Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:02am
A mentally challenged woman gave birth to a cute baby boy on the street along Decimal Road by water street in Sapele, Delta State. The mother after delivering the boy - abandoned him as the baby was taken into custody by a well meaning resident.
The lady seen in the photos carrying the baby - is said to have been the one taking care of the child since the mother abandoned him.
The lady said, she squeezed the last money she had on her to see that the baby was circumcised yesterday.
Efforts are underway to see how to help the baby and the guardian.
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:02am
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by jared007: 8:03am
Whats wrong with Sapele sef? Always filled with weird news.
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by hajoke2000(f): 8:06am
she is healed ..by the special grace of GOD ..
but don't we have governmental asylum ?
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by fk001: 8:29am
Eyya but who gave her belle na?
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by wizzyenya(m): 9:40am
fk001:na bubu give her belle
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by miqos02(m): 10:44am
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by SerialAlpha(f): 10:45am
Re: Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby. PICS by wwwtortoise(m): 10:45am
