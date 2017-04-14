₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,343 members, 4,143,966 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 10:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For (5031 Views)
Man Catches His Wife Cheating In Hotel, Disgraces & Batters Her Publicly (Video) / Man Catches His Wife With Lover On His Bed (Photos) / Man Catches His Best Friend In Bed With His Wife, Beats Him With Machete(video+p (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by PrettyCrystal: 7:37am
A young man was left heartbroken and shocked after he allegedly caught his girlfriend with another guy in a hotel room he paid for in Sapele area of Delta state. The rich boyfriend was said to have paid for a room at the Simple Ocean hotel and left his girlfriend to stay there and wait for him due to his busy schedule.
According to Sapele Oghenek, the boyfriend told the girl he would be coming back to the hotel later. After finishing what he was doing, he tried calling his girlfriend to let her know he may not come to the hotel that day but she was not picking his calls. He reportedly started calling her from 4am but she refused to pick up
Worried that something might have happened to her, he drove straight to the hotel room - only to discover that his girlfriend was with another guy after various rounds of sex.
The heartbroken guy immediately broke up with the girl who asked for forgiveness all to no avail as reports have it that even the girl's mother is still begging the boy to forgive his daughter and accept her back.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-catches-girlfriend-another-guy-hotel-room-paid-photo.html
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by PrettyCrystal: 7:38am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by taylor89: 7:40am
Lol
These are the kind of girls i will never hesitate to share my genital warts to
Boyfriend just go intentionally carry one sickness u have the cure for at home
Photocopy the sickness and give her the original and cure the photocopy
3 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by onomeabuja: 7:43am
PrettyCrystal:LEAVE THE BABE JOOR ...MAKE UNA STOP TO CALL HER NAME...UNA WEN B GUY LIKE ME NO DE Bleep UP
MAKE UNA NO DE JUDGE PERSON PIKIN AFTER ALL NA YAHOO YAHOO BOY THE LATTER B...abi una no see d hand writting on d wall
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:47am
Oooh laaawd!
But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ.
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by eTECTIVe(m): 7:49am
Ehn d other guy was simply testing microphone na
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by MhizzAJ(f): 7:55am
The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones
He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend
It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too
Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by grayht(m): 7:55am
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by grayht(m): 7:57am
MhizzAJ:Really?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by kushercain: 7:58am
the nigga na client, shey na him dey serve her (server)
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Fmartin(m): 8:09am
super story
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by lefulefu(m): 8:15am
ooh i thought some guys here said if u have money a lady will be loyal to u no matter wat. When i dey yarn say a woman can cheat on u weda u made or u broke as a church rat some ppl go dey argue wit me. Rich boy pls take heart...sh!t happens. Best thing u do now is fling her away and get a new girl... Cc greiboy,marvin,Uduj,Martin0 .
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 8:24am
lefulefu:
Lefu good morning. Forget all these weak guys that keep attacking Ubunja for saying the gospel truth. These girls are not loyal and never will be. They should continue trusting women at their own peril.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by murphyibiam15(m): 8:29am
really surprising how humans have no conscience.... ontop hotel Wey someone booked you brought another man... aside the facts that the young lady cheated it's actually insane to even think of
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by lefulefu(m): 8:30am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:my brother top of the morning to u. In this story that the mother was even begging the guy is enuf proof dat both d girl and d mom dey use the guy as their maga.
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by NairalandCS(m): 8:34am
MhizzAJ:
Lool this is funny.
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by AlexCk: 8:35am
Dunno why people will cheat for soo long, and continue cheating, till they get caught, then they ask for forgiveness and say they're sorry.
It's just funny really.
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Martin0(m): 8:37am
QueenSuccubus:
this is rubbish to me
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Martin0(m): 8:38am
MhizzAJ:
I just tire ooo
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by DeadRat(m): 8:39am
Nigerian Girls Are All The Same
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by biacan(f): 8:57am
taylor89:Carry your cro cro dey go have you treated yourself
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by icebird25(m): 8:58am
MhizzAJ:
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Olalan(m): 8:59am
The girl an real runs babe, how can she be so stupid to do such
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Lalas247(f): 9:01am
various rounds of sex
na so! how does he know? he came In and just worked that out all by himself ..
they should both break up .. nonsense relationship and the mother is not well ..
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by bizzy500: 9:04am
QueenSuccubus:you are fat and u still have a flat ass
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Lalas247(f): 9:05am
MhizzAJ:
regardless she should have broken up with him first .. if table were turned now they will say men r trash
but that's a trashy nice on her part.
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by taylor89: 9:08am
biacan:
Baby
Does Taylor8** rings a bell?
Hey recall
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by lowkey28(m): 9:12am
MhizzAJ:
You think every guy will like your boyfriend.?? smh bygone ko bygone ni
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by biacan(f): 9:14am
Her family should sue him for tarnishing their hard earn reputation and that of their daughter he should grow up and be a man
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by biacan(f): 9:15am
taylor89:Go and treat yourself
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by BluntTheApostle: 9:18am
QueenSuccubus:
INJECTS THE FLAT AZZ WITH SILICONE.
|Re: Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 9:20am
biacan:
You really need to have your head checked
1 Like
She's in School But He Didn't Get Admission / You Date/marry A Divorcee? / Don't You Think It Is Emotionally Safer To Stay Unmarried?
