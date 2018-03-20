₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Vinstel: 9:01pm
Ace Nigerian Rapper, M.I Abaga has recently dished out his list of his top 5 African rappers of all time and 5 of his top African rappers at the moment.
In response to a question asked by one of his fans on Twitter, Mr. Incredible named Mode 9, Proverbs (of South Africa), Jesse Jaggz, Freestyle and Ghost as his all-time greatest African rappers.
However, his list of 5 hottest African rappers right now include; Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Poe (of Mavin Records), Ghost and Khaligraph Jones (of Kenya).
Meanwhile, it’s quite surprising that lots of talented Nigerian rappers didn’t make the list.
See tweets below:-
1 Like
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by timwudz(m): 9:08pm
So? are they as rich as Bado?
MI goan sleep please
quote me at your own risk
7 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by taylor89: 9:08pm
I just wish casper Nyovest, Nasty C and AKA are Nigerians
Those guys are super good together
Big boys who doesn't flood the media with gucci and prada
Though Efe is still far a better choice to Buhari
28 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by midolian(m): 9:10pm
We are aware Vector used to be a rapper..buh has Olamide ever bn one?
23 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by fuckerstard: 9:13pm
Vector is a fine rapper
timwudz:
Naso una dey fail exam, who dey talk about richest rapper now.
43 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Olifiz(m): 9:15pm
Why is he listing? Listing have now turn to hit track abi. Anyways it’s not my listing.
In other news: this church close to my house have been shouting fire since 6pm inside this heat. Iyam not understanding again.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Ayoemrys(m): 9:17pm
Olifiz:perhaps they won chase u to the other room
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by veli1(m): 9:18pm
Olamide Na Upcomin Rapper B4 Cum Pop Singer Now. So Y U Dey Ask Y Olamide No Dey D List?
4 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Olifiz(m): 9:18pm
Ayoemrys:
Lol. My brother.
1 Like
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Masama: 9:29pm
MI is absolutely correct, I agree with the list
5 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Zonacom(m): 9:32pm
I see diss tracks loading
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by coluka: 9:39pm
MI is right, olamide is not supposed to make the list because olamide is not a rapper. The fans of rap music know what I am saying. It is only in Nigeria that people will hear that thing that olamide is doing and call it rap. I agree with MI
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Haggui: 9:43pm
The list is correct especially with my favourite Nigerian rapper right now........Ladipoe!!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by miqos02(m): 10:17pm
OK oh
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Jhuniyour(m): 10:18pm
timwudz:
I am a risk taker
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by bjayx: 10:19pm
Fvck 'em all
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by givan(m): 10:20pm
Olamide is not a rapper. He was a rapper.
2 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by velai(m): 10:21pm
My best African rappers ever are PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO, OLAMIDE, PHYNO, ZORO, PHYNO, ZORO.
8 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by PortableToDynam(m): 10:21pm
list or no list, what am concern about is how 2019 election go be.
in conclusion, close your eyes before Sleeping
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by IgbosAreOsus: 10:21pm
Mumu
Which position hìn dey himself?
1 Like
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by pol23: 10:21pm
Vector deserved to be mentioned...
5 is just a small number...still a fair list..
Olamide no dey d league...(his money can't buy him a space in such class)
3 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:22pm
Pained artist
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by SuperSuave(m): 10:22pm
MI is pained. A sore loser and self acclaimed number one rapper in Africa, who dash am?
1 Like
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by ollah2: 10:22pm
Olamide isn't a rapper anymore. I gotta check our the ghost guy, I love rap and I 'll always love it not these rubbish trending all around town.
Btw, why didn't OD - Overdose made the list?
3 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Babalawosisfake: 10:22pm
where is ying61x. please you all go to my profile and check my last topic. babalawos of nairaland has been busted and I have exposed him.
1 Like
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by DreamSonInlaw(m): 10:22pm
midolian:
God bless you my brother! When dey talk of rappers pple call Olamide, some go as far as commiting the sin of mentioning one cdq
But boy? Vector is a rapper...was and still is. One of Nigeria's most intelligent rapper
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by lloydpras: 10:22pm
Reminiscing...how I was such a Huge Fan.
Self-acclaimed Greatest African Rapper ..Late last year, I was in Addisa ababa for vacation..I go fall my hand bragging about you.. Na Google bail me out to acknowledge your existence. They know Ice Prince.
MI wey no fit win BET.. Forming King Of Africa
So many dope songs but no video.. Baba sha just no won spend this money...common ice prince shot so many videos with crappy lyrics collect BET.
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Inspire01: 10:23pm
Agreed with the AT list, especially mode 9 that guy is good
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:23pm
nice
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by seuncyber(m): 10:24pm
List go trend
Olamide go do him own list
And vector
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by pweshboi(m): 10:25pm
Mr Incredible is right, this people he listed are more of rappers than olamide mixed genres of music, today's he's a "local" rapper tommorow he's into something else, no consistency. While his beef if I'm to say with vector is cos, since vector started singing instead of doing more of rappers he's gotten off MI's list of Rappers. If Gino were to be consistent that guy would have been my number 1 naija rapper. He's NO BE GOD still sounds fresh and good
2 Likes
|Re: M.I Abaga List His Top 5 African Rappers, Olamide, Vector Didn’t Make The List by porshnuel(m): 10:26pm
after vector finish am for him freestyle PREY
y him go include am
the lines r sometin like stop been gay on the cover vector here vector there short fools try to breath vector air
2 Likes
