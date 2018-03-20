₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by scholarsarena: 10:35pm On Mar 19
A lady, @Oliora Kelechi Kella has taken to facebook to share a lovely story about how she met her husband, who was her junior, in Imo state University a couple of years ago and now, they are happily married.
We say a big congratulations to the new couple!
In her words:
(I came into Imsu alone but I graduated taking one of its produce along with me). HAPPY CONVOCATION TO US!!
I came into Imo State University in 2009 with the pursuit of having an MBBS in medicine..(my father's dream) and travel out afterwards to settle with an American based husband.
But I was too ambitious I wanted to do many things at the same time!! I opted for Microbiology and got enough chance to follow up my passion in politics and the oil sector.
Though I seem like a tough politician in school, I was too decent to keep the imsu kind of relationships..and I vowed never to have any. Most importantly, I needed to secure my covenant with God till am married..Yes!!! (u read right).
I had the best kind of God-friends Ihunanya Anyanwu Amarachi Anyanwu whose repute I imitate since I got into the University, so there was no time to keep up with the bad ones..
I newly elected Director of Projects, Imo State Students, thanks to Hon Barclay Williams Odionye and was on my way for a prayer session at ETF block, Imsu which I was taking the lead of the day when I met my husband, the president of the association I was elected into. He kept looking at me like we've been friends for years.
I left him on the friends zone for months and used him as my lunch ticket..�� he kept buying.. Seriously I didn't see any thing that could make me date him and worst I was ahead of him in school..final year verses 300L boy. I even disliked him, Lol. I didn't know when I fell in love with him, it just happened I couldn't stop my heart.. I graduated and needed to leave town but he insisted until after he married me.
And like play like joke, we are married 3/3 done.. Traditional, Court and white wedding all settled. I matriculated alone but today we are having our CONVOCATION together also serving our fathers land together in Lagos... I thank God I studied in Imsu, if I hadn't, I wouldn't have met my husband... So, Don't dull, enrol in imsu today.
Special thanks to my loving parents and siblings for my Education
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by scholarsarena: 10:37pm On Mar 19
lalasticlala Rocktation, farano
come and see ooh
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by donstan18(m): 10:37pm On Mar 19
Graduated with a husband
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 10:38pm On Mar 19
Congrats to them. The pretty ones are leaving the market What's left are
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by emeijeh(m): 10:39pm On Mar 19
Which one is "don't dull, enrol in imsu today"?
Are all your ex coursemates married?
Abi na "husbandry" be the only course wen imsu dey offer?
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by scholarsarena: 10:46pm On Mar 19
emeijeh:
hahahaha, it's an aside
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by AntiBrutus: 10:46pm On Mar 19
Congrats to her, some of her mates are thinking of how to do odometer roll-back, after numerous failed campus relationships.
I wish them a happy married life.
If she is thinking of a pet name for her husband, she can call him "SPILL OVER/CARRY OVER". What else will take a final year student into 3rd year class?
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by scholarsarena: 10:47pm On Mar 19
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by kazyhm(m): 10:47pm On Mar 19
i no even understand how someone can say she just fall !
.....and all the dating drill on this section never includes being a meal ticket as a criteria ?
....and the guy keeps buying and buying till he bought his way through the " I needed to secure my covenant with God till am married..Yes!!! (u read right) "
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 10:48pm On Mar 19
scholarsarena:
If you know you know
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by greiboy(m): 10:49pm On Mar 19
Congratulations to her
and the guy
I wish her all the best of luck
Hope they have a good source of income sha
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by AntiBrutus: 10:51pm On Mar 19
greiboy:
No, go give them...
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by scholarsarena: 10:52pm On Mar 19
AntiBrutus:lol, I wonder ooh
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by greiboy(m): 10:53pm On Mar 19
AntiBrutus:Nigeria is not entirely a dream friendly country, but I am sure they will have figured it out
Ibo girls don't joke with that aspect of marriage or relationship
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by AntiBrutus: 10:55pm On Mar 19
scholarsarena:
He asked a good question.
Love is not enough. The guy looks 'old' sha, like those advanced undergraduates. We had lots of them in my class then, them sha wan get the certificate, but they had several hustle outside school.
Na them dey get mind chyke senior colleagues.
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by hajoke2000(f): 1:50am
married in school ........single at ome
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by Shugarlord213: 5:53am
The beautiful girls are all married. We are left with left overs around. This girl looks like someone who got a lot to offer(yellow fresh punana)
That chap is so lucky. Nigerian girls are write off
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by dukeprince50(m): 6:17am
donstan18:ppl deh graduate with first class, second class, third class and a pass, this one deh graduate with husband
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by MrRhymes101(m): 9:31am
Shakara will not allow some graduate with husbands... Wedding MC
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:32am
Trying to figure out the message here...
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by BruncleZuma: 9:34am
Roll my eyes
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by midehi2(f): 9:34am
emeijeh:
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by iphenon: 9:34am
emeijeh:
Guy you too funny
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by eleojo23: 9:34am
So she graduated with Bsc. Husband?
I have never heard of that degree.
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by geozone: 9:35am
its when it lasts that we will clap for you. so concentrate
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by chynergy1(m): 9:35am
with double honours
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by debolayinka(m): 9:35am
You mean you got two certificates?
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by Ttipsy(m): 9:36am
wow, congrats
|Re: Oliora Kelechi Kella: "I Came Into IMSU Alone But Graduated With A Husband" by Sirpaul(m): 9:37am
so no grade?.... na wa ooo anyways congrats
