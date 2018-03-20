₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Leader of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and founder of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike yesterday claimed that Nigeria would break into six different republics before 2023.
According to him, the present ‘pigeonholed six geo-political zones of the country’, namely South-East, South-South, South-West, North-Central, North-East and North-West, would metamorphose into the six republics, with South-East becoming the long agitated New Biafra, while South-South becomes Niger-Delta Republic, just as South-West and North-Central become Oduduwa and Middle-Belt Republics respectively, leaving North-East and North-West as Arewa Republic.
In a statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state, shortly after BIM’s Anambra South Zonal meeting held at Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, Uwazuruike who was represented by a member of Biafra Elders–in-council, Mazi Chris Mocha, observed that “the obvious lack of trust in the relationship or union between the northern and southern Nigeria is too inexplicable that Nigerians cannot continue to co-exist as one nation.”
Uwazuruike contended that “the faulty amalgamation of the northern and southern Nigeria in 1914 which expired since January 2014, also made it imperative that the country must surely break up in the near future, based on Biafran constitution which provided that any section of the country that is dissatisfied with the union will be at liberty to secede.”
He therefore urged Biafra leaders “to ensure that the federation is run in such a way that the citizens would be happy at all times and willing to belong to Biafra without being forced to do so.”
He insisted that “it was only in a corrupt country like Nigeria where illegality thrives that citizens are forced to live together and always show allegiance to the state”, adding, “we do not deserve Biafra if the emerging republic cannot be better than Nigeria.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/20/nigeria-will-break-six-republics-2023-uwazuruike/
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by AngelicBeing: 1:02pm
Let it break now because it is nothing but a shithole not fit for humans to live or alternatively it should be auctioned off on eBay and sold off to richer western nations where citizens will be treated with respect, dignity and allowed to be what they choose to be and not in the current contraption, nonsense
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by miqos02(m): 1:03pm
Joseph the dreamer
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Biglittlelois(f): 1:03pm
Wow, this is mind blowing
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by ct2(m): 1:03pm
idiot, you can break it if it's doesn't
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Nairalane: 1:03pm
mrkunlex:What is this one saying
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by cyberdurable(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by judecares1(m): 1:04pm
2023 is too far
lagos state has turn to a state of prostitute where guys have sex with ladies as low as #200
can u imagine
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by solablings(f): 1:04pm
WOULD YOU MIND IF I THINK ALOUD
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Ngokafor(f): 1:04pm
Some people will start crying this hot afternoon now,writting long meaningless articles all over the place in opposition to this....the mere thought of seperation destroys their day and throws them into epileptic fits..In the same vein,they are the most anti-progress,divisive,obnoxious and ethnocentric set of people on planet earth..That is the strange irony.
As for Uwazurike,he is an unserious clown even though i support the dis-integration of this country ASAP...always have and always will be.
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by mrkunlex: 1:04pm
Kestolovee95:who Is This 1 4 God Sake
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Blackfire(m): 1:06pm
I think Nigeria right now is divided more than the sands in the sea...
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Nairalanddist: 1:06pm
All i know is that no matter how the igbos try, Biafra died with nnamdi kanu in September. Biafra will never come
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Cooly100: 1:06pm
Kestolovee95:
Exactly the point....
Those who post newpaper reports where he said Igbos are foolish...right now!
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by vRendoh(m): 1:07pm
Some people dey fear to stand on their feet!
Chai! Because of free monthly abuja alawi
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Izvic756(m): 1:07pm
Igbo's won't Like This Post
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by ghostfacekillar(m): 1:08pm
this ralph is stupidd.wat ave he done to make it come true.abeg make he swerve.fooll
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by mrkunlex: 1:08pm
Blackfire:yeah.you are right
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by imhotep: 1:08pm
mrkunlex:one Nigeria until the islamization and land-grabbing is complete
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Cooly100: 1:08pm
Izvic756:
How?
You may consider taking your medication?
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by mayskit4luv(m): 1:08pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by marvin906(m): 1:09pm
look at this over used condom
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by bomagidi: 1:10pm
Naija hmmmmm
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by junglep: 1:10pm
#TooNaiveToHarmonise
#TooNaiveToSeethebiggerpucture
#TooNaivetoseetherealissues
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Lipscomb(m): 1:10pm
wow long time ago I hear about the coward call uwazuirike Ralph. Wonder what he will use to divide it to six republic.
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Cooly100: 1:10pm
mrkunlex:
First it was divided by the president on the basisi of 97% and 5%...and he had sworn to maintain it no matter how people have come against it. He even promised to make amends...
|Re: Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike by Thewesterner(m): 1:10pm
Kestolovee95:What are trying to say? Just conf*sed as your profile pic
