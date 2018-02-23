Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) (7865 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inOhBRFsLQA So big brother gave a task to housemates, Tobi and Ceecee to dance after they won their first task and they kissed while at it...

Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...

D hair just cover everywhere....



I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life.. 16 Likes 1 Share









Short girl



Short tampered



Short arms



Hair like Mami water



Can't complete her sentences



Very aggressive



Eye lashes like that of a harlot



Thick yansh that can't even shake on the dance floor.



Terrible cook



********

I just pity the poor bastard that will end up picking up a girl like Ceece as wife. He might not be live to celebrate his 50th birthday due to her every day wahala.



May we not end up with women like Ceece in Jesus name.

pus*y nigga..she don kiss you now..you and your family go leave her rest abi.. 1 Like

1 Like

Iranu

Baby kiss for the migos

Sharpaly dose mods don do the needful 1 Like

..... #FREEDAPCHIGIRLS 2 Likes

A

Hmmm!!! Orisirishi

Lobbish...would this bring money tto my acct 1 Like

He just won a lottery!

seen

Ok this is just getting really annoying... Is there no other news of happenings in this country that we have to keep dealing with this crap called bbn on the front page every single day? Can u imagine only 1 comment and this bullshit is already on fp.. .arrant nonsense

Eh

Akadons1:

Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...

D hair just cover everywhere....



I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life.. has he not made it in life with that kiss. There are some kiss in life that change you completely. has he not made it in life with that kiss. There are some kiss in life that change you completely. 1 Like

And this one na news too ? Thank God for quora



yawn



