₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,640 members, 4,145,109 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 09:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) (14241 Views)
Oby Ezekwesili Commends Buhari, Fashola Over Power Supply. Nigerians React / Oby Ezekwesili Describes Buhari's Speech As "Case Of Missed Opportunity" / Oby Ezekwesili Questions #bbnaija Voters - 11million Votes? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Ademat7(m): 7:03pm
as posted on her twitter handle
Another of my All-Time-Favorite-Pictures.
https://mobile.twitter.com/obyezeks/status/976117387396337666?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 7:05pm
Dem done become adult na. I talk my own..talk ur own too.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by CharleyBright(m): 7:07pm
Madam Oby, why u want find them?
You want to know why they are laughing?
OK make I tell you.
They are laughing at the President telling Nigerians that his government reacted better to the Dapchi girls abduction than Jonathan govt reacted to Chibok girls kidnapping.
They are like.... "Chai, Nigerian don enter one chance, See mumu talk from the most clueless president on earth".
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:22pm
I last saw them at new Benin market
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by swiz123(m): 7:51pm
I am sure that laughter is just a facade.
What could possibly be funny to these hunger-ravaged kids.
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by mayskit4luv(m): 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by PHIPEX(m): 7:52pm
This our brilliant madam loves finding unknown people, from Chibok, to Dapchi and now #4unknownboys.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kalvoken: 7:53pm
you mean those dapchi children
Don't just sit down and wish, you should go out and search for them in aso rock like you did back then
5 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by veacea: 7:53pm
She should goan look for them now
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by gurunlocker: 7:53pm
You dey find the source of our own NL meme...
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by lollmaolol: 7:53pm
I know them
How much you go pay?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by olasaad(f): 7:53pm
let me ask lasticlala first...lol I love the picture sha
7 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by sonnie10: 7:53pm
Bring back 4 kids loading.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by ekrizz(m): 7:54pm
.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by MorataFC: 7:54pm
They are my brothers and sisters now
They are no more kids but men and women
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by valdes00(m): 7:55pm
where she wan see them...
**
abeg Don't feel ashamed to fart when urinating.
There is no rain without thunder .....
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by clerkent(m): 7:55pm
THE KIDS DON GROW OO!!!.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by eleojo23: 7:55pm
So madam Oby visits Nairaland.
This is the most likely place she saw that picture.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by donsheddy1(m): 7:56pm
CharleyBright:And I thought you had a clue yourself. Smh
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by apesinola001(m): 7:56pm
Am one of them
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Festacbreed(m): 7:56pm
Nairalanders una well done [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Profkomolafe(m): 7:56pm
Epp the ones you see if u no see these ones.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Kylekent59: 7:56pm
swiz123:
The greatest thing in this life is to be happy.
Happiness wipes out sorrow,hunger,tension,illness. That they arnt looking dapper doesn't mean they are hungry.
11 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by marpot: 7:56pm
lovely
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by ayourbamie: 7:56pm
I'm making this my wallpaper right away
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by collitexnaira(m): 7:58pm
swiz123:I laugh at ur ignorance
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 7:58pm
H
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kingkakaone(m): 7:59pm
swiz123:Most poor people have joy in the little they have and are happier than most rich people o.
10 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:02pm
Kylekent59:
Nice one !
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by shinysmrt: 8:02pm
Story!!
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by kenevision(m): 8:02pm
swiz123:
12 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Wishes To Find These 4 Kids Laughing (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 8:02pm
i'm also looking for them
Ikemba Ojukwu, The Peoples' General, On A Speedy Recovery Track. / After All The Shakara In Lagos Pdp Is Loosing / Natural Supplement To Reverse Diabetes.
Viewing this topic: Bnenzzy101, malabite3, FX99, alaminblaze(m), pumapuma, mako007(m), jmichael259(m), lovito(f), Bashir3, kingzay(m), feeloscar(m), Chy27, okedraa2011, columbs(m), Toppie2(f), yinkaellamz(m), Lbrasi, trippleKAY(m), xoxo001(m), omoere, isnadh, irepnaija4eva(m), superior1, mulumele(m), nnokwa042(m), Gangster1ms, mayowascholar(m), Oluwapeldon(m), IamJames, tayo4ng, cmt1(m), UzoR28, acunon, ogaJona(m), mcknowles, successking401(m), TerrorSquad147, mrstheo(f), chauvinist(m), gabicon, spartan117(m), omotee035, greatp80(f), drey076(m), Abujabir24, Timinho23(m), sikells(m), stanuplane(m), crosart(m), kingrhirhs(m), Lollyij(m), Ten06, greatlinda, kesikeller(m), alfseth, hothire, Iamemblem, seunH, adami48(f), odehaj, Cachez(m), SoldierBoy1(m), MemeTroll, pleasantplaces, Obinna101, iamwok(m), mafavour, miftpulse, Ayofaks(f), Mpeace(m), excelsiorfarm(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9