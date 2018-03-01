₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday, Lagos Police Commissioner parades suspected kidnappers, prostitutes, among other criminals who were recently arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.
Here are photos of the suspects paraded and the weapons allegedly recovered from them during separate arrests.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/various-prostitutes-kidnappers-paraded-lagos-state-police-command-photos.html
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
These prostitutes are either loners working on their own, inexperienced or they don't know their ways with the police. Even if these kidnappers dem no be infant kidnappers dem no suppose catch them.
Nigerian police no responsible reach that level. ∆
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
See Nigerian Police forming Schwarzenegger over little street children. When it comes to real criminals now, they'll be no where to be found.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
I don't even understand the news.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
they look hungry, but why are they ugly
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
did u need to parade them when u call them suspect, and display theme like criminals,
please what is the meaning of suspect and criminals,
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Police catching Roger to earn some money. How them take know prostitutes?
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
keep parading roadside criminals...but keep protecting executive criminals.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
These prostitutes look like the type that charge 100 naira per round.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
They will still release them tomorrow. That's Nigeria government for you
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
See that one in yellow she look like zombies ee that one in yellow she look like zombies
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
so the girls too are now criminals abi when the real criminals are freely carrying their cows about destroying people's farms while being equipped with AK47s & yet nothing is done to halt the madness. Only in Nigeria.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Nigeria, which way? Look at the future of tomorrow
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Asowari:
ugly like your word spelling abi
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Are you sure they are the real armed robbers?
Those guns look like they were borrowed briefly from the officers on duty just for the foto..
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
This wans are teenagers na
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Asowari:Bros Hungary ke? They look Belgium
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
They should be allowing press men to interview armed robbery suspects let's know if the truly own those guns.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Magnumproperty:
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Na wa o
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Na wa o... How police go handle criminal riffle without hand glove or something.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Ashawo no be criminal
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
This is serious.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Wlcm to my country..
Wia black man h deep hatred for fellow black man jus cos he s igbo or yoruba.
Wlcom to my country wia an innocent wil admit he s a thief wt many guns after deep torturing by SARs..
Wlcom to my country wia anti cult division wil torture a jew man to d point he admits he s a member of 2 cult grps..
In my country..ds suspects hia cld b innocent.
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Next
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Arrest them all.
If u pay #500 climb olosho for just 36secs Na so them go they ask u stupid questions like " bros you never cum " " bros release nah weting be this" " bros wetin you drink come Dey climb me?"
Nonsense!!!!!
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Kidnappers and robbers are criminals, yes.
But to include prostitutes? I don't think that's right... have they harmed, killed, or skull-mined anybody?
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
I weep for Nigeria
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
NwaAmaikpe:
NwaAmaikpe on the beat
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
See police running after street Children, and you will never hear them when real criminal are killing about/governments looting money.. mtchw
Re: Prostitutes, Kidnappers Arrested & Paraded By Lagos State Police Command (Photos
Crime does not pay.
OSU!
