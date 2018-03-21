₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,803 members, 4,145,763 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 09:20 AM

Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished (3928 Views)

Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished / Shehu Sani Reacts To Atiku's Resignation, Warns Buhari "Beware Of The Cabal" / "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Islie: 6:51am
Five reasons have been adduced as to why Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna) has gone unpunished for revealing his jumbo pay that of and other federal lawmakers, Daily Trust has gathered.



By Ismail Mudashir



Sani, who chairs the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, revealed the jumbo pay of the federal lawmakers regarded as “hallowed secret”. In a recent interview, he said he and his colleagues received N13.5 million monthly as running cost and N750,000 as basic salary.

The disclosure confirmed an exclusive report by Daily Trust that showed that the running cost of senators and Reps gulped N46 billion annually.

Headlined: “ Senators, Reps share N46bn annually as running cost,” the Daily Trust report was published on October 10,2016.

Rather than being castigated, Sani was indirectly commended by the Senate through a statement tagged ‘Senators’ Salary: Shehu Sani Said Nothing New.’

Signed by the Senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), the Senate said Sani did not disclose anything new as the figure he gave out about running cost of the offices of senators was contained in various line items and expenditure heads of the budget of the National Assembly which had been made public.

Daily Trust reports that the budget of the National Assembly that had been shrouded in secrecy for over a decade was made public last year. It was however raised from N115bn to N125bn for the period under review.

Contrary to the reports that filtered round that the activist-turned lawmaker was rebuked by his colleagues at an executive session of the Senate last Tuesday, it was gathered that his issue was not even on the agenda of the meeting.

The session, presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki, started by 11.07am and ended by 11.36am. At end of the session, the senators were seen in groups discussing.

Sources at the meeting said the issue was not discussed. A senator said, “Nobody discussed Sani even though we had our reservations but what can we do? He is one of the dons in the Senate even though a first timer.”

He also said that Sani was in the good books of the powers that be in the Upper Chamber.

“He is one of the corruption fighters in the Senate. Remember the way he dealt with the issue of the sacked Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal. As the chairman of the ad hoc panel, he ensured that everything was perfectly done.

“That’s why when President Muhammadu Buhari referred the ex-SGF’s matter for further probe, nothing different came out of it,” he said.

Another senator said any attempt to punish Senator Sani will only expose the Senate to more attacks in view of the negative perception of the lawmakers’ pay package.

“For the issue to be discussed, it has to be raised on the floor of the Senate through a point of order. Who will do this? The backlash that will follow it will be deadly especially for those of us that are from the North; the person’s constituents will deal with him,” he said.

He added that Sani also escaped the hammer because, “he is not a member of those who are against the reordered election sequence. If he is in Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s camp, by now his case will be in the ethics committee. But because he is not, he is free,” he said.

It was also gathered that Sani, who was the President of the Civil Rights Congress (CRC), was left unpunished because he is neither pro-Buhari nor pro- Vila cabals.

“He is seen as fighting common enemies with the Senate’s power brokers. He has issues with the Kaduna State governor and the powers that be in the Senate do. So he is seen as being on the same page in terms of fighting enemies,” another lawmaker said.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/jumbo-pay-why-senators-left-shehu-sani-unpunished.html

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by taylor89: 6:51am
I hate Buhari







With all my life

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by FortifiedCity: 6:53am
It's good to speak out against evil in government no matter whose side you are on

3 Likes

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Clerverly: 6:57am
Useless Senators....No wonder the idiotic pigs of Biafra Keep licking their arsess...

Ipob Pigs are complete idiotsss..

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by DaudaAbu(m): 6:57am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari
.-






With all my life

So your life is full of hatred?

11 Likes

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Clerverly: 6:58am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life

You are wasting for nothing poor boy!

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by izzou(m): 7:00am
grin

Almighty Father

I have been begging you for a visa out of this country. I have confidence that you will do it when the time comes.

I'm tired of this country. I don't even need to complain much because you can see everything for yourself. I know my American visa is being prepared by you. I trust and believe in you

I pray you make it come to pass soon, before I lose what's left of my sanity. I also pray you help so many Nigerians suffering because of this wicked government

Thank you Heavenly Father because it is done

Your sinful son

Izzou

4 Likes

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by unohbethel(m): 7:05am
Clerverly:
Useless Senators....No wonder the idiotic pigs of Biafra Keep licking their arsess...

Ipob Pigs are complete idiotsss..

2 Likes

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Homeboiy: 7:30am
Maybe when I become a senator, it might have increased to 20.5mill
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by yomalex(m): 8:45am
hmm

1 Like

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by akeentech(m): 8:46am
yomalex:
hmm
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by chrisskynet(m): 8:48am
Clerverly:
Useless Senators....No wonder the idiotic pigs of Biafra Keep licking their arsess...

Ipob Pigs are complete idiotsss..


