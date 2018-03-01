Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi (11441 Views)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-herdsmen-renew-attack-kogi-kill-traditional-rulers-9-others/ By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO LOKOJA – A traditional ruler, Musa Edibo (Onu Okenwu of Agbenema community) his wife and eight other persons were Monday killed while several houses burnt down by herdsmen in a renew attacks on Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade villages, in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state.

These killings across Nigeria by herdsmen are still child's play.





When Buhari wins 2019 presidential elections, The real killings will kick off across Southern Nigeria and the middle belt. 26 Likes 1 Share

very sad

Mere looking at the fool will tell you that he has nothing to offer but rather prefer selling his people to impress the dullard 20 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari's Naija 1 Like

Suddenly, that maniac governor has gone into silent mode. Waiting for Tony Momoh and his crew of sick idiots to tell us what part of the world the attackers came from.



Nigerians are living with monsters without realizing it. 17 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmm.

I'm already used to all these graphics. My prayer is for my kids to grow in a country where such pictures will be seen as rare and emotionally damaging.



But as for me, I have seen it all in this cesspit. This pictures hardly makes me shudder anymore. It's a pity. Guess I'm used to it. SMH 26 Likes 2 Shares

And one nincompoop yesterday exhausted over 1k words in a futile jamboree to demonstrate how different and better Buhari's administration is to GEJ's. Smh... Who still believes Nigeria isn't cursed? 18 Likes 1 Share

And Nigerians were wondering why Nnamdi Kanu was agitating for the freedom of his people.............. 19 Likes 1 Share





See as hungry dey catch the king self....



Poor king See as hungry dey catch the king self....Poor king

These killings across Nigeria by herdsmen are still child's play.





When Buhari wins 2019 presidential elections, The real killings will kick off across Southern Nigeria and the middle belt.



Dem never see anything yet. They should just allow the terrorist mofo to win a second term. Dem never see anything yet. They should just allow the terrorist mofo to win a second term. 14 Likes 1 Share

Wish they kill Yahaya Bello the clueless governor who asked them to relocate to the state

dis foolish governor deserve to be stone to death, wen others governors r saying no to herdsmen he allow them him to kill his ppl just bcoz he wanted to lick buharis ass

They are showing gratitude to Kogi government. 21 Likes

Kogi State needs prayers...

see what that thing called Governor caused ........ God have mercy 3 Likes

Lalasticlala yahaya belo God is watching you and will definitely reward you for using / sacrificing the lives of your people for your selfish political ambition. yahaya belo God is watching you and will definitely reward you for using / sacrificing the lives of your people for your selfish political ambition. 3 Likes

May their souls rest in peace 3 Likes

I don't even understand where we went wrong... Why can one tribe just wake up and killing of other tribes is what they enjoy doing....

Please try and defend yourself against them.. They are a disgrace to peace loving Fulani...



Buhari must go

How can one ever live happy knowing that u have taken lives and put families in misery?... Wedding MC

Dem never see anything yet. They should just allow the terrorist mofo to win a second term.

Eleda mekunu o ni GBA fun..



Lase edunmare Eleda mekunu o ni GBA fun..Lase edunmare

Why can't the government form a perimeter across the town and guild the people, sometimes I keep wondering why am I here?

Yahaya Onoja Bello God is watching u.

This is definitely not my business. If u haven't figured out that herdsmen and Boko Haram are one and the same u never start. 4 Likes 1 Share

Too bad, so sad... RIP to the dead

R.I.P to the dead, na jeje herdsmen dey on their own, Yahaya Bello invited them to his state.



Meanwhile...

This Yeye Bello is an example of what a young politician or governor should not be..



Look at what he has caused his people simply because he loves kissing the butt of PMB and be in his good grace?



God will avenge the blood if these innocent people and wreck havoc on Bello and his cohorts..

These killings across Nigeria by herdsmen are still child's play.





When Buhari wins 2019 presidential elections, The real killings will kick off across Southern Nigeria and the middle belt. Na Buhari send the killers, learn how to be sensible. Na Buhari send the killers, learn how to be sensible.

What i want people to understand is this herdsmen are not Pro Buhari but criminals armed by opposition.





If they are pro Buhari they won't be attacking unnecessary toward this forthcoming election because they will be shooting themselves on the leg.







Let's come out in mass and vote for PMB come 2019. let's give him second chance 1 Like