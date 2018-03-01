Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / John Chukwuemeka Nwafor, "Nigeria's Longest Serving Teacher" (Photos) (16217 Views)

He has taught and still teaches Mathematics and Physical Education, in many schools, both public and private. He taught some of today’s personalities in Nigeria and others sojourning in other countries, including a former Super Eagles player and PSG defender, Godwin Opkara.



As an athlete in the 1960s, winning many trophies, he was nick-named by his fans and admirers as ‘404’, and he equally functioned as games master in many of the schools he has taught.



He said this to mark the great achievement;



What I'm celebrating today is the God's-given privilege to discover my vocation early on and to stay true to it. The blessings I count in this 60 years celebration are as numerous as the faces of over 6,000 children I have had the opportunity to instruct.



Today, when I look back at the reason I chose to dedicate myself to teaching, I feel fulfilled. I am glad I have spent 60 years of my life impacting knowledge, values & true north principles to children who have gone to achieve success in different fields of endeavor.



It's incredible how time flies. It seems like yesterday when I first stepped into the classroom as a teacher on 1st January, 1958. 1 was only 18.



Looking back, I can say with all gratitude to God, it's been 60 years of staying true to my calling: 60 years of shaping destinies and molding the beginning of numerous professionals: 60 years of teaching over 6,000 Nigerian kids.



May God continue to strengthen me as I stay true to my calling till I die.



cc; lalasticlala

This one want to be rewarded with $1m dollars





















But unfortunately this is Zoogeria where they pay those having sex on live TV than the true Heroes















Oga if you like twerk for Buhari with your two scrotum sachets touching your head he will surely choose a cow over a professor 57 Likes 3 Shares

Sir one day ur spirit will be willing but ur body will say NO

taylor89:

This one want to be rewarded with $1m dollars





















But unfortunately this is Zoogeria where they pay those having sex on life TV than the true Heroes















Oga if you twerk for Buhari he will surely choose a cow over a professor lol..life TV lol..life TV 4 Likes

Since 1958?!





Weldone great grand pa teacher 21 Likes

God bless you sir..





I pray God raise up men to honour you sir.. 35 Likes 1 Share

This is a true Nigeria, not like those idiotic pigs of Biafra that make noise everyday 4 Likes 2 Shares

SamgoldBaba:



lol..life TV













Lol i Don change am













Was rushing for FTC Lol i Don change amWas rushing for FTC

I don't mean to sound like a jerk but the school should be locked down.



That man should have retired a long time ago. 2 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

This is a true Nigeria, not like those idiotic pigs of Biafra that make noise everyday

Indeed. Indeed. 2 Likes

well done sir! 1 Like

ile aye.

well done sir 1 Like

Hahahahaha!

Respect sir..



This are the people those coy suppose to be given the endorsement fund, not all those that open sex market on live TV or those singing what u cant comprehend.



The real legend..



.Baba 4 Likes

One sweet thing about teachers

Theyalways look good and have time for their families and other business..

See as papa die him hair come look 40..lol



God bless you Sir for such tested dedication.

Congrats 6 Likes

ok

My hero

I wanna be a lecturer

so help me God



Now here is a man just made my day.



People like this gives me hope in the existence of the Black race.



As a Soldier, I will gladly lay my life down for you sir. Now here is a man just made my day.People like this gives me hope in the existence of the Black race.As a Soldier, I will gladly lay my life down for you sir. 13 Likes

buhariguy:

This is a true Nigeria, not like those idiotic pigs of Biafra that make noise everyday

Go back to Primary school. Go back to Primary school. 6 Likes

Forever teaching forever living...

Love that stories like this (and the late Irish priest) of people giving their all through service in education are reaching front page.



If you have more of such stories please bring forward let's honour the true heros in an already broken country like Nigeria.



Such stories will also probably displace some of the senseless and unworthy stories that seem to litter nairaland of recent. 1 Like

Respect to you Sir. He deserve an endorsement and can somebody reach out to Godwin Okpara.



For the love of the profession.

wow! that's incredible!! well-done sir!!!

Who did he teach on 1st January 1958? 3 Likes 1 Share

Wow... A life true to one's calling is a fulfilled life.