placards carried by the protesters reads.
Recall that Lasgidi Online earlier reported that Globacom's Chairman, Mike Adenuga laid off over 90 of the married women saying he don't want them at Globacom (Gloworld friendship centre).
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:14pm
Maybe it is the married women that are 'slowing' down the company, all pun intended......
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Alphafeezay(m): 10:14pm
Over 100? Married women? On what grounds?....
Hmmmm
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:15pm
They should contact me for their home job
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by CMartini: 10:15pm
this country sef
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:15pm
These Dumb women didn't verify news. Feminist always acting faster than their brain.
Trying to play the victim card here...
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Femston: 10:16pm
Why Glo?
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Bobby4090: 10:17pm
If it's true then that's too bad. In developed nations if you try this then the company will definitely be folded by the Supervising Authorities or the Courts. But in Nigeria, who can touch Adenuga, he is one of the untouchables. May God help us.
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by victorian(f): 10:17pm
Am not surprised.
They sabi gist @ work, instead of attending to the workload on ground.
Mike Adenuga is not ready to joke with his company.
Perfect move.
Next time, when they eventually receive another job. They will seat up and be focused.
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Penisinpenisout(m): 10:19pm
Maybe that's why Glo has deteriorated, maybe they were not employed on merit, maybe this is a good move.
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Ehuatamuigunisi: 10:20pm
Globalcom can sacked any staff they did not wanted for maximum profit. It was they company not me. Please no mind my English
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Izuogu1(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Nwakannaya1: 10:23pm
I thought globacom denied this...
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by dnwabz: 10:24pm
Just maybe, they think they need younger and more attractive young ladies to make men start porting their lines to glo network and also those who dumped their glo lines to come for reactivation
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Nwakannaya1: 10:25pm
victorian:
I no even know say na only married women sabi gist for work....
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by RZArecta2(m): 10:25pm
They look like a bunch of shayo women getting ready for some nkwobi and small stout
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by debolayinka(m): 10:29pm
All these fruitless protests self.
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by Lalaski001: 10:33pm
Globacom, will you ever change?
The women were sacked because they can no longer attract/convince men to buy glo products and services in their shops.
They will be replaced with young, fresh, beautiful and ready-to do-anything kind of ladies to keep the business going.
Nothing new here...the marketing strategy of the company runs on sexualizing female staffs to big Ogas and big customers.
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by efilefun(m): 10:36pm
You dey fear dem feminist attack ba?? lol
soberdrunk:
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by fatiaforreal: 10:41pm
Could it be they're no longer attractive, the basis for their employment in the first place? Just thinking
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by millomaniac: 10:51pm
|Re: Justice For Sacked Glo Women Protest In Enugu (Photos) by hyno003: 11:09pm
You are the dumb one here!
These are not glo staff but diff org who came together to protest on their behalf after THOROUGH investigation. They can not be daft like you and match to government house without evidence!
Papiikush:
