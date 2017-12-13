Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Where Is The Lagos Cable Car, 6 Years After? (5402 Views)

"By complementing existing transport modes, the Lagos cable car transit system will play its part in reducing the traffic congestion in the city."



“There is need to ameliorate the existing congestion on the three bridges connecting Lagos Mainland to Lagos Island"



You can read the first thread here...



Once it's completed the cable car will reportedly run from Ijora to Apapa and Victoria Island, with Adeniji Adele as its central hub. The former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Dayo Mobereola, told Guardian Newspapers that the cable car project will eventually have eight stations in three routes, in order to handle an estimated 240,000 trips a day.



Work is expected to begin with the Apapa-Adeniji Adele route, where the firm should open commercial operations next year. When everything is finally up and running, the system will be about 12km long, with a journey from Apapa to Adeniji taking roughly four minutes and costing a fare of between N100 and N300 per ride.



This is 2018 and we are yet to see the realization of this project though we see a signboard of RopeWays at Obalende Roundabout under the bridge, we are still waiting for this dream to come into place. A visit to the website of RopeWays Transport to even see at least a picture of their projects being executed





Source:

Whats your take?



It's still a work in progress na. calm down, why your blood dey boil?

Sapnaprem:

OK ma, We are waiting

Tinubu and Co. are scammers. 8 Likes

You were scammed...cos you are fools. 9 Likes



OK ma, We are waiting that's a good boy! not to worry, you'd get a lollipop as a gift 2 Likes

The fact that it is Lagos State it will surely manifest though it might take time. 2 Likes

Lalasticlala

That Project should not be expected soon, There is this Obstacle right now (ELECTION), after that they the project can be implemented.

O. P don't tell me you are a new commer in Lagos? 1 Like





Op. Are u not aware that we are in APC era...



Last Week a female friend of mine saved a guy's name with Kingsley APC, when I asked her if she has join APC she said no, that the guy is a promise and fail person that's why she stored it with Kingsley Apc.....



Op. Are u not aware that we are in APC era...

Last Week a female friend of mine saved a guy's name with Kingsley APC, when I asked her if she has join APC she said no, that the guy is a promise and fail person that's why she stored it with Kingsley Apc.....

follow dis road straight, den u go see one sharp bend, no enter d sharp bend, go straight near dat woman wen dey sell kai kai, e dey there 2 Likes

It may certainly come to reality, but I can bet you that it can't be in this administration, cos this administration is being piloted by dummies. Even Aisha can attest to what am saying...

Proposed projects in lagos are not left unfinished



If its not happening under ambode administration.

It will happen under apena administration.



Will be back when it is commissioned... Anyway it is ppp so no wahalla

I am not sure if Ambode is following through with all the plans and strategies of Fashola. Even the Lagos Blue rail seems to be taking so long to complete even when Fashola said the trains will commence operations in December 2016. The rail bridge at Marina seems to have stalled. 3 Likes

E dey my kitchen.

how do you think these guys loot? 1 Like

may God punish tinubu for his scams on lagos 1 Like

Sapnaprem:

It's still a work in progress na. calm down, why your blood dey boil?

it's six years now aunty. The OP is just asking, where is that work that is in progress? Let's see it

Everything about lagos state is fraud. From fourth mainland bridge to my street gutter bridge. 1 Like

I can see the VP Prof Osinbajo lokking at thae back of the Governor

