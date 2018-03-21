₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by ivandragon: 8:05pm On Mar 20
Reveal the running costs for Buhari, Osinbajo, ministers, Okupe dares Sagay
Former presidential spokesman, Dr . Doyin Okupe , has challenged the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti -Corruption, Prof . Itse Sagay , to carry out his threat to reveal details of the running costs of the principal officers of the National Assembly .
He , however , added that Sagay should also include that of President Muhammadu Buhari , Vice President Yemi Osinbajo , ministers, special advisers to the President , and other top government functionaries, including himself.
Okupe , in a statement on Tuesday , also said failure by Sagay to give correct figures of the running costs of all top members of the Buhari government and the leadership of the federal parliament within 24 hours will affect his credibility .
Okupe said , “ I find the threat by Professor Sagay on allowances and running costs of the leadership of the National Assembly very interesting. It will aid our fight for transparency in public affairs.
“ However , he should not be selective . For us to take him seriously, he should include details of the running cost of the office of the President , Vice President , mnisters , special advisers , heads of government agencies , parastatals and even himself. Afterall , all the salaries , allowances and running cost come from the same public coffers.”
Okupe also challenged Sagay to disclose how much he is paid , and how much he spends on his numerous trips within and outside the country from funds donated by international agencies .
He said , “ For Prof . Sagay to say that the country would explode if he gives out certain figures is inciting , considering the current volatile and tensed situation in the country .
“ It will also be interesting if Sagay can tell Nigerians the achievements of his committee in the last 30 months that it has been spending government money .
“ With the Corruption Perception Index rating recently released by Transparency International , it does appear that Sagay ’s committee has neither helped Nigeria nor the President who set up his committee and funded it with tax - payers’ money .
“ Sagay should sit down with members of his committee and develop position papers and policies that will actually help the anti -corruption war and make it more effective .”
http://punchng.com/reveal-the-running-costs-for-buhari-osinbajo-ministers-okupe-dares-sagay/
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by ivandragon: 8:07pm On Mar 20
sagay, over to you...
what most Nigerians fail to realise is that every allowance the NAss gets, the presidency also gets.
pmb & the VP also collect constituency allowance, wardrobe allowance, sitting allowance etc.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by SadiqBabaSani: 8:07pm On Mar 20
Zombies will atck Okupe While leaving d message
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Blakjewelry(m): 8:10pm On Mar 20
That is looking for the impossible in a mathematical equation
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by kutchs: 8:24pm On Mar 20
If Prof Sagay has some honor left in him, he should take up Dr Okupe's challenge.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Atouke: 8:49pm On Mar 20
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Omeokachie: 8:59pm On Mar 20
Who takes Sagay serious?
Even the APC called him a "rogue elephant".
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/you-are-the-rogue-elephant-apc-attacks-itse-sagay.html
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by limeta(f): 9:06pm On Mar 20
We wont be hearing from sagay soon
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by freeze001(f): 9:18pm On Mar 20
I have always wondered why whenever people want to talk about the wastefulness of governance, they remain stuck at the NASS. They see d budget figures for the office of the president, amounts set aside for trips and so on yet don't say anything. Why aren't those that like to attack the NASS asking for the cost of foreign medical care for Buhari and Yusuf for instance?
Sagay needs to publish these figures so the explosion of the country can be once for all not piecemeal.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by LibertyRep: 9:24pm On Mar 20
Everyone should prevail on Prof. Sagay to release the figures very quickly.
He shouldn't even bother about the president, governors and other political appointees any longer.
All I know is that as soon as he release his figures on the NASS spendings, the foot soldiers and Internet warriors of Saraki would also expose the spendings of the Executives and some other can of worms.
In that way, the public would be better informed
Dear Prof Sagay, just shock us with Saraki's NASS profligacy
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Paperwhite(m): 11:01pm On Mar 20
He , however , added that Sagay should also include that of President Muhammadu Buhari , Vice President Yemi Osinbajo , ministers, special advisers to the President , and other top government functionaries, including himself.
Of course Sagay is just simply being sanctimonious as expected of all APC appointees.He should also tell Nigeria the source of monies used for the APC's presidential election,Buhari/Yusuf medical treatment etc.
Loud-mouthed idiot.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by babdap: 4:47am
He will suddenly turn deaf and dumb.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by surgical: 6:01am
ivandragon:even .much .more and they are all elected, you can even notice the difference from their convoy ,the executive is turning the heat on the NASS because this 8th NASS has refused to be rubber stamp, which I think is good for democracy.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Doerstech(m): 6:13am
We are waiting
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Histrings08(m): 6:18am
Let him release details about money spent on buhari's medical treatment first...
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Vicolan: 6:19am
Nigeria �� is gonna be great again but please /bikonu don't ask me when ooo... �
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Esseite: 6:33am
And that was how sagay closed the chapter and moved on......
When buhari and osibanjo were both telling you, we have forfeited our salary for the betterment of the nation you believed it.
Sagay the onus is on you to accept the challenge and protect your assertions.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by kolawoleibukun: 9:08am
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by iihtNigeria: 9:09am
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by ibkgab001: 9:09am
Yes we are almost there
I said it we are almost there
Now the game will start and the whistle will be blown off , to your tent oh Nigerians
The rise and fall of APC
BLESSED IS THE MAN ABOVE ME BECAUSE YOU ARE IN BETWEEN TWO IBKs
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by conconterresa: 9:09am
Scum for GOVT
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Charly68: 9:10am
Alright,thereafter we compare it to what GEJ was spending while in power ..
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Man2utd: 9:10am
The future of the nation is been spent on salaries..
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:11am
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by joycex: 9:11am
Cost of governance too high
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by drey076(m): 9:11am
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by fergusen(m): 9:12am
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by ifyan(m): 9:13am
Sorry don't you know he is a asslicker to Bubu government.
You know that Bubu is a disaster.
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by coalcoal1(m): 9:14am
true talk even though Okupe was somewhat sarcastic
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Firefire(m): 9:14am
The brainless goat/cow cannot try that...
|Re: Okupe To Sagay: Reveal Running Cost Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Others by Babalawosisfake: 9:14am
