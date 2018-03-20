₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by praizblog: 4:57am
According to Forbes 2018, American TV Host Oprahwinfrey beats Famfa oil boss FolorunshoAlakija to be richest black woman on the planet!
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/oprah-winfrey-beats-folorunsho-alakija-to-be-richest-black-woman-on-the-planet/
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by praizblog: 4:57am
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by xreal: 5:17am
OK
BOVAS boss will join their league soon.
Na my prayer be dat.
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by HallaDaTruth: 5:37am
Why has the internet suddenly become the shrine for Celebrity worship
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by sbm060(m): 5:38am
It's not new,the difference is clear.
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by eleojo23: 9:52am
Before nko?
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by biacan(f): 9:52am
Oprah is the real deal
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by abiodunalasa: 9:52am
E pain me sha...
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Watermelonman: 9:52am
Oprah earned her money.
Folorunsho Alakija stole her money through shady oil deal. She issa thief.
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by akilo1: 9:52am
ok
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by michael142(m): 9:52am
Opera soap nor be her mate right from time
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Etihadstore: 9:53am
According to Forbes and your sauce is praiseupdate.com
Nija blogger sha
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Orpe7(m): 9:53am
How did u make ur money?
OPRAH WINFREY: TV HOST
MARK: FACEBOOK
ALAKIJA: NA GOD!
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by mayskit4luv(m): 9:53am
Ok
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Freewt(f): 9:53am
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by introvertious: 9:53am
this one haff tay na...I guess we refused to accept the fact that y Alakija's name still stayed there
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Chukazu: 9:54am
That's is wealth with source of income and hard-work , not wealth " transfer by faith"..
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by BiafranBushBoy: 9:54am
lol
One of em inherited an Oil Block by faith and became rich, while the other work hard day and night to become successful.
You see, both of them will tell us motivational stories just to make us excited, but we know those who worked hard and toiled for their wealth.
Do you want to know what you've never known before?
Read the powerful secrets of rich people
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Jozzy1063: 9:54am
How dat 1 help us ooo
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by King4Roller: 9:54am
My future wife will lead the pack very soon.
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by kattytamer: 9:55am
michael142:Awon bloggers must create sensational headlines....and apparently mr mod is high this morg.
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Sgttanner: 9:55am
This are SLAY QUEENS......not the bleachy ones pouting with their curve legs like vernier calipers all over the internet, only having the biggest dream of being a babymama to davido , wizkid and the rest...#awon oniranu
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by allanphash7(m): 9:55am
All hail to operah
I see most Africa(Nigeria) billionaire as an opportunist
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by davibid: 9:55am
Sometimes I can't help but think how on earth does Oprah make so much through that her show
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:55am
Where are the slay Queens?!
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by GentleMoney: 9:55am
Beautiful and Powerful Women.. Nice..
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by jegz25(m): 9:55am
Both of them should be my sugar mamas abeg.... Sense will not kill me o
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by begwong: 9:55am
DIEZANI BEATS DEM ALL BIKO,ONLY THAT BUBU NO ONE GREE
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Primusinterpares(m): 9:56am
before nkor...
|Re: Oprah Winfrey Beats Folorunsho Alakija To Be Richest Black Woman On The Planet by Tex42(m): 9:57am
No worries, Alakija will be richest some day. Bezos did it...
