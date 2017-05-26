Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) (14241 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili Commends Buhari, Fashola Over Power Supply. Nigerians React / Oby Ezekwesili Describes Buhari's Speech As "Case Of Missed Opportunity" / Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Another of my All-Time-Favorite-Pictures.

Have always wished I could find these four AMAZING children.

Their Laughter springs from DEEP.

https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/976117387396337666?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet as posted on her twitter handle

Dem done become adult na. I talk my own..talk ur own too. 1 Like

Madam Oby, why u want find them?

You want to know why they are laughing?



OK make I tell you.

They are laughing at the President telling Nigerians that his government reacted better to the Dapchi girls abduction than Jonathan govt reacted to Chibok girls kidnapping.



They are like.... "Chai, Nigerian don enter one chance, See mumu talk from the most clueless president on earth". 40 Likes 5 Shares

I last saw them at new Benin market

I am sure that laughter is just a facade.



What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

This our brilliant madam loves finding unknown people, from Chibok, to Dapchi and now #4unknownboys. 9 Likes 1 Share





Don't just sit down and wish, you should go out and search for them in aso rock like you did back then you mean those dapchi childrenDon't just sit down and wish, you should go out and search for them in aso rock like you did back then 5 Likes

She should goan look for them now 1 Like

You dey find the source of our own NL meme...

I know them



How much you go pay?

let me ask lasticlala first...lol I love the picture sha 7 Likes

Bring back 4 kids loading.

.

They are my brothers and sisters now





They are no more kids but men and women

where she wan see them...

**

abeg Don't feel ashamed to fart when urinating.

There is no rain without thunder .....

THE KIDS DON GROW OO!!!.

So madam Oby visits Nairaland.



This is the most likely place she saw that picture. 1 Like

CharleyBright:

Madam Oby, why u want find them?

You want to know why they are laughing?



OK make I tell you.

They are laughing at the President telling Nigerians that his government reacted better to the Dapchi girls abduction than Jonathan govt reacted to Chibok girls kidnapping.



They are like.... "Chai, Nigerian don enter one chance, See mumu talk from the most clueless president on earth". And I thought you had a clue yourself. Smh And I thought you had a clue yourself. Smh

Am one of them

Nairalanders una well done [color=#990000][/color]

Epp the ones you see if u no see these ones.

swiz123:

I am sure that laughter is just a facade.



What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.



The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.



Happiness wipes out sorrow,hunger,tension,illness. That they arnt looking dapper doesn't mean they are hungry. The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.Happiness wipes out sorrow,hunger,tension,illness. That they arnt looking dapper doesn't mean they are hungry. 11 Likes

lovely

I'm making this my wallpaper right away 1 Like

swiz123:

I am sure that laughter is just a facade.

What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids. I laugh at ur ignorance I laugh at ur ignorance 4 Likes

H

swiz123:

I am sure that laughter is just a facade.



What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids. Most poor people have joy in the little they have and are happier than most rich people o. Most poor people have joy in the little they have and are happier than most rich people o. 10 Likes

Kylekent59:







The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.



Happiness wipes out sorrow.

Nice one ! Nice one ! 1 Like

Story!!

swiz123:

I am sure that laughter is just a facade.



What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids. 12 Likes