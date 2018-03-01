₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:24pm
A Nigerian lady who is set to wed her sweetheart of four years have hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and here's why. The lady identified as Fedoje Bridget Fedobee revealed she met her fiance, Usman Okai Austin in Keffi four years ago during their one year mandatory NYSC programme.
The lady who just concluded her introduction recently took to Facebook to share the below words ahead of their wedding;
Wedding Introduction Btwn the families of Usman Okai Austin and Fedoje Bridget Fedobee It all started in Keffi Garden 4years ago..... Long story.... NYSC I hail thee.. Thanking u all for ur wishes and prayers. May God perfect Wat he has started. To all singles don't judge from a distance, move closer, Listen to ur mind and not d judgement ppl pass on ppl. In all, to God be d Glory. Wedding rings!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nysc-i-hail-thee-lady-set-wed-fiance-met-service-photos.html
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Innobee99(m): 9:28pm
Bridget my course mate, i hail thee
1 Like
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
I hope single ladies read the last line (before thanking God) of her post.
7 Likes
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Adukey(f): 9:32pm
Beautiful
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Yuneehk(f): 9:34pm
She's beautiful, and they look happy. Congratulations to them
1 Like
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by fk001: 9:36pm
Congratulation to them.
1 Like
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Uyiii: 9:53pm
them go born mumu...
them go born mumu...
if corper marry corper, them go born mumu.
This camp song dah year sha, the sojis nor dey allow person hear word, infact the song even make me lost interest in ahneeka sef onto say I dey fear make we nor go born mumu
I really hope she gets the votes to take her back to the house sha with her big nose like my jungle boot
congratulations to the newest nysc formation, wish them a very successful occasion and a happy married life
4 Likes
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Treasure17(m): 10:11pm
Congratulations. What NYSC has joined together, let no man put asunder.
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by habsydiamond(m): 10:15pm
NYSC is not bad after all.....this is even what's it was created for in the first place....inter-ethic marriage..congrats to the couple
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by tim1256(m): 10:17pm
I like NYSC for this
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Asowari(m): 10:17pm
the bride so ugly she is looking like Karen of big brother very ugly looking thing
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by kushercain: 10:18pm
Dem go don do bush alawance for camp first
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:18pm
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Robisky001: 10:19pm
NYSC is a double edge sword. If you know what I mean Kudos to you.
1 Like
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by utenwuson: 10:19pm
Austin okai... the most indigenous vibrant opposite to gov bello, was arrested by bello last year.... congratulations brother
1 Like
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by biacan(f): 10:22pm
The lady looks so mature but the man is so old like real old
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by emperor4245: 10:22pm
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by uchman48(m): 10:22pm
This NYSC is a blessing to some people and a source of sorrow to some families who had lost their loved ones through it. I wish them a happy married life sha, but wait ooo that camera man looks like Ali Nuhu.
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by ArinzeRaph: 10:23pm
The buwest don sag alreadyyyy !!
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by royalamour(m): 10:24pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4406845/photos-popular-youth-activist-blogger
The first breaker of the news, but for some reasons, this one that was posted just a while ago made front page.
Seun, please take note.
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Nathdoug(m): 10:24pm
Asowari:frustration must be killing you
4 Likes
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 10:26pm
biacan:
We are patiently waiting to see your own husband. Talk is always cheap
2 Likes
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by debolayinka(m): 10:27pm
Asowari:
Lemme see your girlfriend's picture before I say my mind.
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Asowari(m): 10:27pm
Nathdoug:shutup ur mouth the bride is ugly
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Follygunners: 10:28pm
.
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Asowari(m): 10:28pm
debolayinka:lol waiting u wan carry am do
|Re: 'NYSC, I Hail Thee'; Lady Set To Wed Her Fiance She Met During Service. Photos by Antwood: 10:28pm
