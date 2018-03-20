Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status (10069 Views)

Globacom has in the recent past let go of employees, both male and female, married and single, due to performance issues. It is not true that this was restricted to married women alone.



The letter in circulation is a forged document. Globacom has not issued any such letter to anyone.



Globacom upholds gender equality irrespective of marital status and promotes equal opportunities for the growth and personal development of all staffs.



https://twitter.com/GloWorld/status/975763325903671298 Glo has finally released an official statement concerning the controversial news circulating the internet about the sacked female staffs via Twitter. 1 Like

Finally we have a statement from Glo rescind this Hoax from disposed staffs who weren't ready to work. 3 Likes

Nice one, Glo has spoken. It was not only women affected, now these dumb people causing catastrophe and carrying fake news can find something else to do. 2 Likes

Finally we have a statement from Glo rescind this Hoax from disposed staffs who weren't ready to work.



lazy staffs will always look for something to blame for their misfortune.



When I called the women (from the previous thread) dumb, some nairalanders were trying to have my head for making that statement.



People are always quick to react to news and play the victim card when the affected ones are women. So much for feminism. 10 Likes

I suspected the whole scenario to be a Hoax the second I saw the so called Sack letter. Look so drained and unofficial 1 Like

Finally Glo has spoken up. These people were ready to poison minds about Globacom. 1 Like

Even a bricklayer association wouldn't give such "sack letter"

There is now an official statement to revoke the claims

I knew it! As soon as I saw the forged letter, I figured it was a hoax. Na wa!!

Nigerians cry for the wrong reasons and wrong persons

Married or Single , as long as you make yourself indispensable, it would be hard to sack you.



Even if it happens, you would be quickly snapped up by competitors 1 Like

Anyone with common sense should know that the letter was forged.



Even if it was true, what kind of company sacks an employee because she is married and still puts it in writing? 1 Like

glo customers service office in kaduna by Ahmadu road is nothing to write home about

.SLOW with pride 1 Like

Ofcourse we knew only lazy good for nothing staff were involved , Glo is not Buhari civil service So if you don't want to work don't work

u guys should go and upgrade ur network

Denial as expected 1 Like

If the letters haven't been given out to the affected employees, Glo should use the opportunity to dump them into the dustbin.

Globacoms arrogance is wats making it make all these silly mistakes it's now trying 2 correct

