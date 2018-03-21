₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by StylesX: 7:02pm On Mar 20
I think its stupidity
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Josephjnr(m): 7:04pm On Mar 20
Does that look supportive in anyway? Na serving be DAT?
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Olalan(m): 7:06pm On Mar 20
its called stupid love
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by pcguru1(m): 7:08pm On Mar 20
Possibly she's been working and he said take a break.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Fadiga24(m): 7:08pm On Mar 20
That's their love I see nothing stupid in that
As if there is a guideline on what a husband should do and should not do in the house.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Baawaa(m): 7:09pm On Mar 20
It can only happened when the "head have become tail"
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by DaddyKross: 7:09pm On Mar 20
For our nl feminists mind, this is what they are fighting for
Aruuuuuu
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:10pm On Mar 20
Staged. Unless the guy has been bewitched, I don't see how any self-respecting man would allow himself to become whatever that is. As a woman, I'd feel very uncomfortable watching a man (my man) do all the housework, while I'm sitting on my ass eating bonbons all day. In my own household I prefer to do all the housework, because I do it better
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Preshy561(f): 7:10pm On Mar 20
what's wrong with the picture biko?
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by greiboy(m): 7:11pm On Mar 20
Praise the stupidity and gullibility of this man
!!
Nairaland feminists hallelujah!!
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:17pm On Mar 20
This woman is very lucky he is the best man in the world.Many women pray for husbands like this ah oga you are a good man.Some Nigerians would call this man bewitched or whatever jealousy and bad belle people.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Papiikush: 7:18pm On Mar 20
If my wife earns 10m monthly, I'll gladly do more than that.
swiz123:
You are a sad soul. You can't even identify sarcasm at its best. I know the current situation of the country is hard.
Looking at your dp, one can understand. From your cheap cloths to the pants and your harsh skin (which obviously needs treatments)
You shall overcome the tribulations in your life one day. I'll make sure I remember you in prayer
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:19pm On Mar 20
XhosaNostra:Good for you.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:20pm On Mar 20
Papiikush:You are a good man.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Papiikush: 7:21pm On Mar 20
Ladyhippolyta88:I hope you saw the "If"
Anything below 10m is a no, no...
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:23pm On Mar 20
Papiikush:Of course just marry a woman who earns that amount and you are good to go.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by OrestesDante: 7:24pm On Mar 20
☣ ☠
∆ This will only happen if I have lost the bolts and nuts of my common sense ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by OrestesDante: 7:26pm On Mar 20
Ladyhippolyta88:
☣ ☠
∆ You sound happy! SMH ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:29pm On Mar 20
Ladyhippolyta88:
Yeah. Unapologetically so. My home is a reflection of me, I live there too, so it has to be up to MY standards. It has nothing to do with someone else, but me & the kind of environment I'm comfortable living in. I live by the motto: If someone doesn't do something right, DO IT YOURSELF. I'm an able bodied person, I have so much energy & I enjoy seeing the end results of MY hard work.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by greiboy(m): 7:30pm On Mar 20
Preshy561:Will you have said the same thing if the roles were reversed in the picture?
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:34pm On Mar 20
XhosaNostra:lovely,preach on.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Preshy561(f): 7:36pm On Mar 20
greiboy:what type of role
women do hustle for their own money in this contemporary age.,so what else could be the special duty of a man if not for provision.
btw,may be the guy actually asked her to rest because of strenuous stuff she's been into.
who knows,so long they are happy together.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by CAPSLOCKED: 7:38pm On Mar 20
Ladyhippolyta88:
OH, LORD!
HOW DOES CARRYING A BABY AND POUNDING STUFF MAKE HIM THE BEST MAN IN THE WORLD?
PERHAPS, HE'S A SPINELESS PLEB OF A MAN WITH NO PENNY, WHO MANAGES TO FEED OFF WHATEVER BUSINESS HIS WIFE IS DOING WITH THE LAPTOP.
MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR MORE THAN A MAN LIKE THIS.
MANY WOMEN PRAY FOR ABLE, HARDWORKING HUSBANDS. WITH GOOD JOBS AND LOTS OF MONEY.
IMPORTANT TO THEIR HOME AND ALSO IMPORTANT TO THE SOCIETY..
NOT A LOUSY MAN LIKE THIS ONE WHO ONLY KNOWS HOW TO POUND YAMS.
SHAME.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by greiboy(m): 7:41pm On Mar 20
Preshy561:@ bolded
You are making too many assumptions here
Besides most men still earn than women on average.
So Will you have seen no problem with the picture if the husband was relaxing, while the wife slave away to cook and keep the baby quiet. ?
Simple yes or no will do
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Preshy561(f): 7:44pm On Mar 20
greiboy:it's actually happening in this country at large,and most people don't see anything wrong with it if the wife is enslaved.as a matter of fact,I saw a post a man made in fb today concerning enslaving whoever he wanna get married to, such stupid mentality though.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by greiboy(m): 7:47pm On Mar 20
Preshy561:You are not going to answer the question, right ?
It is injustice when it happens to women, but justice when it happens to men. right ?
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Preshy561(f): 7:52pm On Mar 20
greiboy:happens to men howcan't a man who calls himself a husband perform household duties?really what's wrong with that?
the man could be the one to have instigated the wife presses lappy and enjoys herslef while he does the stuff.nothing wrong my dear.it can only be wrong when such happens concurrently.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:01pm On Mar 20
CAPSLOCKED:Is it paining you?Is it your life?Everybody has their choice abeg leave my own like that.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by greiboy(m): 8:02pm On Mar 20
Preshy561:
Still a lot of assumptions, but you haven't answered my question
What is wrong with is the mentality. i.e the posture of the woman as against that of the man, which is only information available to us via the picture. Every other opinion is just a guess
I asked a question to get a balanced perspective, but you have refused to answer
Answer that question with all sincerity and you will understand why i asked that question in the first place
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:03pm On Mar 20
Preshy561:My sister leave them alone if it was the woman she is a virtuous woman and wife material.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:04pm On Mar 20
The man is a disgrace to both God and humans.
|Re: Is This What Being A Supportive Husband Means Or Just Plain Stupidity? by swiz123(m): 8:07pm On Mar 20
Papiikush:
Then it is safe to assume that you are a worthless man
