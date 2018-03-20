Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Just In: Buhari In A Close Door Meeting With Former VP Sambo (963 Views)

A source said to YBTCNEWS that the vice president is also part of the meeting.



I wonder what it's all about, Namadi Sambo that dissappeared into thin air after GEJ's loss, i dont blame him sha, if he was outspoken in a negative way against Bubu he would have been slapped with a corruption case, lol 1 Like

if not they better open the closed door now....... Awon alaini nkan se...



Been holding meetings since he was voted in Will the meeting reduce the scotching heat we are dealing with in lagos now??if not they better open the closed door now....... Awon alaini nkan se...Been holding meetings since he was voted in

Who is sambo

Honeslty the kind of energy Mr President possessed from his last UK trip , make me wonder how he has gained so much energy .



I fear all these politicians eeeeeh



2019 almost here tho

What are they plotting

JJBROS:



That one who epp?

Many have even forgotten such a character once existed politically.

Duallard having several meaningless meetings 1 Like

Truly, seems like Osinbajo wants to step down according to earlier reports so he’s looking for a replacement already.. might be wrong though

I can only hope Sambo is not on his way to "go and sin no more" in his run up to formal declaration for new political affiliation.

New revelation about former government will soon come out.

useless president





Looks like the dullardd of Duar@ is begging Sambo to help him snare GEJ.

useless meeting

Na him wan take over ?