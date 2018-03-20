Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List (10417 Views)

Ace Nigerian Rapper, M.I Abaga has recently dished out his list of his top 5 African rappers of all time and 5 of his top African rappers at the moment.



In response to a question asked by one of his fans on Twitter, Mr. Incredible named Mode 9, Proverbs (of South Africa), Jesse Jaggz, Freestyle and Ghost as his all-time greatest African rappers.



However, his list of 5 hottest African rappers right now include; Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Poe (of Mavin Records), Ghost and Khaligraph Jones (of Kenya).



Meanwhile, it’s quite surprising that lots of talented Nigerian rappers didn’t make the list.



See tweets below:-

So? are they as rich as Bado?



MI goan sleep please

quote me at your own risk 7 Likes

I just wish casper Nyovest, Nasty C and AKA are Nigerians

















Those guys are super good together















Big boys who doesn't flood the media with gucci and prada

















Though Efe is still far a better choice to Buhari 28 Likes

We are aware Vector used to be a rapper..buh has Olamide ever bn one? 23 Likes







timwudz:



So? are they as rich as Bado?





MI goan sleep please



quote me at your own risk

Naso una dey fail exam, who dey talk about richest rapper now. Vector is a fine rapperNaso una dey fail exam, who dey talk about richest rapper now. 43 Likes

Why is he listing? Listing have now turn to hit track abi. Anyways it’s not my listing.















Olifiz:

Why is he listing? Listing have now turn to hit tracts abi. Anyways it’s not my listing.















In other news: this church close to my house have been shouting fire since 6pm inside this heat. Iyam not understanding again. perhaps they won chase u to the other room perhaps they won chase u to the other room

Olamide Na Upcomin Rapper B4 Cum Pop Singer Now. So Y U Dey Ask Y Olamide No Dey D List? 4 Likes

Ayoemrys:

perhaps they won chase u to the other room

Lol. My brother. Lol. My brother. 1 Like

MI is absolutely correct, I agree with the list 5 Likes

I see diss tracks loading

MI is right, olamide is not supposed to make the list because olamide is not a rapper. The fans of rap music know what I am saying. It is only in Nigeria that people will hear that thing that olamide is doing and call it rap. I agree with MI 37 Likes 2 Shares

The list is correct especially with my favourite Nigerian rapper right now........Ladipoe!!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

timwudz:

So? are they as rich as Bado?





MI goan sleep please



quote me at your own risk

I am a risk taker I am a risk taker 4 Likes 1 Share

Olamide is not a rapper. He was a rapper. 2 Likes

My best African rappers ever are PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO, OLAMIDE, PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO. 8 Likes

Which position hìn dey himself? 1 Like

Vector deserved to be mentioned...

5 is just a small number...still a fair list..

Olamide no dey d league...(his money can't buy him a space in such class) 3 Likes

MI is pained. A sore loser and self acclaimed number one rapper in Africa, who dash am? 1 Like

Olamide isn't a rapper anymore. I gotta check our the ghost guy, I love rap and I 'll always love it not these rubbish trending all around town.



Btw, why didn't OD - Overdose made the list? 3 Likes

midolian:

We are aware Vector used to be a rapper..buh has Olamide ever bn one?

God bless you my brother! When dey talk of rappers pple call Olamide, some go as far as commiting the sin of mentioning one cdq



But boy? Vector is a rapper...was and still is. One of Nigeria's most intelligent rapper God bless you my brother! When dey talk of rappers pple call Olamide, some go as far as commiting the sin of mentioning one cdqBut boy? Vector is a rapper...was and still is. One of Nigeria's most intelligent rapper 4 Likes 1 Share





Self-acclaimed Greatest African Rapper ..Late last year, I was in Addisa ababa for vacation..I go fall my hand bragging about you.. Na Google bail me out to acknowledge your existence. They know Ice Prince.



MI wey no fit win BET.. Forming King Of Africa



So many dope songs but no video.. Baba sha just no won spend this money...common ice prince shot so many videos with crappy lyrics collect BET. Reminiscing...how I was such a Huge Fan.Self-acclaimed Greatest African Rapper..Late last year, I was in Addisa ababa for vacation..I go fall my hand bragging about you.. Na Google bail me out to acknowledge your existence. They know Ice Prince.MI wey no fit win BET.. Forming King Of AfricaSo many dope songs but no video.. Baba sha just no won spend this money...common ice prince shot so many videos with crappy lyrics collect BET.

Agreed with the AT list, especially mode 9 that guy is good

Mr Incredible is right, this people he listed are more of rappers than olamide mixed genres of music, today's he's a "local" rapper tommorow he's into something else, no consistency. While his beef if I'm to say with vector is cos, since vector started singing instead of doing more of rappers he's gotten off MI's list of Rappers. If Gino were to be consistent that guy would have been my number 1 naija rapper. He's NO BE GOD still sounds fresh and good 2 Likes