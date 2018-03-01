₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Muckross1122(m): 8:15pm
A 30-year-old Nigerian man identified as "Onoseta Oribhabor", has reportedly killed himself after murdering his 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali, in Toronto, Canada.
It was gathered that the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the city, on March 6, and found Oribhabor dead on a balcony. After a further search, they found a woman inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.
She was treated for injuries, but ultimately died. Oribhabor graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State, before leaving for Canada. Police characterize the case as a murder-suicide.
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by taylor89: 8:17pm
Jesus
Canada wey i dey find like mad
He even graduated from Babcock
Oh Lord
This boy joy ended his parents world
You have everything you needed in life but chose to kill yourself and your girlfriend
Fams believe it or not
The girlfriend go play away match go carry HIV come back the dude killed her upon finding out
Don't argue with me that's the untold story
11 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Ahmed0336(m): 8:19pm
Nawa o
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by R2bees(m): 8:28pm
Graduated from Yoruba land.. hence Yoruba turned him in to a murderer.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Papiikush: 8:28pm
taylor89:
HIV is not the end of life... An educated fellow should be able to understand that and not take his own life.
Don't always explain situations you were never a witness to. .
Na so you go use your mouth put yourself for wahala. If police hold you.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by SNIPER123: 8:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by WebSurfer(m): 8:28pm
A life in Canada that many Nigerians would kill for is what this idiot took away... two lives
Don’t go into relationships when you are not emotionally balanced enough to handle the worse
Modified: have once picked up a knife threatening to kill an ex who never wanted to submit to the truth after getting a hint of her promiscuous ways from her WhatsApp convos the way I decided to creep in (which I never did before).. dropped the knife and left after she cried and confessed...
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by BruncleZuma: 8:28pm
What a waste...
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Flexherbal(m): 8:29pm
Too bad!
May there souls rest in peace !
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:29pm
Lord help us
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by ONeMAnMOPOL: 8:29pm
Safe journey to hell, fooooool....
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by obinna58(m): 8:29pm
LOSE lose for both of them
This happens when people think with their heart instead of brain
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by princegospel: 8:29pm
Rest In Peace dear one As for that goat in human skin, rot in hell
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Dearlord(m): 8:30pm
If I handle his spirit now they will say I too wicked.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Mckandre(m): 8:30pm
taylor89:why cant u close ya mouth for ones?
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Sarang: 8:30pm
This is sad..
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by seniorgozman(m): 8:30pm
Waiting for Nwamakpe
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by sacluxisback(m): 8:31pm
Loser
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by obajoey(m): 8:31pm
chai, oh my Canadian visa, how i cherish to have u on my blank passport, chai
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Asowari(m): 8:31pm
na wa maybe she cheat on him and he find out.
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by jaxxy(m): 8:31pm
The guy is a terrible human being
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by taylor89: 8:32pm
Papiikush:
Sorry ooo
Mr withnesser
Never knew you talking from experience
Enjoy ur HIV sir
Am not jealous at all
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by EGDesignz(m): 8:33pm
Naija!!!!! Which way na??
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Jybz: 8:33pm
Chai..
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by GavelSlam: 8:33pm
taylor89:
You must be extremely dull.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by ozoebuka1(m): 8:33pm
Edo people sha
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by olamil34(m): 8:33pm
So buharititis affects all Nigerians irrespective of the countries they are located.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by depezee(m): 8:33pm
Benin witchcraft at work!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Papiikush: 8:33pm
taylor89:
You are thinking like a toddler.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by Joelsblog(m): 8:33pm
No! No! No!! The guy is mad seriously... Why will any body kill himself for a vgina...
No! No! No!! The guy is mad seriously... Why will any body kill himself for a vgina...
REGISTRATION IS FREE
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by adeniyi3971(m): 8:33pm
too bad
|Re: Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend by ziddy(m): 8:34pm
Edo people done carry their wahala enter Canada
