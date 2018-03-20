You asked for 10k and your dad told you he will give you in the morning before he

leaves for work, this is after he has thoroughly scrutinised what you needed the

money for,all the questions he asked is already making you angry.

Through out the night the man couldn't sleep because he was thinking of how to

give you his last 10k.

Morning came and he called you into the room to give you 9k instead of 10k and

you squeezed your face in discontent and reluctantly said thank you after

complaining its not complete.

Your mum after seeing this will not say anything but will meet you in your room

where your dad isn't and give you 2k from her own money and say "don't mind him,

use this one to complete it" smile from nowhere will enclave your face, you quickly

go to facebook and whatsapp to write "i have the best mum in the world, i love my

mum".

Now your dad had gone out again with just 1k in his pocket home and abroad to

top up fuel or use as transport to work.

He will never let you see this because he is a MAN.

Always try to appreciate your Dad for no reason because you won't know how your

life would have turned out without a fatherly figure in it..

Dads are priceless too o!...