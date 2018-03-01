Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos (11152 Views)

The lady who just concluded her introduction recently took to Facebook to share the below words ahead of their wedding;



Wedding Introduction Btwn the families of Usman Okai Austin and Fedoje Bridget Fedobee It all started in Keffi Garden 4years ago..... Long story.... NYSC I hail thee.. Thanking u all for ur wishes and prayers. May God perfect Wat he has started. To all singles don't judge from a distance, move closer, Listen to ur mind and not d judgement ppl pass on ppl. In all, to God be d Glory. Wedding rings!!!



A Nigerian lady who is set to wed her sweetheart of four years have hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and here's why. The lady identified as Fedoje Bridget Fedobee revealed she met her fiance, Usman Okai Austin in Keffi four years ago during their one year mandatory NYSC programme.

Bridget my course mate, i hail thee 1 Like

I hope single ladies read the last line (before thanking God) of her post. 7 Likes

Beautiful 2 Likes 2 Shares

She's beautiful, and they look happy. Congratulations to them 1 Like

Congratulation to them. 1 Like



them go born mumu...

if corper marry corper, them go born mumu.



This camp song dah year sha, the sojis nor dey allow person hear word, infact the song even make me lost interest in ahneeka sef onto say I dey fear make we nor go born mumu

I really hope she gets the votes to take her back to the house sha with her big nose like my jungle boot



congratulations to the newest nysc formation, wish them a very successful occasion and a happy married life them go born mumu...them go born mumu...if corper marry corper, them go born mumu.This camp song dah year sha, the sojis nor dey allow person hear word, infact the song even make me lost interest in ahneeka sef onto say I dey fear make we nor go born mumuI really hope she gets the votes to take her back to the house sha with her big nose like my jungle bootcongratulations to the newest nysc formation, wish them a very successful occasion and a happy married life 4 Likes

Congratulations. What NYSC has joined together, let no man put asunder.

NYSC is not bad after all.....this is even what's it was created for in the first place....inter-ethic marriage..congrats to the couple

I like NYSC for this

the bride so ugly she is looking like Karen of big brother very ugly looking thing

Dem go don do bush alawance for camp first

NYSC is a double edge sword. If you know what I mean Kudos to you. 1 Like

Austin okai... the most indigenous vibrant opposite to gov bello, was arrested by bello last year.... congratulations brother 1 Like

like real old The lady looks so mature but the man is so oldlike real old



This NYSC is a blessing to some people and a source of sorrow to some families who had lost their loved ones through it. I wish them a happy married life sha, but wait ooo that camera man looks like Ali Nuhu.

The buwest don sag alreadyyyy !!





Asowari:

the bride so ugly she is looking like Karen of big brother very ugly looking thing frustration must be killing you frustration must be killing you 4 Likes





biacan:

The lady looks so mature but the man is so old like real old

We are patiently waiting to see your own husband. Talk is always cheap We are patiently waiting to see your own husband. Talk is always cheap 2 Likes

Asowari:

the bride so ugly she is looking like Karen of big brother very ugly looking thing

Lemme see your girlfriend's picture before I say my mind. Lemme see your girlfriend's picture before I say my mind.

Nathdoug:

frustration must be killing you shutup ur mouth the bride is ugly shutup ur mouth the bride is ugly

.