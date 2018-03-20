₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,434 members, 4,144,372 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 01:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo (963 Views)
|Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by rmo19: 1:36pm
President Buhari is currently holding a close door meeting with the former vice president, Namadi Sambo.
A source said to YBTCNEWS that the vice president is also part of the meeting.
Full Story http://ybtcnews.com/2018/03/20/just-in-buhari-in-a-close-door-meeting-with-former-vp-sambo/
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by miqos02(m): 1:39pm
Ohk
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Bblessing37: 1:39pm
Itssokey
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Biglittlelois(f): 1:39pm
I wonder what it's all about, Namadi Sambo that dissappeared into thin air after GEJ's loss, i dont blame him sha, if he was outspoken in a negative way against Bubu he would have been slapped with a corruption case, lol
1 Like
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by horleryeday92(m): 1:39pm
okay
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by PsalmieD(m): 1:39pm
Will the meeting reduce the scotching heat we are dealing with in lagos now??
if not they better open the closed door now....... Awon alaini nkan se...
Been holding meetings since he was voted in
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by allanphash7(m): 1:39pm
Who is sambo
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by iamnicer: 1:39pm
Honeslty the kind of energy Mr President possessed from his last UK trip , make me wonder how he has gained so much energy .
I fear all these politicians eeeeeh
2019 almost here tho
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by JJBROS: 1:40pm
WELCOME
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by ChelseaIorfa: 1:40pm
What are they plotting
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by ChelseaIorfa: 1:40pm
JJBROS:welcome for
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by AGBORLU31PRINCE(m): 1:40pm
That one who epp?
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Throwback: 1:40pm
Many have even forgotten such a character once existed politically.
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Firefire(m): 1:41pm
Duallard having several meaningless meetings
1 Like
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by WebSurfer(m): 1:41pm
Truly, seems like Osinbajo wants to step down according to earlier reports so he’s looking for a replacement already.. might be wrong though
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Mendelssohn(m): 1:41pm
I can only hope Sambo is not on his way to "go and sin no more" in his run up to formal declaration for new political affiliation.
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by ksmile85(m): 1:41pm
Nice one
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:41pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by LORDOFAFONJAS: 1:42pm
Us
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by muykem: 1:42pm
New revelation about former government will soon come out.
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by LORDOFAFONJAS: 1:43pm
useless president
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by BabaCommander: 1:43pm
Looks like the dullardd of Duar@ is begging Sambo to help him snare GEJ.
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by ruggedised: 1:43pm
useless meeting
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by Najyin(m): 1:44pm
Na him wan take over ?
|Re: Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo by fk001: 1:44pm
Sambo want to decamp
