Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by 10Ebisco: 10:31pm On Mar 20
Nigerian popular singer and the 30 Billion Gang Boss Davido alongside Small Doctor have been accused of using lyrics without the consent of the original author.
The manager of King Sunny Ade who is identified as Clement Ige has expressed his dissatisfaction towards the action the duo singer did without seeking permission to use KSA lyrics.
Ige has been employed to Sunny Ade for over forty years now and he surely knows what is boss owns.
Speaking at Goldberg’s Ariya Repete Roundtable discourse in Abeokuta, the manager revealed that these young generations are just full of their self.
He said; “They use English language to speak Yoruba. Like the young man who sang ‘makole marale.’ How do you build house before buying a land?” he asked. Many of them don’t give credit to the original composer of the song they adopt. They just sing it without seeking permission. That’s a copyright infringement. It’s not done in developed societies.
Till today, Small Doctor didn’t get our permission before and after singing 'ijó tí m’ojó l’àná, tí wọn n’pariwo, oni nkọ, ola nkọ.' And many of them are guilty of this. The Davido that used Sunny’s lyrics in his song didn’t even get it right and that’s because he didn’t ask for permission.If he did, we would have corrected him. What is ‘Kuluso ewe, agbagba ewe…?' The line is actually ‘Seleru agbo, agbara agbo’. I know because I co-wrote the song!”
It was earlier reported that Davido is not responsible for writing many of his hit track that he only pays to acquire them.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/davido-and-small-doctor-are-guity-of.html
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by maxti: 11:32pm On Mar 20
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by WebSurfer(m): 12:13am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by lsoul: 3:38am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by iSage: 3:40am
Well, it's just some lines to spare. The 'JOROMI' ish that happened some months ago wasn't even tangible
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by chardino(m): 3:40am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by toxxnoni(m): 3:41am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by Whobedatte(m): 3:42am
Watch as some will start insulting this man
Copyright laws are mild here if not some artists would have paid heavily for infringement s
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by lookatew: 3:43am
We don't expect anything more 4rm our present generation musicians. We celebrate mediocrity.
They are not intelligent enough to write anything so what do you expect.
We're perfectly okay with "ein ein ein... ti gen gen rigen rigen... regen regen regen..."
I spit on dis generation 4 always settling 4 mediocrity at its peak... tueh!
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by mamaafrik(m): 3:45am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by jboy73: 3:45am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by wayaa007(m): 3:45am
Misleading topic. Should be KSA’S Manager says...
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by tete7000(m): 3:45am
The boys that are most times under the influence of drugs. I am disappointed anyone expects them to make sense. Do they themselves know what they are even saying? I doubt. People buy their beats, not the lyrics. Many in this young generation don't even bother to speak sensibly by the way.
1 Like
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by semasir: 3:45am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by NwaJozi: 3:48am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by oyetunder(m): 3:49am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by kajsa08(f): 3:51am
they sha want to trend.
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by generaliy: 3:51am
"What is ‘Kuluso ewe, agbagba ewe…?' The line is actually ‘Seleru agbo, agbara agbo’. I know because I co-wrote the song!”
LOL, I actually laughed at such misfortune done to the beautiful Yoruba language, I wonder where he got kuluso ewe from.
However, "Seleru ago, agbara agbo" is NOT a term coined by KSA, it is a core Yoruba proverb (Or saying), hence, no one can actually lay claim to it, it's unlike "things fall apart", clearly coined by an author, 50cent paid for its use at a time.
Small Doctor is guilty as charged
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by cutefergiee(m): 3:53am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by Spuggie: 3:54am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by beekayz(m): 3:54am
jboy73:I wish you quick recovery
1 Like
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by Noel1351: 4:01am
Davido and small doctor
Where are ur lawyers
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by sam9174: 4:05am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by MrRhymes101(m): 4:09am
Re: Davido And Small Doctor Are Guity Of Copyright Infringement Says King Sunny Ade by darocha1(m): 4:11am
