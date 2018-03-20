₦airaland Forum

Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:46pm
An Innoson assembled G-wagon belonging to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi.

Is Innoson now producing G-wagon?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:48pm
They're not producing Gwagon... they are making cars that look like gwagon...

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Cool83(m): 3:49pm
nice ride

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:52pm
polimaf:
They're not producing Gwagon... they are making cars that look like gwagon...

Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by 2shur: 3:54pm
copy cat
what nonsense

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:55pm
Umartins1:


Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name?
Swagon or something similar... lools

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by polimaf(m): 3:56pm
Umartins1:


Ehn Ehn? I don't know o. What's this one's name?
This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 3:59pm
polimaf:
This cant be same Gwagon I've been seeing in my dream

Lol

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 4:00pm
So, if this can't be called G-wagon, what can we call it?
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 4:11pm
i want one

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 4:47pm
If it's G wagon, then it can never a G wagon grin

There is nothing stopping him from creating his designs...

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Umartins1(m): 4:58pm
alphaconde:
i want one

Come and collect smiley

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by PastorandMentor: 5:04pm
Let's celebrate innoson abeg.
Let's not allow hate and tribal differences stop us from celebrating our own...
Igbo I love you guys.
Una too much...
Well done innocent..

Cc Lalasticlala, Seun come and see fine car

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Okoyeebos: 5:09pm
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals

But purchased by a Yoruba King.

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by luwabrooklyn(m): 5:24pm
Okoyeebos:
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals

But purchased by a Yoruba King.

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?
God bless you oh them go dy one place dy blast Yoruba d tin just dy wonder me if Lagos dy north ni Tony elumenu would be broke

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by shallysgirl: 5:44pm
2shur:
copy cat
what nonsense
Easy with pains o Nna.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 5:45pm
Okoyeebos:
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals

But purchased by a Yoruba King.

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?

Will you keep kwayet

EVERY SECONDARY SCHOOL IN ANAMBRA STATE USE INNOSON BUSES AS SCHOOL BUS.

So what rubbish are you saying about "not patronized by Igbo individuals? ?"

Rubbish

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 5:45pm
Copy copy OSU motor
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Ugosample(m): 5:46pm
IgbosAreOsus:
Copy copy OSU motor
Typical black man mentality

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by pejuakinab: 5:46pm
Oba yahoo yahoo
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by otunbabadok(m): 5:46pm
Good
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 5:47pm
NoWagon!
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 5:47pm
igbo amaka

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Odogwuskido(m): 5:47pm
Umartins1:
So, if this can't be called G-wagon, what can we call it?
It is called G-Guard

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Follygunners: 5:48pm
.
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by PHIPEX(m): 5:48pm
Okoyeebos:
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals

But purchased by a Yoruba King.

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?
You sit in your room and cook baseless story, how many cars of those people you mentioned do you know?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 5:48pm
E go look for olosho
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by mckazzy(m): 5:49pm
That title is captivating; Alashe lori Orisha

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by manuel4real(m): 5:49pm
Okoyeebos:
Rejected by Igbo Governors
Ostracised by Igbo Ezes
Not patronised by Igbo individuals

But purchased by a Yoruba King.

How many Innoson cars do Ekweremadu, Obiano, Ikpeazu, Umahi, Okorocha and others have?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by pensilpyper(m): 5:49pm
oluwo of iwo wan use fake G wagon Bleep unilag babes

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by bionixs: 5:49pm
polimaf:
Swagon or something similar... lools
as poor as you were raised and still are, you post rubbish.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo's Innoson Car Spotted In UNILAG (Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 5:49pm
Ugosample:


Typical black man mentality
Shut up
Are you colour blind mentally?

Is it possible for someone to be black?

