|Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by PrecisionFx(m): 9:10pm On Mar 19
By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO LOKOJA – A traditional ruler, Musa Edibo (Onu Okenwu of Agbenema community) his wife and eight other persons were Monday killed while several houses burnt down by herdsmen in a renew attacks on Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade villages, in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-herdsmen-renew-attack-kogi-kill-traditional-rulers-9-others/
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by PrecisionFx(m): 9:12pm On Mar 19
These killings across Nigeria by herdsmen are still child's play.
When Buhari wins 2019 presidential elections, The real killings will kick off across Southern Nigeria and the middle belt.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Gossiplover: 9:16pm On Mar 19
very sad
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Donpresh95(m): 10:10pm On Mar 19
Mere looking at the fool will tell you that he has nothing to offer but rather prefer selling his people to impress the dullard
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by qmd24(m): 10:12pm On Mar 19
Buhari's Naija
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by persius555: 10:21pm On Mar 19
Suddenly, that maniac governor has gone into silent mode. Waiting for Tony Momoh and his crew of sick idiots to tell us what part of the world the attackers came from.
Nigerians are living with monsters without realizing it.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by LotannaAnaekwe: 10:33pm On Mar 19
Hmmm.
I'm already used to all these graphics. My prayer is for my kids to grow in a country where such pictures will be seen as rare and emotionally damaging.
But as for me, I have seen it all in this cesspit. This pictures hardly makes me shudder anymore. It's a pity. Guess I'm used to it. SMH
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Cekpo34(m): 10:42pm On Mar 19
And one nincompoop yesterday exhausted over 1k words in a futile jamboree to demonstrate how different and better Buhari's administration is to GEJ's. Smh... Who still believes Nigeria isn't cursed?
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by gidgiddy: 10:47pm On Mar 19
And Nigerians were wondering why Nnamdi Kanu was agitating for the freedom of his people..............
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by BornAgainMay: 11:37pm On Mar 19
See as hungry dey catch the king self....
Poor king
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Firefire(m): 11:52pm On Mar 19
PrecisionFx:
Dem never see anything yet. They should just allow the terrorist mofo to win a second term.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by imhotep: 3:51am
PrecisionFx:
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by nairavsdollars(f): 9:43am
Wish they kill Yahaya Bello the clueless governor who asked them to relocate to the state
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by computer0810: 9:44am
dis foolish governor deserve to be stone to death, wen others governors r saying no to herdsmen he allow them him to kill his ppl just bcoz he wanted to lick buharis ass
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by iAudio: 9:45am
They are showing gratitude to Kogi government.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by maestroferddi: 9:45am
Kogi State needs prayers...
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Sirpaul(m): 9:46am
see what that thing called Governor caused ........ God have mercy
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by 2016v2017: 9:47am
PrecisionFx:yahaya belo God is watching you and will definitely reward you for using / sacrificing the lives of your people for your selfish political ambition.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by driveiwe(m): 9:47am
May their souls rest in peace
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by fatymore(f): 9:47am
I don't even understand where we went wrong... Why can one tribe just wake up and killing of other tribes is what they enjoy doing....
Please try and defend yourself against them.. They are a disgrace to peace loving Fulani...
Buhari must go
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by MrRhymes101(m): 9:47am
How can one ever live happy knowing that u have taken lives and put families in misery?... Wedding MC
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by ajebuter(f): 9:47am
Firefire:
Eleda mekunu o ni GBA fun..
Lase edunmare
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by tohshine(m): 9:48am
Why can't the government form a perimeter across the town and guild the people, sometimes I keep wondering why am I here?
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Nutase: 9:49am
Yahaya
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Franking: 9:49am
This is definitely not my business. If u haven't figured out that herdsmen and Boko Haram are one and the same u never start.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Bustincole: 9:49am
Too bad, so sad... RIP to the dead
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by Dontquit: 9:50am
R.I.P to the dead, na jeje herdsmen dey on their own, Yahaya Bello invited them to his state.
Meanwhile...
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by ajebuter(f): 9:50am
This Yeye Bello is an example of what a young politician or governor should not be..
Look at what he has caused his people simply because he loves kissing the butt of PMB and be in his good grace?
God will avenge the blood if these innocent people and wreck havoc on Bello and his cohorts..
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by smirn(m): 9:50am
PrecisionFx:Na Buhari send the killers, learn how to be sensible.
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by fk001: 9:50am
What i want people to understand is this herdsmen are not Pro Buhari but criminals armed by opposition.
If they are pro Buhari they won't be attacking unnecessary toward this forthcoming election because they will be shooting themselves on the leg.
Let's come out in mass and vote for PMB come 2019. let's give him second chance
|Re: Herdsmen Kill Musa Edibo, Agbenema King & His Wife And 8 Others In Kogi by guttentag(m): 9:50am
Cekpo34:
unbreakable curse
