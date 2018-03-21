₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by BrandSpurNG: 6:40am
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc reported her financial year 2017 results to the market recently.
The results show that revenue and net income were grown by 2.08% and 29.5% respectively.Due to relative stability in the FX market in the period covered, exchange rate losses dropped by 77.2% and helped free up income.The company’s net income was aided by extraordinary items (profit from sales of properties, plants, and equipment).Julius Berger gear ratio is low and shows that there is a greater prospect for the firm to take advantage of core capital to improve on her working capital going forward.A dividend of 100 kobo has been proposed to shareholders. This translates to a dividend yield of 4.03%
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/corporate-brief-julius-berger-nigeria-recorded-a-growth-of-2-08-29-5-in-revenue-net-income-respectively/
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by postbox: 6:59am
Good
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by GavelSlam: 7:26am
Correct.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by miqos02(m): 7:31am
Ok
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by hubtiva: 7:32am
ok Next pls
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by ShukuShaker: 7:32am
Should we now fry cement?
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by ElPadrino33: 7:33am
Does APC want to add this one to their achievements ?
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by VanjoshIII(m): 7:33am
So?
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by cooluc(f): 7:33am
Two similar threads making front page?
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by Jarus(m): 7:33am
Interesting.
Marginal growth in revenue but significant growth in profits.
Means they are able to reduce their costs very significantly. Or there were exceptional costs in the year before.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by room089: 7:33am
That's good
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by grayht(m): 7:36am
Multiple thread
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by haconjy(m): 7:38am
Humm
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by bayino(m): 7:39am
Mod done post am twice
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by OKUCHI11(m): 7:39am
so....
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by Godsent4life: 7:41am
Don't feel ashamed to fart when urinating.
There is no rain without thunder
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by deloon(m): 7:42am
It's pathetic that they are declaring growth while they build substandard roads.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by oyb(m): 7:48am
Jarus:
Dollar impacting on budget. 200% increase in materials costs on a flat budget
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by nairavsdollars(f): 7:52am
But their share price is still at a record low
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by tilesworld1: 8:00am
Management of overhead is the key.
Meanwhile
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by tilesworld1: 8:00am
Management of overhead is the key.
Meanwhile
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by H2Ossss(m): 8:05am
Jarus:
exceptional cost previous year due to fx unstability... pretty stable in 2017... hence exchange loss/gain on a low..
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by cyril10(m): 8:19am
ElPadrino33:
Wike of Rivers state uses them for construction works in the state.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by dubbiskelly(m): 8:45am
Fantastic news, i love JB cos I enjoyed all the years I was with them until I resigned.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by Adroit17(m): 8:59am
wish to work here someday
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by Bagehot: 9:00am
More money for Adenuga.
|Re: Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income by Follygunners: 9:07am
HAHAHAHA...This would show you how lazy and the carefree attitude of 9ja folks towards meaningful news like this. How are we gonna progress when there's very little emphasis placed on educative piece like this?
