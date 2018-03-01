



It all started after a post shared by an international online site was reposted by Halima Abubakar, the actress reflected on the post saying it touched her deeply especially as she was going through a similar situation.



Some of her friends dropped their comments including Co actress Mercy Johnson who made a funny comment, it was at this point that Susan Peters thought she could join in the ‘fun’ only to be slammed mercilessly by Halima who accused her of neglecting her for two years.



A brawl ensued with Susan claiming Halima had blocked her, Halima however denied blocking the actress from reaching her on any platfoi!

See the conversation below…



