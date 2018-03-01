Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Canada After Killing His Girlfriend (10721 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was gathered that the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the city, on March 6, and found Oribhabor dead on a balcony. After a further search, they found a woman inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.



She was treated for injuries, but ultimately died. Oribhabor graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State, before leaving for Canada. Police characterize the case as a murder-suicide.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/babcock-graduate-commits-suicide-after.html A 30-year-old Nigerian man identified as "Onoseta Oribhabor", has reportedly killed himself after murdering his 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali, in Toronto, Canada.It was gathered that the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the city, on March 6, and found Oribhabor dead on a balcony. After a further search, they found a woman inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.She was treated for injuries, but ultimately died. Oribhabor graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State, before leaving for Canada. Police characterize the case as a murder-suicide.

Jesus





Canada wey i dey find like mad





He even graduated from Babcock





Oh Lord





This boy joy ended his parents world





You have everything you needed in life but chose to kill yourself and your girlfriend





Fams believe it or not





The girlfriend go play away match go carry HIV come back the dude killed her upon finding out







Don't argue with me that's the untold story 11 Likes

Nawa o

Graduated from Yoruba land.. hence Yoruba turned him in to a murderer. 8 Likes 1 Share

taylor89:

Jesus

Canada wey i dey find like mad

He even graduated from Babcock

Oh Lord

This boy joy ended his parents world

You have everything you needed in life but chose to kill yourself and your girlfriend

Fams believe it or not

The girlfriend go play away match go carry HIV come back the dude killed her upon finding out

Don't argue with me that's the untold story



HIV is not the end of life... An educated fellow should be able to understand that and not take his own life.



Don't always explain situations you were never a witness to. .



Na so you go use your mouth put yourself for wahala. If police hold you. 14 Likes 1 Share

A life in Canada that many Nigerians would kill for is what this idiot took away... two lives



Don’t go into relationships when you are not emotionally balanced enough to handle the worse



Modified: have once picked up a knife threatening to kill an ex who never wanted to submit to the truth after getting a hint of her promiscuous ways from her WhatsApp convos the way I decided to creep in (which I never did before).. dropped the knife and left after she cried and confessed... 12 Likes

What a waste...

Too bad!



May there souls rest in peace ! 1 Like

Lord help us













Safe journey to hell, fooooool.... Safe journey to hell, fooooool.... 4 Likes

LOSE lose for both of them

This happens when people think with their heart instead of brain 5 Likes

As for that goat in human skin, rot in hell Rest In Peace dear oneAs for that goat in human skin, rot in hell 3 Likes

If I handle his spirit now they will say I too wicked. 1 Like

taylor89:

Jesus





Canada wey i dey find like mad





He even graduated from Babcock





Oh Lord





This boy joy ended his parents world





You have everything you needed in life but chose to kill yourself and your girlfriend





Fams believe it or not





The girlfriend go play away match go carry HIV come back the dude killed her upon finding out







Don't argue with me that's the untold story why cant u close ya mouth for ones? why cant u close ya mouth for ones? 6 Likes

This is sad..

Waiting for Nwamakpe

Loser 1 Like

chai, oh my Canadian visa, how i cherish to have u on my blank passport, chai

na wa maybe she cheat on him and he find out.

The guy is a terrible human being 1 Like

Papiikush:





HIV is not the end of life... Don't always assume you know things you never witnessed.



Na so you go use your mouth put yourself for wahala.









Sorry ooo





Mr withnesser







Never knew you talking from experience





Enjoy ur HIV sir







Am not jealous at all Sorry oooMr withnesserNever knew you talking from experienceEnjoy ur HIV sirAm not jealous at all 1 Like

Naija!!!!! Which way na??

Chai..

taylor89:

Jesus





Canada wey i dey find like mad





He even graduated from Babcock





Oh Lord





This boy joy ended his parents world





You have everything you needed in life but chose to kill yourself and your girlfriend





Fams believe it or not





The girlfriend go play away match go carry HIV come back the dude killed her upon finding out







Don't argue with me that's the untold story

You must be extremely dull.



2 Likes

Edo people sha 1 Like

So buharititis affects all Nigerians irrespective of the countries they are located. 1 Like

Benin witchcraft at work! 1 Like

taylor89:













Sorry ooo





Mr withnesser







Never knew you talking from experience





Enjoy ur HIV sir







Am not jealous at all

You are thinking like a toddler. 2 Likes





AROUND 9JA REALITY TV SHOW SET TO KICK OFF SOON, APPLY AND STAND A CHANCE TO WIN N14 MILLION NAIRA https://joelsblog.com.ng/n14-million-up-for-grabs-on-the-around-naija-in-40-days-reality-tv-show/



REGISTRATION IS FREE No! No! No!! The guy is mad seriously... Why will any body kill himself for a vgina...

too bad