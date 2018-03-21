Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Julius Berger Recorded A Growth Of 2.08% & 29.5% In Revenue & Net Income (1596 Views)

The results show that revenue and net income were grown by 2.08% and 29.5% respectively.Due to relative stability in the FX market in the period covered, exchange rate losses dropped by 77.2% and helped free up income.The company’s net income was aided by extraordinary items (profit from sales of properties, plants, and equipment).Julius Berger gear ratio is low and shows that there is a greater prospect for the firm to take advantage of core capital to improve on her working capital going forward.A dividend of 100 kobo has been proposed to shareholders. This translates to a dividend yield of 4.03%





Marginal growth in revenue but significant growth in profits.



Means they are able to reduce their costs very significantly. Or there were exceptional costs in the year before. 1 Like

It's pathetic that they are declaring growth while they build substandard roads.

Dollar impacting on budget. 200% increase in materials costs on a flat budget Dollar impacting on budget. 200% increase in materials costs on a flat budget 1 Like

Management of overhead is the key.

exceptional cost previous year due to fx unstability... pretty stable in 2017... hence exchange loss/gain on a low.. exceptional cost previous year due to fx unstability... pretty stable in 2017... hence exchange loss/gain on a low..

Wike of Rivers state uses them for construction works in the state. Wike of Rivers state uses them for construction works in the state.

Fantastic news, i love JB cos I enjoyed all the years I was with them until I resigned.

