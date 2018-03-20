Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Will Break Into Six Republics Before 2023 – Uwazuruike (4166 Views)

According to him, the present ‘pigeonholed six geo-political zones of the country’, namely South-East, South-South, South-West, North-Central, North-East and North-West, would metamorphose into the six republics, with South-East becoming the long agitated New Biafra, while South-South becomes Niger-Delta Republic, just as South-West and North-Central become Oduduwa and Middle-Belt Republics respectively, leaving North-East and North-West as Arewa Republic.



In a statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state, shortly after BIM’s Anambra South Zonal meeting held at Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, Uwazuruike who was represented by a member of Biafra Elders–in-council, Mazi Chris Mocha, observed that “the obvious lack of trust in the relationship or union between the northern and southern Nigeria is too inexplicable that Nigerians cannot continue to co-exist as one nation.”



Uwazuruike contended that “the faulty amalgamation of the northern and southern Nigeria in 1914 which expired since January 2014, also made it imperative that the country must surely break up in the near future, based on Biafran constitution which provided that any section of the country that is dissatisfied with the union will be at liberty to secede.”



He therefore urged Biafra leaders “to ensure that the federation is run in such a way that the citizens would be happy at all times and willing to belong to Biafra without being forced to do so.”



He insisted that “it was only in a corrupt country like Nigeria where illegality thrives that citizens are forced to live together and always show allegiance to the state”, adding, “we do not deserve Biafra if the emerging republic cannot be better than Nigeria.”



http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/20/nigeria-will-break-six-republics-2023-uwazuruike/

Let it break now because it is nothing but a shithole not fit for humans to live or alternatively it should be auctioned off on eBay and sold off to richer western nations where citizens will be treated with respect, dignity and allowed to be what they choose to be and not in the current contraption, nonsense

Wow, this is mind blowing

idiot, you can break it if it's doesn't

2023 is too far



Some people will start crying this hot afternoon now,writting long meaningless articles all over the place in opposition to this....the mere thought of seperation destroys their day and throws them into epileptic fits..In the same vein,they are the most anti-progress,divisive,obnoxious and ethnocentric set of people on planet earth..That is the strange irony.



As for Uwazurike,he is an unserious clown even though i support the dis-integration of this country ASAP...always have and always will be. 13 Likes

Ralph...We yoruba muslims and abookis considered greater than Awoliwo and Ahmadu Bello for saying 'Igbos are foolish'. Now that you want our country to break we don't like you again. Insha Allahbama! who Is This 1 4 God Sake who Is This 1 4 God Sake

I think Nigeria right now is divided more than the sands in the sea...

All i know is that no matter how the igbos try, Biafra died with nnamdi kanu in September. Biafra will never come

Ralph...We yoruba muslims and abookis considered greater than Awoliwo and Ahmadu Bello for saying 'Igbos are foolish'. Now that you want our country to break we don't like you again. Insha Allahbama!

Exactly the point....



Those who post newpaper reports where he said Igbos are foolish...right now! Exactly the point....Those who post newpaper reports where he said Igbos are foolish...right now! 4 Likes

Some people dey fear to stand on their feet!

Chai! Because of free monthly abuja alawi 1 Like

Igbo's won't Like This Post

this ralph is stupidd.wat ave he done to make it come true.abeg make he swerve.fooll

I think Nigeria right now is divided more than the sands in the sea... yeah.you are right yeah.you are right

lalasticlala one Nigeria until the islamization and land-grabbing is complete one Nigeria until the islamization and land-grabbing is complete 1 Like

Igbo's won't Like This Post

How?



You may consider taking your medication? How?You may consider taking your medication? 4 Likes

Naija hmmmmm

wow long time ago I hear about the coward call uwazuirike Ralph. Wonder what he will use to divide it to six republic. wow long time ago I hear about the coward call uwazuirike Ralph. Wonder what he will use to divide it to six republic.

yeah.you are right

First it was divided by the president on the basisi of 97% and 5%...and he had sworn to maintain it no matter how people have come against it. He even promised to make amends... First it was divided by the president on the basisi of 97% and 5%...and he had sworn to maintain it no matter how people have come against it. He even promised to make amends...