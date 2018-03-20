Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) (14987 Views)

An Innoson assembled G-wagon belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi.



Is Innoson now producing G-wagon? 4 Likes

They're not producing Gwagon... they are making cars that look like gwagon... 38 Likes 1 Share

nice ride 1 Like

They're not producing Gwagon... they are making cars that look like gwagon...

Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name? Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name? 4 Likes

copy cat

what nonsense 8 Likes 1 Share

Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name? Swagon or something similar... lools Swagon or something similar... lools 12 Likes

Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name? This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream 5 Likes

This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream

Lol Lol 3 Likes

So, if this can't be called G-wagon, what can we call it?

i want one 2 Likes





There is nothing stopping him from creating his designs... If it's G wagon, then it can never a G wagonThere is nothing stopping him from creating his designs... 5 Likes

i want one

Come and collect Come and collect 2 Likes

Let's celebrate innoson abeg.

Let's not allow hate and tribal differences stop us from celebrating our own...

Igbo I love you guys.

Una too much...

Well done innocent..



Cc Lalasticlala, Seun come and see fine car 58 Likes 2 Shares

Rejected by Igbo Governors

Ostracised by Igbo Ezes

Not patronised by Igbo individuals



But purchased by a Yoruba King.



How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have? 48 Likes 2 Shares

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have? God bless you oh them go dy one place dy blast Yoruba d tin just dy wonder me if Lagos dy north ni Tony elumenu would be broke God bless you oh them go dy one place dy blast Yoruba d tin just dy wonder me if Lagos dy north ni Tony elumenu would be broke 2 Likes

what nonsense Easy with pains o Nna. Easy with pains o Nna. 1 Like

Will you keep kwayet



EVERY SECONDARY SCHOOL IN ANAMBRA STATE USE INNOSON BUSES AS SCHOOL BUS.



So what rubbish are you saying about "not patronized by Igbo individuals? ?"



Rubbish Will you keep kwayetEVERY SECONDARY SCHOOL IN ANAMBRA STATE USE INNOSON BUSES AS SCHOOL BUS.So what rubbish are you saying about "not patronized by Igbo individuals? ?"Rubbish 46 Likes 3 Shares

Copy copy OSU motor

Copy copy OSU motor Typical black man mentality Typical black man mentality 12 Likes

Oba yahoo yahoo

Good

NoWagon!

igbo amaka 2 Likes

So, if this can't be called G-wagon, what can we call it? It is called G-Guard It is called G-Guard 3 Likes

.

E go look for olosho

That title is captivating; Alashe lori Orisha 2 Likes

oluwo of iwo wan use fake G wagon Bleep unilag babes 2 Likes 1 Share

Swagon or something similar... lools as poor as you were raised and still are, you post rubbish. as poor as you were raised and still are, you post rubbish. 1 Like