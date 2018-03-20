Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / My Homemade Meat Pie Recipe (9507 Views)

Hey lovelies. Just felt like sharing my meatpie recipe with you guys. This is a favorite snack in my home. You will pick up a list of what you need for this as we go along. Enjoy



1) wash your hands thoroughly. Very important step. Alternatively, wear gloves if you have any open cuts on your finger/s or have acrylic nails.



1b) Dice half of a small onion, two medium carrots and two medium russet potatoes (also called Irish potatoes in some parts of Nigeria) 15 Likes 6 Shares

Sauté the vegetables in about 4 tables spoonfuls of vegetable oil. Starting with the onions and a pinch of curry, when the aroma is released, go ahead and add carrots. Cook for about 6 mins or until slightly softened 6 Likes 1 Share

Add in 1 pound of ground beef or corned beef. If using corned beef, be careful with adding extra salt.



Season to your taste. I use 1 teaspoonful each of black pepper, adobo all purpose seasoning, salt and two cubes of maggi seasoning 5 Likes 2 Shares



Sorry.



Here are the seasonings I used Nairaland won’t let me add more than one picture at a time. Says it’s too largeSorry.Here are the seasonings I used 3 Likes 2 Shares

When the beef is browned, add in the diced potatoes and cook for 3-5 mins. Then mix 2 tablespoonfuls of corn starch in cold water and add to the mix. This helps to thicken it.



Cool until thickened. Turn heat off and leave it covered. Your meatpie filling is ready.



Yay. Two at a time. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Now to make the crust.



Mix one pound of butter with two pound of flour. Rub the butter in until the mix is crumbly.

I season my flour with one teaspoon of all purpose seasoning before adding the butter. It helps to reduce blandness. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Mix your flour and butter crumble with 3/4 to one cup of water to make a dough. You can do this by hand or use a food processor. Your dough is ready when it’s stretchy but still easy to cut with your fingers.



Roll a large handful of dough onto your cooking board until it’s 1/2 inch thick. Cut into circles depending on how big you want the pies to be 5 Likes 1 Share

Following... 1 Like

Fill each circle with one tablespoonful of filling. Don’t over fill so that it won’t burst at the seams when baking.

Break one egg and beat it thoroughly. Use a cooking brush to apply the beaten egg to the inner edges of the pies. Fold and seal with a fork. Do this until all your filling or dough is gone.



Rub the surfaces of the pies with the beaten egg, poke little place holes on the top of each pie to help release steam and put into the oven at 370 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for 45 mins or until brown. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Mariangeles:

Following... Thank you. I was starting to feel lonely all by myself on this thread Thank you. I was starting to feel lonely all by myself on this thread 7 Likes

cococandy:



Thank you. I was starting to feel lonely all by myself on this thread Don't worry sis, I'm here now!...plus, you're making my most favourite snack in the world Don't worry sis, I'm here now!...plus, you're making my most favourite snack in the world 10 Likes

hope I would be given some to taste 2 Likes

BTW 370 Fahrenheit is about 188 degrees Celsius.



While your pies are baking, clean up the mess you made in the kitchen.



1) before clean up



2) after clean up



Now I feel better about enjoying my pies 10 Likes 1 Share

Following as well, that just made me hungry. I will definitely try this. It looks lush. 1 Like

Start a food blog or vlog. You are good! 5 Likes 1 Share

viettastitches:

hope I would be given some to taste drop your address to your local fedex drop your address to your local fedex 1 Like

shaybebaby:

Following as well, that just made me hungry. I will definitely try this. It looks lush.



It takes a while but it’s so worth it.

Especially since I can’t even find anywhere to purchase them around here. My sister in law who lives close to us used to travel to London to buy meatpies

Until we moved closer to her. Now she’s my bestie because I supply her with them. It takes a while but it’s so worth it.Especially since I can’t even find anywhere to purchase them around here. My sister in law who lives close to us used to travel to London to buy meatpiesUntil we moved closer to her. Now she’s my bestie because I supply her with them. 2 Likes

Gloriagee:

Start a food blog or vlog. You are good! thank you



I don’t know if I have the strength for that. It’s taking all my energy to even create this thread thank youI don’t know if I have the strength for that. It’s taking all my energy to even create this thread 2 Likes

cococandy:

Now to make the crust.



Mix one pound of butter with two pound of flour. Rub the butter in until the mix is crumbly.

I season my flour with one teaspoon of all purpose seasoning before adding the butter. It helps to reduce blandness. I like the idea of that you seasoned the flour.... I'm totally stealing it! I like the idea of that you seasoned the flour.... I'm totally stealing it! 3 Likes 1 Share

cococandy:

thank you



I don’t know if I have the strength for that. It’s taking all my energy to even create this thread You can!

You're good and organized... have you tried chicken pie? You can!You're good and organized... have you tried chicken pie? 3 Likes



initially n with time you'll get the hang of it.



cococandy:

thank you



I don’t know if I have the strength for that. It’s taking all my energy to even create this thread I'm sure you have the strength! Baby steps,initially n with time you'll get the hang of it. 2 Likes

This is what it looks like when done. Those lines/creases on the surfaces helps you know that you got your crust texture right.



Enjoy with your favorite cola or malt drink. This is the closest to Malta Guinness (my favorite) that I could find here. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Mariangeles:

You can!

You're good and organized... have you tried chicken pie? Yes I have tried chicken pie. Looove it. Actually now I have an idea for what to make next



Thank you Yes I have tried chicken pie. Looove it. Actually now I have an idea for what to make nextThank you 3 Likes

Mariangeles:

I like the idea of that you seasoned the flour.... I'm totally stealing it! yes do it. Otherwise it may not be as tasty. yes do it. Otherwise it may not be as tasty. 2 Likes

cococandy:



Yes I have tried chicken pie. Looove it. Actually now I have an idea for what to make next



Thank you They are both my favourite... I haven't been able to decide which one I like best.





Modified; Food don done!!!

Guys are totally storming your thread!

Guys and food eh... They are both my favourite... I haven't been able to decide which one I like best.Modified; Food don done!!!Guys are totally storming your thread!Guys and food eh... 1 Like

yummy yummy. Wanna learn. wish i can download those pix in real life. 2 Likes

Am ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,





I hope you guys like and try this recipe and let me know how it goes. Feel free to ask me any questions about it My sis-in-law likes hers more brown and crisp. So I let her batch stay a few minutes longer in the oven.I hope you guys like and try this recipe and let me know how it goes. Feel free to ask me any questions about it 12 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 2 Likes

I am sure it gonna tastes good 1 Like

cococandy I want 2 Likes