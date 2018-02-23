₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Loving1: 7:25pm
So big brother gave a task to housemates, Tobi and Ceecee to dance after they won their first task and they kissed while at it...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inOhBRFsLQA
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Akadons1(m): 7:33pm
Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...
D hair just cover everywhere....

I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life..

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by funsho75(m): 8:11pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Ilajeboy(m): 8:11pm
Akadons1:
Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...
D hair just cover everywhere....

I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life..





Akadons1:
Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...
D hair just cover everywhere....

I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life..

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Papiikush: 8:11pm
What kind of person is this Ceece?

Short girl

Short tampered

Short arms

Hair like Mami water

Can't complete her sentences

Very aggressive

Eye lashes like that of a harlot

Thick yansh that can't even shake on the dance floor.

Terrible cook

I just pity the poor bastard that will end up picking up a girl like Ceece as wife. He might not be live to celebrate his 50th birthday due to her every day wahala. grin

May we not end up with women like Ceece in Jesus name.

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 8:11pm

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by xpressng(m): 8:11pm
pus*y nigga..she don kiss you now..you and your family go leave her rest abi..

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by pyrex23(m): 8:11pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by superior1: 8:12pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by MrOjay1(m): 8:12pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Dronedude(m): 8:12pm
Baby kiss for the migos
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Daviestunech(m): 8:12pm
Sharpaly dose mods don do the needful grin

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by desmont004: 8:12pm
..... #FREEDAPCHIGIRLS

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by alexie4real(m): 8:12pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by gergemam: 8:13pm
Hmmm!!! Orisirishi
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by cecymiammy(f): 8:13pm
Lobbish...would this bring money tto my acct

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Rogosa(m): 8:13pm
He just won a lottery!
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by smiliyB(f): 8:14pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by createta: 8:14pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by yvonnelynx: 8:14pm
Ok this is just getting really annoying... Is there no other news of happenings in this country that we have to keep dealing with this crap called bbn on the front page every single day? Can u imagine only 1 comment and this bullshit is already on fp.. .arrant nonsense angry angry angry
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Herrmes: 8:14pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by SirLakes: 8:14pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by diarysection: 8:14pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Odmic2839(m): 8:15pm
Akadons1:
Cee C head no gree me see the kiss well sef...
D hair just cover everywhere....

I just managed to see Tobi smiling like he has made it in life..
has he not made it in life with that kiss. There are some kiss in life that change you completely.

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 8:15pm
And this one na news too undecided undecided? Thank God for quora

Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by maxwell767(m): 8:15pm
Watch all their videos here.... grin
https://informationmaxblog.blogspot.com.ng/
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by kinzation(m): 8:17pm
Papiikush:
What kind of person is this Ceece?

Short girl

Short tampered

Short arms

Hair like Mami water

Can't complete her sentences

Very aggressive

Eye lashes like that of a harlot

Thick yansh that can't even shake on the dance floor.

Terrible cook

I just pity the poor bastard that will end up picking up a girl like Ceece as wife. He might not be live to celebrate his 50th birthday due to her every day wahala. grin

May we not end up with women like Ceece in Jesus name.
haba bros why na..
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Godsent4life: 8:17pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by RogueX: 8:18pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by BCISLTD: 8:18pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by CALIPHATEMEDIA: 8:19pm
Re: BBNaija: Tobi And Cee-C Kiss And Dance (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 8:19pm