It's to early not to have sense na.. idi ka akpamu buhari

3 Likes

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by michoim(m): 8:49am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life

Do you have true life?
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by DaRuud: 8:49am
And you will soon die with hbp , leave PMB alone
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:51am
ok
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by olasco2035: 8:52am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life
If u really hate him..u would ab jump into lagoon
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Yankee101: 8:53am
Cos we go punish them if them touch am
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Charly68: 8:53am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari
With all my life
. Why hating your leader when you should be praying for him ? What benefits do you derive from hating another ? Obey God's command by loving your neighbour as you love yourself ,whatever you can't change in life ,pray about it .
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by smalls001: 8:54am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life

What are you waiting for? Just jump into the nearest well.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Shawnnn01: 8:54am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari

With all my life

No surprise here, you from a tribe which hate every other tribe even it ownself castigating half of its tribesmen as “osu caste”. Let us hope you do not perish with hate like Ojukwu sacrificed over 2 million of your tribesmen to the same senseless hate.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Charly68: 8:55am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari
With all my life
. Why hating your leader when you should be praying for him ? What benefits do you derive from hating another ? Obey God's command by loving your neighbour as you love yourself ,whatever you can't change in life ,pray about it .if you hate others,people will hate you also..it is the law of God that whatever you sow is what you will harvest
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by three: 8:56am
Is this guy okay generally, does he have any issues? Is he corrupt?

If you are aware of any of these PLEASE bring them out, if not maybe he should be a contender for the highest office above the office of the citizen.

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by bjayx: 8:58am
The country needs some united brave youths wit character to stand against these evils. Not scary n money lovers who betray easily for a plate of tuwo or amala.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by millomaniac: 8:58am
chrisskynet:



It's to early not to have sense na.. idi ka akpamu buhari

lipsrsealed bros you mean oooo. Laff wan kill me i swear.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by SLIDEwaxie(m): 9:03am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life
just do it
..

Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by ifyan(m): 9:06am
Hmm

Truth of the matter is that they are already scared. Punishing him will let more bigger cat out from the bag.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:08am
Islie:


“He is one of the corruption fighters in the Senate. Remember the way he dealt with the issue of the sacked Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal. As the chairman of the ad hoc panel, he ensured that everything was perfectly done.

“That’s why when President Muhammadu Buhari referred the ex-SGF’s matter for further probe, nothing different came out of it,” he said.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/jumbo-pay-why-senators-left-shehu-sani-unpunished.html
Imagine a president wanting to exonerate a criminal undecided

Back to the topic, I am not expecting them to backlash Sanni but to make amends where necessary!

How can you say Nigeria is poor when you the leaders are this extravagant and wasting our resources!

With this, how do you expect the masses to respect you or your office
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by joycex: 9:09am
Legislathieves
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by ifex370(m): 9:09am
G
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by Kog45(m): 9:16am
Clerverly:
Useless Senators....No wonder the idiotic pigs of Biafra Keep licking their arsess...

Ipob Pigs are complete idiotsss..
Why?am a Yoruba man but i detest comment like this,pls does it relate to the post?I tire for all these tribal online rat chest warriors like you.
Re: Jumbo Pay: Why Senators Left Shehu Sani Unpunished by alfredilly: 9:19am
taylor89:
I hate Buhari







With all my life
South-easterner claim to hate Buhari but they don't dispense the same hatred towards Jonathan. If you hate Buhari, you must hate Jonathan with equal measure then we can chat a new course towards liberating Nigeria from the grip of those holding her in perpetual bondage. The hypocrisy and illiteracy of Ibo s still baffles me.

(0) (Reply)

Nigeria- Problems And Solutions / Ibb Calls For Decentralisation Of Power / Nigerians Lie: How Pastor Adeboye Lied His Way To Fame-Superego

Viewing this topic: puyol005(m), mysteriousD, macob(m), Teezybo(m), TD4real, wehla(m), SAGE07, MONITZ, innocential3032(m), timijoseph01(m), CHINEX1055(m), oglalasioux(m), MrTochukwu, ibijoh(m), Obaao1, Ridhw0n(m), KDCityForum(f), Milllz, adexontop(m), rxmusa(m), akonibobo, Fistop, ayodot(m), Sanbrano1, haloyeah(m), Samuelsmart22(m), Museum, Jasomine, BMCSlayer, PrinceWezy(m), Iriruaga100(m), Pozzy(m), chiobysyk(m), Man2utd, code87, Taimony01, famousguy01(m), TundeEinstein(m), Daliano(m), Morale51(m), RexTramadol1(m), sabama007(f), alfredilly, denuga01, austinbob(m), djoguns, Creativeempire(m), shigo20(m), sunkuns003(m), Drunk, KingBelieve, domaindivine(m), pharmagba, osarenomaspecial, hadigalad, seemenow, Morikaih, blacksta(m), Greatmedico(m), OkCornel(m), Lastruct, stifo2012, Kophschmerzen, ziggy247, real4life, kosisomma, SirBunky85(m), MYDEBBY(m), brightgreat(m), ACHIEVERBA, Swiftboy(m), GeneralOpe(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.