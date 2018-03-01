Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos (13216 Views)

Here are photos of the suspects paraded and the weapons allegedly recovered from them during separate arrests.



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday, Lagos Police Commissioner parades suspected kidnappers, prostitutes, among other criminals who were recently arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

These prostitutes are either loners working on their own, inexperienced or they don't know their ways with the police. Even if these kidnappers dem no be infant kidnappers dem no suppose catch them.



Nigerian police no responsible reach that level.







See Nigerian Police forming Schwarzenegger over little street children. When it comes to real criminals now, they'll be no where to be found. 14 Likes

I don't even understand the news. 2 Likes

they look hungry, but why are they ugly

did u need to parade them when u call them suspect, and display theme like criminals,





please what is the meaning of suspect and criminals, 4 Likes 1 Share

Police catching Roger to earn some money. How them take know prostitutes? 1 Like

keep parading roadside criminals...but keep protecting executive criminals. 1 Like









They will still release them tomorrow. That's Nigeria government for you

ee that one in yellow she look like zombies See that one in yellow she look like zombiesee that one in yellow she look like zombies

so the girls too are now criminals abi when the real criminals are freely carrying their cows about destroying people's farms while being equipped with AK47s & yet nothing is done to halt the madness. Only in Nigeria. 3 Likes

Nigeria, which way? Look at the future of tomorrow

they look hungary, but why are they ugly

ugly like your word spelling abi ugly like your word spelling abi

Are you sure they are the real armed robbers?



Those guns look like they were borrowed briefly from the officers on duty just for the foto.. 4 Likes

This wans are teenagers na

they look hungary, but why are they ugly Bros Hungary ke? They look Belgium Bros Hungary ke? They look Belgium 1 Like

They should be allowing press men to interview armed robbery suspects let's know if the truly own those guns.

Bros Hungary ke? They look Belgium

Na wa o

Na wa o... How police go handle criminal riffle without hand glove or something.

Ashawo no be criminal 1 Like

This is serious.

Wlcm to my country..

Wia black man h deep hatred for fellow black man jus cos he s igbo or yoruba.

Wlcom to my country wia an innocent wil admit he s a thief wt many guns after deep torturing by SARs..

Wlcom to my country wia anti cult division wil torture a jew man to d point he admits he s a member of 2 cult grps..

In my country..ds suspects hia cld b innocent. 3 Likes

Arrest them all.



If u pay #500 climb olosho for just 36secs Na so them go they ask u stupid questions like " bros you never cum " " bros release nah weting be this" " bros wetin you drink come Dey climb me?"



Nonsense!!!!! 2 Likes

Kidnappers and robbers are criminals, yes.

But to include prostitutes? I don't think that's right... have they harmed, killed, or skull-mined anybody?

I weep for Nigeria

These prostitutes look like the type that charge 100 naira per round.

NwaAmaikpe on the beat NwaAmaikpe on the beat 2 Likes

See police running after street Children, and you will never hear them when real criminal are killing about/governments looting money.. mtchw