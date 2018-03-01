



The lady seen in the photos carrying the baby - is said to have been the one taking care of the child since the mother abandoned him.



The lady said, she squeezed the last money she had on her to see that the baby was circumcised yesterday.



Efforts are underway to see how to help the baby and the guardian.



Source; A mentally challenged woman gave birth to a cute baby boy on the street along Decimal Road by water street in Sapele, Delta State. The mother after delivering the boy - abandoned him as the baby was taken into custody by a well meaning resident.The lady seen in the photos carrying the baby - is said to have been the one taking care of the child since the mother abandoned him.The lady said, she squeezed the last money she had on her to see that the baby was circumcised yesterday.Efforts are underway to see how to help the baby and the guardian.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/mentally-challenged-woman-wanders-away-giving-birth-bouncing-baby-photos.html