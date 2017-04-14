Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Guy In Delta Hotel Room He Paid For (5031 Views)

Man Catches His Wife Cheating In Hotel, Disgraces & Batters Her Publicly (Video) / Man Catches His Wife With Lover On His Bed (Photos) / Man Catches His Best Friend In Bed With His Wife, Beats Him With Machete(video+p (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Sapele Oghenek, the boyfriend told the girl he would be coming back to the hotel later. After finishing what he was doing, he tried calling his girlfriend to let her know he may not come to the hotel that day but she was not picking his calls. He reportedly started calling her from 4am but she refused to pick up



Worried that something might have happened to her, he drove straight to the hotel room - only to discover that his girlfriend was with another guy after various rounds of sex.



The heartbroken guy immediately broke up with the girl who asked for forgiveness all to no avail as reports have it that even the girl's mother is still begging the boy to forgive his daughter and accept her back.



Source; A young man was left heartbroken and shocked after he allegedly caught his girlfriend with another guy in a hotel room he paid for in Sapele area of Delta state. The rich boyfriend was said to have paid for a room at the Simple Ocean hotel and left his girlfriend to stay there and wait for him due to his busy schedule.According to Sapele Oghenek, the boyfriend told the girl he would be coming back to the hotel later. After finishing what he was doing, he tried calling his girlfriend to let her know he may not come to the hotel that day but she was not picking his calls. He reportedly started calling her from 4am but she refused to pick upWorried that something might have happened to her, he drove straight to the hotel room - only to discover that his girlfriend was with another guy after various rounds of sex.The heartbroken guy immediately broke up with the girl who asked for forgiveness all to no avail as reports have it that even the girl's mother is still begging the boy to forgive his daughter and accept her back.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-catches-girlfriend-another-guy-hotel-room-paid-photo.html

cc; lalasticlala

Lol

















These are the kind of girls i will never hesitate to share my genital warts to



















Boyfriend just go intentionally carry one sickness u have the cure for at home



















Photocopy the sickness and give her the original and cure the photocopy 3 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

A young man was left heartbroken and shocked after he allegedly caught his girlfriend with another guy in a hotel room he paid for in Sapele area of Delta state. The rich boyfriend was said to have paid for a room at the Simple Ocean hotel and left his girlfriend to stay there and wait for him due to his busy schedule.



According to Sapele Oghenek, the boyfriend told the girl he would be coming back to the hotel later. After finishing what he was doing, he tried calling his girlfriend to let her know he may not come to the hotel but she was not picking his calls. He reportedly started calling her from 4am but she refused to pick up



Worried that something might have happened to her, he drove straight to the hotel room - only to discover that his girlfriend was with another guy after various rounds of sex.



The heartbroken guy immediately broke up with the girl who asked for forgiveness all to no avail as reports have it that even the girl's mother is still begging the boy to forgive his daughter and accept her back.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-catches-girlfriend-another-guy-hotel-room-paid-photo.html

LEAVE THE BABE JOOR ...MAKE UNA STOP TO CALL HER NAME...UNA WEN B GUY LIKE ME NO DE Bleep UP

MAKE UNA NO DE JUDGE PERSON PIKIN AFTER ALL NA YAHOO YAHOO BOY THE LATTER B...abi una no see d hand writting on d wall LEAVE THE BABE JOOR ...MAKE UNA STOP TO CALL HER NAME...UNA WEN B GUY LIKE ME NO DE Bleep UPMAKE UNA NO DE JUDGE PERSON PIKIN AFTER ALL NA YAHOO YAHOO BOY THE LATTER B...abi una no see d hand writting on d wall







Oooh laaawd!



