Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Ademat7(m): 7:03pm
as posted on her twitter handle


Another of my All-Time-Favorite-Pictures.
Have always wished I could find these four AMAZING children.
Their Laughter springs from DEEP.

https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/976117387396337666?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 7:05pm
Dem done become adult na. I talk my own..talk ur own too.

1 Like

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by CharleyBright(m): 7:07pm
Madam Oby, why u want find them?
You want to know why they are laughing?

OK make I tell you.
They are laughing at the President telling Nigerians that his government reacted better to the Dapchi girls abduction than Jonathan govt reacted to Chibok girls kidnapping.

They are like.... "Chai, Nigerian don enter one chance, See mumu talk from the most clueless president on earth".

40 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:22pm
I last saw them at new Benin market undecided
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by swiz123(m): 7:51pm
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.

What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 7:52pm
Ok
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by PHIPEX(m): 7:52pm
This our brilliant madam loves finding unknown people, from Chibok, to Dapchi and now #4unknownboys.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kalvoken: 7:53pm
you mean those dapchi children

Don't just sit down and wish, you should go out and search for them in aso rock like you did back then

5 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by veacea: 7:53pm
She should goan look for them now

1 Like

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by gurunlocker: 7:53pm
You dey find the source of our own NL meme...
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by lollmaolol: 7:53pm
I know them

How much you go pay?
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by olasaad(f): 7:53pm
let me ask lasticlala first...lol I love the picture sha smiley

7 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by sonnie10: 7:53pm
Bring back 4 kids loading.
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by ekrizz(m): 7:54pm
.
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by MorataFC: 7:54pm
They are my brothers and sisters now


They are no more kids but men and women
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by valdes00(m): 7:55pm
where she wan see them...
**
abeg Don't feel ashamed to fart when urinating.
There is no rain without thunder .....
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by clerkent(m): 7:55pm
THE KIDS DON GROW OO!!!.
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by eleojo23: 7:55pm
So madam Oby visits Nairaland.

This is the most likely place she saw that picture.

1 Like

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by donsheddy1(m): 7:56pm
CharleyBright:
Madam Oby, why u want find them?
You want to know why they are laughing?

OK make I tell you.
They are laughing at the President telling Nigerians that his government reacted better to the Dapchi girls abduction than Jonathan govt reacted to Chibok girls kidnapping.

They are like.... "Chai, Nigerian don enter one chance, See mumu talk from the most clueless president on earth".
And I thought you had a clue yourself. Smh
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by apesinola001(m): 7:56pm
Am one of them
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Festacbreed(m): 7:56pm
Nairalanders una well done [color=#990000][/color]

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Profkomolafe(m): 7:56pm
Epp the ones you see if u no see these ones.
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Kylekent59: 7:56pm
swiz123:
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.

What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.


The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.

Happiness wipes out sorrow,hunger,tension,illness. That they arnt looking dapper doesn't mean they are hungry.

11 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by marpot: 7:56pm
lovely
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by ayourbamie: 7:56pm
I'm making this my wallpaper right away

1 Like

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by collitexnaira(m): 7:58pm
swiz123:
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.
What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.
I laugh at ur ignorance

4 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 7:58pm
H
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kingkakaone(m): 7:59pm
swiz123:
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.

What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.
Most poor people have joy in the little they have and are happier than most rich people o.

10 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:02pm
Kylekent59:



The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.

Happiness wipes out sorrow.

Nice one !

1 Like

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by shinysmrt: 8:02pm
Story!! lipsrsealed undecided shocked
Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kenevision(m): 8:02pm
swiz123:
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.

What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.

12 Likes

Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 8:02pm
i'm also looking for them

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ikemba Ojukwu, The Peoples' General, On A Speedy Recovery Track. / After All The Shakara In Lagos Pdp Is Loosing / Natural Supplement To Reverse Diabetes.

