₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,579 members, 4,144,947 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) (14987 Views)
Do I Need To Pay Custom Duty If I Buy Innoson Car? / MMM Car Spotted In Lagos, Will You Challenge The Owner For Your Money? (photos) / My Experience Checking Out Innoson Car (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:46pm
An Innoson assembled G-wagon belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi.
Is Innoson now producing G-wagon?
4 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:48pm
They're not producing Gwagon... they are making cars that look like gwagon...
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Cool83(m): 3:49pm
nice ride
1 Like
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:52pm
polimaf:
Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name?
4 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by 2shur: 3:54pm
copy cat
what nonsense
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:55pm
Umartins1:Swagon or something similar... lools
12 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:56pm
Umartins1:This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:59pm
polimaf:
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 4:00pm
So, if this can't be called G-wagon, what can we call it?
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 4:11pm
i want one
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 4:47pm
If it's G wagon, then it can never a G wagon
There is nothing stopping him from creating his designs...
5 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 4:58pm
alphaconde:
Come and collect
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by PastorandMentor: 5:04pm
Let's celebrate innoson abeg.
Let's not allow hate and tribal differences stop us from celebrating our own...
Igbo I love you guys.
Una too much...
Well done innocent..
Cc Lalasticlala, Seun come and see fine car
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 5:09pm
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals
But purchased by a Yoruba King.
How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by luwabrooklyn(m): 5:24pm
Okoyeebos:God bless you oh them go dy one place dy blast Yoruba d tin just dy wonder me if Lagos dy north ni Tony elumenu would be broke
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by shallysgirl: 5:44pm
2shur:Easy with pains o Nna.
1 Like
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 5:45pm
Okoyeebos:
Will you keep kwayet
EVERY SECONDARY SCHOOL IN ANAMBRA STATE USE INNOSON BUSES AS SCHOOL BUS.
So what rubbish are you saying about "not patronized by Igbo individuals? ?"
Rubbish
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 5:45pm
Copy copy OSU motor
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 5:46pm
IgbosAreOsus:Typical black man mentality
12 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by pejuakinab: 5:46pm
Oba yahoo yahoo
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by otunbabadok(m): 5:46pm
Good
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 5:47pm
NoWagon!
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 5:47pm
igbo amaka
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Odogwuskido(m): 5:47pm
Umartins1:It is called G-Guard
3 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Follygunners: 5:48pm
.
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by PHIPEX(m): 5:48pm
Okoyeebos:You sit in your room and cook baseless story, how many cars of those people you mentioned do you know?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 5:48pm
E go look for olosho
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 5:49pm
That title is captivating; Alashe lori Orisha
2 Likes
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by manuel4real(m): 5:49pm
Okoyeebos:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by pensilpyper(m): 5:49pm
oluwo of iwo wan use fake G wagon Bleep unilag babes
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by bionixs: 5:49pm
polimaf:as poor as you were raised and still are, you post rubbish.
1 Like
|Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 5:49pm
Ugosample:Shut up
Are you colour blind mentally?
Is it possible for someone to be black?
2 Likes 1 Share
Naija MDXers Community: For The Owners, Techs, DIYers, Or Fans Of The X / deleted / How To Check How Much Oil Your Car Takes
Viewing this topic: deebsman1(m), comrrex(m), kay5you, BUHARImyDOG, DanJayMartin, 22tovia22, Princessgrace(f), hijodedios, enuose55, Checked86, dust88, Optimist1234(m), AFONJAPIG(f), loopine(m), olajizz01(m), Musta1968, MozartBethoven, SANCTO, Elbreezy(m), enuelsmith, Pchikaodili(m), benitwater(m), Youngboss54(m), phemy36(m), Otunbasayo1, Teeklef(m), ERockson, Johnayoola(m), kaykith05(m), holasam(m), joystickextend1(m), laydap, Realret70, pavana, iboboyswag(m), davidsthe(m), anthony533(m), Burgerlomo, Umartins1(m), freeDR(m), xtophy(m), rhymz(m), Omeokachie, Anitop(m), Futurecrown(m), oluwafemi3790(m), PEPPERified, stepo707, horhizah(f), fazioclassic, Forex4u(m), donvicky2007, samolu1, kulekaa(m), Ngokafor(f), laris, unanonso(m), rafabenitez, Sillyprofits(m), jaytee01(m), BIGDADDY000(m), Acidosis(m), cooljr(m), obezzy1, Dhayor001(m), oracle2583, SaAbbas(m), SouthEastFacts, micky90(m), kollyjoss(m), ClumsyFlimsy, guente02(m), bobo9ice, topaz321, Harkindeylee(m), Pathfinder121, robert334, kongobros, Nazacent, winta2007(m), iykololo(m), ikorodureporta, mabea, bandely(m), Amuzat1, dljbd1(m), Benite, Austinoiz(m), Bigboyz32(m), inception101(m), ademusiwa3r, oracle009(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37