



The manager of King Sunny Ade who is identified as Clement Ige has expressed his dissatisfaction towards the action the duo singer did without seeking permission to use KSA lyrics.



Ige has been employed to Sunny Ade for over forty years now and he surely knows what is boss owns.



Speaking at Goldberg’s Ariya Repete Roundtable discourse in Abeokuta, the manager revealed that these young generations are just full of their self.



He said; “They use English language to speak Yoruba. Like the young man who sang ‘makole marale.’ How do you build house before buying a land?” he asked. Many of them don’t give credit to the original composer of the song they adopt. They just sing it without seeking permission. That’s a copyright infringement. It’s not done in developed societies.



Till today, Small Doctor didn’t get our permission before and after singing 'ijó tí m’ojó l’àná, tí wọn n’pariwo, oni nkọ, ola nkọ.' And many of them are guilty of this. The Davido that used Sunny’s lyrics in his song didn’t even get it right and that’s because he didn’t ask for permission.If he did, we would have corrected him. What is ‘Kuluso ewe, agbagba ewe…?' The line is actually ‘Seleru agbo, agbara agbo’. I know because I co-wrote the song!”



It was earlier reported that Davido is not responsible for writing many of his hit track that he only pays to acquire them.



