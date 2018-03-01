₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by 6Ebisco: 4:48pm
Nollywood actresses Susan Peters and Halima Abubakar have publicly aired their dirty linens and told the world that all is not well between them.
It all started after a post shared by an international online site was reposted by Halima Abubakar, the actress reflected on the post saying it touched her deeply especially as she was going through a similar situation.
Some of her friends dropped their comments including Co actress Mercy Johnson who made a funny comment, it was at this point that Susan Peters thought she could join in the ‘fun’ only to be slammed mercilessly by Halima who accused her of neglecting her for two years.
A brawl ensued with Susan claiming Halima had blocked her, Halima however denied blocking the actress from reaching her on any platfoi!
See the conversation below…
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Inams(m): 4:58pm
They won't behave themselves now... Make I dey go Jarey.
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Ezebinaugwu(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by swiz123(m): 8:57pm
Their brawl, their fuccking business.
Can't even believe I opened this thread
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Follygunners: 8:57pm
Two fighting... adiye meji nja
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by IamJix: 8:57pm
Someone that understands this language should please interpret..
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by grayht(m): 8:57pm
Ngbekes want to trend!!!
See their head like mitsubushi headlamp
Who them epp Nonsense!!!
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by maxiuc(m): 8:57pm
All this aunties
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by aaamos(m): 8:57pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by miqos02(m): 8:57pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by zicoraads(m): 8:58pm
Where is the linen and the wash?
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Asowari(m): 8:58pm
there headache
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by dacanv(m): 8:58pm
Onye gba oso , nne ya
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Jessica555: 8:59pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by givan(m): 8:59pm
Buhari don f u c k up again!
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Doerstech(m): 9:01pm
The person above me sha....
And the one below me....e be like say u don separate women fight for Face me I slap u house b4
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Prime4Val(m): 9:01pm
;DWomen fight dey interesting Sha.... Even for wrestling
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by mayowascholar(m): 9:01pm
yeye pipu
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Pope22(m): 9:01pm
Anybody with water please?
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by casioten(m): 9:01pm
Translation of the Hausa oooh....biko
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Innov8ve1: 9:02pm
Hehehe them slay queens slugging it out on ig
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Theyveedo(m): 9:02pm
Where is the dirty linen
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by englishmart(m): 9:03pm
someone looks like a protohuman there
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by naijaboiy: 9:03pm
Halima acting like she's the only celebrity to have been admitted in the hospital. Till today she still has not gotten over the fact that she was not called or checked on while she was ill.
She probably prefers attention from people than actually getting better. pfft
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Atiku2019: 9:04pm
impeach buhari[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font][size=8pt][/size]am not just interested in their poo.....they live fake life under the umbrella of being a celebrity.
impeach buhari
Impeach Buhari
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Pope22(m): 9:06pm
All these bloggers and gossip, soon their lips will be like this
|Re: Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public by Rextayne: 9:07pm
Like I give a fvck
