I think its stupidity

Does that look supportive in anyway? Na serving be DAT?

its called stupid love

Possibly she's been working and he said take a break. 18 Likes

That's their love I see nothing stupid in that



As if there is a guideline on what a husband should do and should not do in the house.

It can only happened when the "head have become tail"







Aruuuuuu For our nl feminists mind, this is what they are fighting forAruuuuuu

Staged. Unless the guy has been bewitched, I don't see how any self-respecting man would allow himself to become whatever that is. As a woman, I'd feel very uncomfortable watching a man (my man) do all the housework, while I'm sitting on my ass eating bonbons all day. In my own household I prefer to do all the housework, because I do it better

what's wrong with the picture biko?



Nairaland feminists hallelujah!! Praise the stupidity and gullibility of this man!!Nairaland feminists hallelujah!!

This woman is very lucky he is the best man in the world.Many women pray for husbands like this ah oga you are a good man.Some Nigerians would call this man bewitched or whatever jealousy and bad belle people.

If my wife earns 10m monthly, I'll gladly do more than that.



Then it is safe to assume that you are a worthless man

You are a sad soul. You can't even identify sarcasm at its best. I know the current situation of the country is hard.



Looking at your dp, one can understand. From your cheap cloths to the pants and your harsh skin (which obviously needs treatments)



You shall overcome the tribulations in your life one day. I'll make sure I remember you in prayer

Staged. Unless the guy has been bewitched, I don't see how any self-respecting man would allow himself to become whatever that is. As a woman, I'd feel very uncomfortable watching a man (my man) do all the housework, while I'm sitting on my ass eating bonbons all day. In my own household I prefer to do all the housework, because I do it better Good for you.

If my wife earns 10m monthly, I'll gladly do more than that. You are a good man.

You are a good man. I hope you saw the "If"



Anything below 10m is a no, no...

I hope you saw the "If"



Of course just marry a woman who earns that amount and you are good to go.





∆ This will only happen if I have lost the bolts and nuts of my common sense ∆







You are a good man.



∆ You sound happy! SMH ∆







Good for you.

Yeah. Unapologetically so. My home is a reflection of me, I live there too, so it has to be up to MY standards. It has nothing to do with someone else, but me & the kind of environment I'm comfortable living in. I live by the motto: If someone doesn't do something right, DO IT YOURSELF. I'm an able bodied person, I have so much energy & I enjoy seeing the end results of MY hard work.

Will you have said the same thing if the roles were reversed in the picture?

lovely,preach on.

Will you have said the same thing if the roles were reversed in the picture? what type of role

women do hustle for their own money in this contemporary age.,so what else could be the special duty of a man if not for provision.



btw,may be the guy actually asked her to rest because of strenuous stuff she's been into.

what type of role

women do hustle for their own money in this contemporary age.,so what else could be the special duty of a man if not for provision.

btw,may be the guy actually asked her to rest because of strenuous stuff she's been into.

who knows,so long they are happy together.

This woman is very lucky he is the best man in the world.Many women pray for husbands like this ah oga you are a good man.Some Nigerians would call this man bewitched or whatever jealousy and bad belle people.



OH, LORD!

HOW DOES CARRYING A BABY AND POUNDING STUFF MAKE HIM THE BEST MAN IN THE WORLD?

PERHAPS, HE'S A SPINELESS PLEB OF A MAN WITH NO PENNY, WHO MANAGES TO FEED OFF WHATEVER BUSINESS HIS WIFE IS DOING WITH THE LAPTOP.





MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR MORE THAN A MAN LIKE THIS.



MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR ABLE, HARDWORKING HUSBANDS. WITH GOOD JOBS AND LOTS OF MONEY.

IMPORTANT TO THEIR HOME AND ALSO IMPORTANT TO THE SOCIETY..



NOT A LOUSY MAN LIKE THIS ONE WHO ONLY KNOWS HOW TO POUND YAMS.



SHAME. 10 Likes

what type of role

women do hustle for their own money in this contemporary age.,so what else could be the special duty of a man if not for provision.



btw,may be the guy actually asked her to rest because of strenuous stuff she's been into.

who knows,so long they are happy together. @ bolded



You are making too many assumptions here



Besides most men still earn than women on average.



So Will you have seen no problem with the picture if the husband was relaxing, while the wife slave away to cook and keep the baby quiet. ?



@ bolded

You are making too many assumptions here

Besides most men still earn than women on average.

So Will you have seen no problem with the picture if the husband was relaxing, while the wife slave away to cook and keep the baby quiet. ?

Simple yes or no will do

@ bolded



You are making too many assumptions here



Besides most men still earn than women on average.



So Will you have seen no problem with the picture if the husband was relaxing, while the wife slave away to cook and keep the baby quiet. ?



Simple yes or no will do



it's actually happening in this country at large,and most people don't see anything wrong with it if the wife is enslaved.as a matter of fact,I saw a post a man made in fb today concerning enslaving whoever he wanna get married to, such stupid mentality though.

it's actually happening in this country at large,and most people don't see anything wrong with it if the wife is enslaved.as a matter of fact,I saw a post a man made in fb today concerning enslaving whoever he wanna get married to, such stupid mentality though. You are not going to answer the question, right ?



You are not going to answer the question, right ?

It is injustice when it happens to women, but justice when it happens to men. right ?

You are not going to answer the question, right ?



It is injustice when it happens to women, but justice when it happens to men. right ?



happens to men how can't a man who calls himself a husband perform household duties?really what's wrong with that?



happens to men how

can't a man who calls himself a husband perform household duties?really what's wrong with that?

the man could be the one to have instigated the wife presses lappy and enjoys herslef while he does the stuff.nothing wrong my dear.it can only be wrong when such happens concurrently.

OH, LORD!

HOW DOES CARRYING A BABY AND POUNDING STUFF MAKE HIM THE BEST MAN IN THE WORLD?

PERHAPS, HE'S A SPINELESS PLEB OF A MAN WITH NO PENNY, WHO MANAGES TO FEED OFF WHATEVER BUSINESS HIS WIFE IS DOING WITH THE LAPTOP.





MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR MORE THAN A MAN LIKE THIS.



MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR ABLE, HARDWORKING HUSBANDS. WITH GOOD JOBS AND LOTS OF MONEY.

IMPORTANT TO THEIR HOME AND ALSO IMPORTANT TO THE SOCIETY..



NOT A LOUSY MAN LIKE THIS ONE WHO ONLY KNOWS HOW TO POUND YAMS.



Is it paining you?Is it your life?Everybody has their choice abeg leave my own like that.

happens to men how can't a man who calls himself a husband perform household duties?really what's wrong with that?



the man could be the one to have instigated the wife presses lappy and enjoys herslef while he does the stuff.nothing wrong my dear.it can only be wrong when such happens concurrently.

Still a lot of assumptions, but you haven't answered my question



What is wrong with is the mentality. i.e the posture of the woman as against that of the man, which is only information available to us via the picture. Every other opinion is just a guess



I asked a question to get a balanced perspective, but you have refused to answer



Still a lot of assumptions, but you haven't answered my question

What is wrong with is the mentality. i.e the posture of the woman as against that of the man, which is only information available to us via the picture. Every other opinion is just a guess

I asked a question to get a balanced perspective, but you have refused to answer

Answer that question with all sincerity and you will understand why i asked that question in the first place

happens to men how can't a man who calls himself a husband perform household duties?really what's wrong with that?



My sister leave them alone if it was the woman she is a virtuous woman and wife material.

The man is a disgrace to both God and humans.