But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ. Oooh laaawd!But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ. 1 Like

Ehn d other guy was simply testing microphone na

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed Really? Really? 3 Likes

the nigga na client, shey na him dey serve her (server) 1 Like

super story

ooh i thought some guys here said if u have money a lady will be loyal to u no matter wat. When i dey yarn say a woman can cheat on u weda u made or u broke as a church rat some ppl go dey argue wit me. Rich boy pls take heart...sh!t happens. Best thing u do now is fling her away and get a new girl ... Cc greiboy,marvin,Uduj,Martin0 . ooh i thought some guys here said if u have money a lady will be loyal to u no matter wat. When i dey yarn say a woman can cheat on u weda u made or u broke as a church rat some ppl go dey argue wit me. Rich boy pls take heart...sh!t happens. Best thing u do now is fling her away and get a new girl... Cc greiboy,marvin,Uduj,Martin0 1 Like

lefulefu:

ooh i thought some guys here said if u have money a lady will be loyal to u no matter wat. When i dey yarn say a woman can cheat on u weda u made or u broke as a church rat some ppl go dey argue wit me. Rich boy pls take heart...sh!t happens. Best thing u do now is fling her away and get a new girl ... Cc greiboy,marvin,Uduj,Martin0 .

Lefu good morning. Forget all these weak guys that keep attacking Ubunja for saying the gospel truth. These girls are not loyal and never will be. They should continue trusting women at their own peril. Lefu good morning. Forget all these weak guys that keep attacking Ubunja for saying the gospel truth. These girls are not loyal and never will be. They should continue trusting women at their own peril. 2 Likes

really surprising how humans have no conscience.... ontop hotel Wey someone booked you brought another man... aside the facts that the young lady cheated it's actually insane to even think of 1 Like

Bbbbbbbbbbbb:





Lefu good morning. Forget all these weak guys that keep attacking Ubunja for saying the gospel truth. These girls are not loyal and never will be. They should continue trusting women at their own peril. my brother top of the morning to u. In this story that the mother was even begging the guy is enuf proof dat both d girl and d mom dey use the guy as their maga . my brother top of the morning to u. In this story that the mother was even begging the guy is enuf proof dat both d girl and d mom dey use the guy as their maga

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed

Lool this is funny. Lool this is funny.

Dunno why people will cheat for soo long, and continue cheating, till they get caught, then they ask for forgiveness and say they're sorry.





It's just funny really. 1 Like

QueenSuccubus:







Oooh laaawd!



But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ.









this is rubbish to me this is rubbish to me

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed

I just tire ooo I just tire ooo

Nigerian Girls Are All The Same 1 Like

taylor89:

Lol

















These are the kind of girls i will never hesitate to share my genital warts to



















Boyfriend just go intentionally carry one sickness u have the cure for at home



















Photocopy the sickness and give her the original and cure the photocopy Carry your cro cro dey go have you treated yourself Carry your cro cro dey gohave you treated yourself 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed 1 Like

The girl an real runs babe, how can she be so stupid to do such 1 Like





na so! how does he know? he came In and just worked that out all by himself ..



they should both break up .. nonsense relationship and the mother is not well .. various rounds of sexna so! how does he know? he came In and just worked that out all by himself ..they should both break up .. nonsense relationship and the mother is not well ..

QueenSuccubus:







Oooh laaawd!



But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ.







you are fat and u still have a flat ass you are fat and u still have a flat ass 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed



regardless she should have broken up with him first .. if table were turned now they will say men r trash



but that's a trashy nice on her part. regardless she should have broken up with him first .. if table were turned now they will say men r trashbut that's a trashy nice on her part.

biacan:

Carry your cro cro dey go have you treated yourself

Baby







Does Taylor8** rings a bell?







Hey recall BabyDoes Taylor8** rings a bell?Hey recall

MhizzAJ:

The guy should just forgive her and let bygones be bygones



He should have attacked the randy guy that came to have sex with his girlfriend

It was just a mistake, afterall the boyfriend isn't a saint and must have cheated on her too

Who knows the boyfriend might not even be too good on bed

You think every guy will like your boyfriend.?? smh bygone ko bygone ni You think every guy will like your boyfriend.?? smh bygone ko bygone ni 1 Like

he should grow up and be a man Her family should sue him for tarnishing their hard earn reputation and that of their daughterhe should grow up and be a man

taylor89:



Baby





Does Taylor8** rings a bell?





Hey recall Go and treat yourself Go and treat yourself

QueenSuccubus:







Oooh laaawd!



But asking ur mother to beg ur heartbroken bf is like u juz add insult to injury...SHAKING MY FLAT AZZ.









INJECTS THE FLAT AZZ WITH SILICONE. INJECTS THE FLAT AZZ WITH SILICONE.