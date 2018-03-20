₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,434 members, 4,144,374 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 01:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status (10069 Views)
|Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Papiikush: 12:19pm
Glo has finally released an official statement concerning the controversial news circulating the internet about the sacked female staffs via Twitter.
Globacom has in the recent past let go of employees, both male and female, married and single, due to performance issues. It is not true that this was restricted to married women alone.
https://twitter.com/GloWorld/status/975763325903671298
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Papiikush: 12:21pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Gflat: 12:29pm
Papiikush:
Finally we have a statement from Glo rescind this Hoax from disposed staffs who weren't ready to work.
3 Likes
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by shakaragirl: 12:29pm
Nice one, Glo has spoken. It was not only women affected, now these dumb people causing catastrophe and carrying fake news can find something else to do.
2 Likes
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Papiikush: 12:33pm
Gflat:
lazy staffs will always look for something to blame for their misfortune.
shakaragirl:
When I called the women (from the previous thread) dumb, some nairalanders were trying to have my head for making that statement.
People are always quick to react to news and play the victim card when the affected ones are women. So much for feminism.
10 Likes
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Gflat: 12:36pm
Papiikush:
I suspected the whole scenario to be a Hoax the second I saw the so called Sack letter. Look so drained and unofficial
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by toyosilawal12: 12:36pm
Finally Glo has spoken up. These people were ready to poison minds about Globacom.
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Papiikush: 12:38pm
Gflat:
Even a bricklayer association wouldn't give such "sack letter"
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Papiikush: 12:40pm
toyosilawal12:lol...Where is Lalasticlala, Mynd44.
There is now an official statement to revoke the claims
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by funmitalks190: 12:44pm
I knew it! As soon as I saw the forged letter, I figured it was a hoax. Na wa!!
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Beedoc: 12:49pm
Ok
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Jaytecq(m): 12:49pm
Recession at its peak... The only person i blame is .....
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by ALAYORMII: 12:49pm
Nigerians cry for the wrong reasons and wrong persons
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by BlackPantherxXx: 12:51pm
Married or Single , as long as you make yourself indispensable, it would be hard to sack you.
Even if it happens, you would be quickly snapped up by competitors
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Mobsync(m): 12:51pm
Anyone with common sense should know that the letter was forged.
Even if it was true, what kind of company sacks an employee because she is married and still puts it in writing?
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by ct2(m): 12:51pm
glo customers service office in kaduna by Ahmadu road is nothing to write home about
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by emamos: 12:52pm
.SLOW with pride
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by FarahAideed: 12:53pm
Ofcourse we knew only lazy good for nothing staff were involved , Glo is not Buhari civil service So if you don't want to work don't work
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by IgbosAreOsus: 12:53pm
MIKE NA MUMU ASWEAR
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by judecares1(m): 12:53pm
u guys should go and upgrade ur network
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by yomalex(m): 12:53pm
ok
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Kezifils(m): 12:53pm
Denial as expected
1 Like
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Crocky23: 12:55pm
Ok
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Wonderboy91: 12:55pm
nonsense people
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by maasoap(m): 12:55pm
If the letters haven't been given out to the affected employees, Glo should use the opportunity to dump them into the dustbin.
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by jaxxy(m): 12:55pm
Globacoms arrogance is wats making it make all these silly mistakes it's now trying 2 correct
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by sunbbo(m): 12:55pm
we don hear......
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by ezex(m): 12:56pm
Good
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by styless(f): 12:57pm
Good
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by Cynthias(f): 12:57pm
madness
|Re: Globacom Denies Sacking Female Staff Due To Marital Status by jimiabdul: 12:58pm
Thank you Glo for clearing your name. All the people running their mouths, I hope you've heard that Glo has cleared their name.
Lagos Tax (any Tax Officer Inhouse Or Firs Staff) / ICAN Has Rejected Me Again / Project Management Nigerian Universities
Viewing this topic: kapturdfutur(m), Akpos123(m), kennyosein(m), Letzdothething, HenryThegreat1(m), fortunes0215(m), AvantG(m), Electr1csh0ck(m), olamefun1990(m), faithisallihave, Sayboy, Diligentnigga(m), iduzebaba, MrPino, oxbowlake, shamss, agabaI23(m), lezan(m), Kereokwu(f), fahrenheitt, halmeyd(m), Godswillu(m), malik922, Teetol, oluphilip2008(f), BruncleZuma, oyejohn, emmastuffs(m), ban1(m), beycity(m), emmykk(m), lanetrips, greenlegs(m), Busybodyii, Mafimboss, semid4lyfe(m), Ramon92, Gido, outofthebox, Stephenfid, jnressence, freshaboki, sammyjay7265(m), steveoluomo(m), JulesA, immyy(m), Jennifer89(f), berryprety(f), happy27, sonymax16(m), ElMatteo(m), Tobyarab(m), Blackbelly(m), derommyvent, Aminat508(f), funmitalks190, Proudlyngwa(m), afokenny, bayodaniel, Dammylois(f) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22