Viewing this topic: wisenewgem(m), Drienzia, uss25dec, DrHighchief(m), vocalprince(m), OtunbaDon(m), dayteeconcept(m), youngelder(m), Damfostopper(m), Kollyman, horhizah(f), Emrixx(m), PaschalWooden(m), Adewakeup1(m), PapaBrowne(m), Maxiyke, Temple1288(m), buddydoze(m), AODT(m), lacream007, xianah(f), mostHandsome01, Ivegotsolutions(m), Emily22(m), PETERANDRE(m), eliokwun(m), femsim(m), LYPD(m), soundforce, samragyone(m), Olaposiwaju, Emu4life(m), brandoblaze, Ilefoaye(m), maberry(m), neduson(m), IamZod(m), cnwite(m), makdcash(m), Mynd44, Suzie1(f), OgbeniSir(m), egike(m), wengerjay(m), spyy, mails4okonta, mysyto(m), silastemplar, Boykay, KehnnyCares(m), iberu001(m), Paveafrica, Femistico(m), Museum, Whizdorm001(m), pappy2000, clemzyzone(m), Thanks18(m), topazad567, fancifulasuquo(m), Osaib, Ihateafonja, nelsonebby(m), Maziaugment(m), daneni1(m), Koloharuna(m), rhames, Promxy94(m), yemaldo(m), Pharmtj, spores99(m), teelaw4life(m), Buffalowings3, superboi(m), uzor2(m), cmpunk, Donjazzy12(m), Demex40(m), lastmessenger, olandoboy(m), Physika(m), RexTramadol1(m), Jay95(m), ConcernedNL, Tunlar18(m), WordMetrix(m), Kimcutie(m), Dreambeat, DaBillionnaire, Sweetopia(f), obytex(m), luwabrooklyn(m), kam045, dikets, Armynu(m), iamolatunay(m), Fadedjeans, SIRmanjar(m), ahizih(m), prolifiktip25(m), iswellamen, Frankenstein, emmflexcsc400(m), nzechu(m), ayikondu(m), Iyalayaibomaku, imhomoh(m), Gentlebabs(m), Shugarlord213, Tenniebae(f), Sethkoms, Mibellconsult, nathdim, Elaric(m), oyepaulkay(m), orbij, Jibola10(m), cutieme(m), CHIMSKY(m), bilag17, jakautoworld, papyjay7, CreamyPatty24, topgun98, kingori, priphil(m), AQUAMAN247, khalids, Wilson125(m), juok, ArinzeN(m), NightCrawler1, TMemos, glamay(f), gordii(m), iamdynamite(m), igwejay67, Qhazel, katoto, Atouba, WUMIFAN(m), Dee60, lanrecious(m), J2381, dhebo(m), Wizprof, thirdi(m), emoa2002(m), Dayvdblake(m), luminouz(m), phyiktor(m), Kclique, frleopardo, Sly215, obirilaye, shadow88(f), amakadihot87(f), kenp20(m), rudyislife, IAMTHEHERO, mamatayour(f), Awumen1313, nekyfine, Modufahair(f), uwabuwa888, Surefire1, Omihanifa, MxFactor(m), urch999(m), miracleuty(m), Philinho(m), Abukia404(f), Chine12(m), chuxiano, tron23(m), Radiants, Angy55(f), ABIOLAXYZ(m), zoeA, phazotron(m), Jackipapa, NMotorwerks, lexy2014, Pblessing, Mbaebieb2r(m), Passenger27, marvin906(m), seunpinky(m), Mkpakala, 4laferarri(m), CIZAR(m), lordgalore, kremzo, krett(m), liondbrave, Anonymous1900, iheanyi4u(m), sucre2(m), TMGroup, iamdapsyj(m), godfatherx, FatGuy, westside6, Pilot4Airbus(m), OceanmorganTrix, dasanchez1(m), Sunexy(m), Princeboca12(m), OBAGADAFFI, ThugBoy(m), HighKing01(m), proclivity, Elslim, ChicagoBar(m), nassaondy(m), BabaO2, victor54, arcniyi(m), abraham1234, aaronson(m), abbey086(m), johnnyn1(m), imam07, Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m), okitom(m), erotji, sanniabiola(m), LanrexBaba(m), Danielbuyner, needinggrace, tonero400(m), klamba(m), titiforever, cashlurd(m), aj1802001, dniro, arent88(m), iwakacome, spencer1204, obonujoker(m), chuckdee4(m), ask4double(m), bashorunbazok, Itzdanrimi(m), Omooniya1, bengoodcreature, oluwole1211(m), petchi, Vaco, WaleBinSanusi(m), iOctane, Timbi, Ennny(f), oochi123(f), AyobamiSky, ChocolateBunny and 424 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17