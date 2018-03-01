₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by alphonsojaybaz: 5:12am
MINISTER SUSPENDED FOR SLAPPING LAWMAKER DURING PLENARY
Zambia’s parliament suspended a cabinet minister on Tuesday from its proceedings for one month for slapping a fellow lawmaker within parliament grounds.
Verbal abuse is common among members of parliament in Zambia but physical assault is rare.
Eyes Of Lagos gathered that, Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, said Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo was suspended for slapping outspoken lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili in October 2017.
Kambwili has repeatedly accused government officials of corruption since his dismissal as information and broadcasting minister in November 2016 but the state denies the allegations.
Kambwili complained after the incident that Lusambo had slapped him twice after accusing Kambwili of making false accusations against the government.
Matibini said Lusambo was banned from entering parliament grounds and using its facilities during the period of suspension and would not be entitled to any allowances.
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by debolayinka(m): 5:44am
I thought it was Nigeria, I was thinking of Lai Muhammed and Dino.
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 5:58am
And when violence is depicted within the masses, you will wonder where they learn it from.
What a show of shame from the so called leaders
One will think is only in Nigeria.
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by bro4u: 6:26am
Only in Africa, sh!tholic continent- we hail thee!
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by NotBeenPaid: 6:26am
Africans are mad
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Prec1ous(m): 6:27am
Too bad!
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by MrRhymes101(m): 6:27am
Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe should form another continent... Wedding MC
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by bellazz(m): 6:27am
Mark me... this will happen one day in our obodo oyinbo Naija
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Damidave1124(m): 6:28am
The speed with which I open this thread ehn, I thougth it happened in Nigeria
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by iAlex(m): 6:28am
Shithole countries with shithole entities
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by WHOcarex: 6:28am
Immediately I saw the headline I knew it wasn't in Nigeria. This cannot happen in Nigeria. For here if them like make them use maze and chair fight, nobody is suspending anybody. Suspend for wetin? They will only suspend the planery.
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by funsho75(m): 6:30am
Ok
Hh
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by joshing(m): 6:30am
debolayinka:hehehehe...abi
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by everlymoore86(m): 6:30am
Africa should wake up, Politicians keep disgracing the citizens#Godhelpafrica#
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by agulion: 6:30am
that is Africa for you, we are always good in backward attitude
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Pavore9: 6:31am
If he slapped his fellow man, one can imagine what he does at home!
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Promismike(m): 6:31am
Ok
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by JMOB(m): 6:32am
Most Africa leaders are naturally drunk and stupid!!!
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by ibkgab001: 6:36am
How I wish it was Dino who slapped Lai Mohamed
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Mult1tude: 6:40am
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by jy2kbeyond(m): 6:41am
Hmmmm...Marijuana can turn a slave to a commander. Slapping your colleague no be ordinary eye. The guy must be high
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Hotzone(m): 6:43am
Slap registered! Can not be undo!!!!
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by Bomoobacom: 6:45am
People just dey use speed enter thread....only to find out its not in Nigeria
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by omowolewa: 6:47am
Slap is cheap
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:48am
Good for him
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by 6660M0666: 6:48am
At least
Re: Minister Suspended For Slapping Lawmaker During Plenary by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:49am
That is how he slaps his wife at home
More punishment for him please
