₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,580 members, 4,144,948 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 06:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe (9507 Views)
Man Saw Beans Inside Fish Pie He Bought (Photos) / How To Make Homemade Tiger Nut And Coconut Milk (photos) / Student Finds Cockroach Inside A Meat Pie She Bought At Mr. Biggs(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:17pm
Hey lovelies. Just felt like sharing my meatpie recipe with you guys. This is a favorite snack in my home. You will pick up a list of what you need for this as we go along. Enjoy
1) wash your hands thoroughly. Very important step. Alternatively, wear gloves if you have any open cuts on your finger/s or have acrylic nails.
1b) Dice half of a small onion, two medium carrots and two medium russet potatoes (also called Irish potatoes in some parts of Nigeria)
15 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:20pm
Sauté the vegetables in about 4 tables spoonfuls of vegetable oil. Starting with the onions and a pinch of curry, when the aroma is released, go ahead and add carrots. Cook for about 6 mins or until slightly softened
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:30pm
Add in 1 pound of ground beef or corned beef. If using corned beef, be careful with adding extra salt.
Season to your taste. I use 1 teaspoonful each of black pepper, adobo all purpose seasoning, salt and two cubes of maggi seasoning
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:31pm
Nairaland won’t let me add more than one picture at a time. Says it’s too large
Sorry.
Here are the seasonings I used
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:35pm
When the beef is browned, add in the diced potatoes and cook for 3-5 mins. Then mix 2 tablespoonfuls of corn starch in cold water and add to the mix. This helps to thicken it.
Cool until thickened. Turn heat off and leave it covered. Your meatpie filling is ready.
Yay. Two at a time.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:41pm
Now to make the crust.
Mix one pound of butter with two pound of flour. Rub the butter in until the mix is crumbly.
I season my flour with one teaspoon of all purpose seasoning before adding the butter. It helps to reduce blandness.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:50pm
Mix your flour and butter crumble with 3/4 to one cup of water to make a dough. You can do this by hand or use a food processor. Your dough is ready when it’s stretchy but still easy to cut with your fingers.
Roll a large handful of dough onto your cooking board until it’s 1/2 inch thick. Cut into circles depending on how big you want the pies to be
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Mariangeles: 4:55pm
Following...
1 Like
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:58pm
Fill each circle with one tablespoonful of filling. Don’t over fill so that it won’t burst at the seams when baking.
Break one egg and beat it thoroughly. Use a cooking brush to apply the beaten egg to the inner edges of the pies. Fold and seal with a fork. Do this until all your filling or dough is gone.
Rub the surfaces of the pies with the beaten egg, poke little place holes on the top of each pie to help release steam and put into the oven at 370 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 45 mins or until brown.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 4:58pm
Mariangeles:Thank you. I was starting to feel lonely all by myself on this thread
7 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Mariangeles: 5:04pm
cococandy:Don't worry sis, I'm here now!...plus, you're making my most favourite snack in the world
10 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by viettastitches: 5:05pm
hope I would be given some to taste
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:05pm
BTW 370 Fahrenheit is about 188 degrees Celsius.
While your pies are baking, clean up the mess you made in the kitchen.
1) before clean up
2) after clean up
Now I feel better about enjoying my pies
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by shaybebaby(f): 5:05pm
Following as well, that just made me hungry. I will definitely try this. It looks lush.
1 Like
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Gloriagee(f): 5:06pm
Start a food blog or vlog. You are good!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:06pm
viettastitches:drop your address to your local fedex
1 Like
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:08pm
shaybebaby:It takes a while but it’s so worth it.
Especially since I can’t even find anywhere to purchase them around here. My sister in law who lives close to us used to travel to London to buy meatpies
Until we moved closer to her. Now she’s my bestie because I supply her with them.
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:09pm
Gloriagee:thank you
I don’t know if I have the strength for that. It’s taking all my energy to even create this thread
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Mariangeles: 5:11pm
cococandy:I like the idea of that you seasoned the flour.... I'm totally stealing it!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Mariangeles: 5:12pm
cococandy:You can!
You're good and organized... have you tried chicken pie?
3 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Gloriagee(f): 5:13pm
I'm sure you have the strength! Baby steps,
initially n with time you'll get the hang of it.
cococandy:
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:13pm
This is what it looks like when done. Those lines/creases on the surfaces helps you know that you got your crust texture right.
Enjoy with your favorite cola or malt drink. This is the closest to Malta Guinness (my favorite) that I could find here.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:14pm
Mariangeles:Yes I have tried chicken pie. Looove it. Actually now I have an idea for what to make next
Thank you
3 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:15pm
Mariangeles:yes do it. Otherwise it may not be as tasty.
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Mariangeles: 5:17pm
cococandy:They are both my favourite... I haven't been able to decide which one I like best.
Modified; Food don done!!!
Guys are totally storming your thread!
Guys and food eh...
1 Like
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by Nwaohafia1(f): 5:18pm
yummy yummy. Wanna learn. wish i can download those pix in real life.
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by ct2(m): 5:18pm
Am ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:18pm
My sis-in-law likes hers more brown and crisp. So I let her batch stay a few minutes longer in the oven.
I hope you guys like and try this recipe and let me know how it goes. Feel free to ask me any questions about it
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:18pm
Nice one
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by kolafolabi(m): 5:18pm
I am sure it gonna tastes good
1 Like
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by wyzoe: 5:19pm
cococandy I want
2 Likes
|Re: My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe by cococandy(f): 5:20pm
Mariangeles:Someone put it on the front page.
Okay then.
2 Likes
Funny/Strange Combinations Of Food You Have Eaten Or Seen People Eat? / Oily Cakes / Yoruba People And Oily Food
Viewing this topic: MizMyColi(f), Osyxcel(m), xrisdon(m), luke007(m), Benuromi, Rebuke, omofranyoung(m), kayhel, liztop2012(f), gasparpisciotta(m), ades0la(f), Debhans, victorian(f), chidiogo123(f), Olasultan(m), MrScamp(m), Helju, Scarpon(m), kingdave(m), AwesomeDuru(m), davdjayj, abidex0z(m), Hafsat24(f), Johnrake69, stylon008(m), Seanmike(m), King4Roller, uniquetreasure, Cecegracen, gracewealth007(f), Haryourmieykhun(m), desire222(f), Zico4real(m), ivandragon, Artib(m), dekokelvin(m), FreshestManny(m), samzzycash(m), japjondo, ETHIX(m), iyatrustee(f), Syphax(m), ochanya21, PrimadonnaO(f), xoGrace, bammoo316(m), Leggys, TrustinGod247, grayht(m), laris, Ogbiko247(f), biggy26, SweetJoystick(m), cyndy1000(f), joshing(m), androsurf, Percival9(m), TigerTears(m), mrsfavour(f), cococandy(f), jessikoholic(f), Adamummya(f) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15