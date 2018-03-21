₦airaland Forum

DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by itspzpics(m): 8:38am
Dj Cuppy who debunk rumour recently that she’s not dating anyone including His rumoured boy friend Asa Asika recently confirms again that she’s Asa Asika boyfriend on twitter.

He congratulate his client who just got signed as Pepsi ambassador and DJ Cuppy replied to his post on twitter claiming his girlfriend. See below


Gist from praizeupdates


News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/dj-cuppy-confirms-her-relationship-with-asa-asika-on-twitter/

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by itspzpics(m): 8:38am
This girl sef




See more loveup photos of them together here http://www.praizeupdate.com/dj-cuppy-confirms-her-relationship-with-asa-asika-on-twitter/

2 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by princechurchill(m): 8:42am
E still dey pain her Anichebe dumped her bony ass for a white puss@y

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Papiikush: 8:45am
This bìtch is a disgrace to womanhood.

The guy knew you are signed for Pepsi but choose not to mention you because he doesn't give a fück. Here you are pushing yourself at him.

Have some self respect and stop flinging yourself at men. No wonder your ex dumped your silly ass.

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by stephleena(f): 8:55am
female children are blessing, but femi should ask what's his offence to have attention seeking daughters.

9 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by NeeKlaus: 9:07am
I don't know which one pains me more.

The confusing narrative the OP gave in his post OR the way these Otedola offsprings keep up attention whoring upandan. And she's not even a "wonderful" DJ.

If not for Daddy's money, she might have been on Nairaland here trolling us like AirBase1. undecided

22 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Remimadrid(m): 9:11am
She will soon dump him like she dumped Vic Anichebe.

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by krissconnect(m): 9:19am
Still hunted by her breakup with anichebe grin
Insecurity undecided

2 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Drniyi4u(m): 10:25am
....recently confirms again that she’s Asa Asika boyfriend on twitter.

Ayam not understanding, who's the boyfriend and who's the girlfriend, anyways, it's not my business.

4 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:25am
o boy yaa see as my preek just day stand since morning chaiiii this one na confirm constant erection.
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:26am
just a matter of time even bobrisky self go chop that your bonny puscy.
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Olamiz: 10:26am
Dont tel us later dat u forgot sumtin home!
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by collinsJn(m): 10:26am
This Babe Sef!

2 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:26am
space for sale interested buyer should contact nwaamaikpe.

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Babalawosisfake: 10:27am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Afridigitals(m): 10:27am
Wow
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by thunderbabs: 10:27am
Why you people hating on the chick na
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Kaxmytex(m): 10:27am
Dere was a tym i sat down and asked myself why some people In wealth always behave irrational at times.. .

I found out that, this stupidly rich people needs a whole lot of help, the stupidity in dere paper notes radiate and affect them big time.. ...the more the money, the more the radiation

But how are they going to be free from dis radiation??

I neva know
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Achillesdam500(m): 10:28am
Abeg help free this girl o
No use badmouth kill her
A no knw why she no get Nairaland account
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:30am
I dey pity otedola sha
even though I know "AT THE MOMENT" say im get money pass me by far


E dey painful when man see im children dey LovePeddler around. From one prick to the other

See as she dey force herself on the asika guy


Anyways more akamu to the homeboys we dey nack the otedola bitches cheesy

4 Likes

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by wonlasewonimi: 10:31am
She can't DJ to save life. All she does is play small doctor's song and start waving hands in the air
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by mainboi: 10:33am
Cool
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Tamarapetty(f): 10:35am
Was that necessary?? big girl with small pikin sense

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by jendhorlee(m): 10:36am
okenwaa:


Olodo.com

He said his clients cus he managing Dj Obi x Davido.
He didn't say "people close to me"...

Hate has eaten deep into your soul and you need goko cleanser asap.

D@ girl pant wey she dey wear for her "silly ass" fit buy your whole family(nuclear and extended) Christmas cloths.

cos na you sell the pant for her abi

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by MrxxxSmart(m): 10:36am
Papiikush:
This bìtch is a disgrace to womanhood.

The guy knew you are signed for Pepsi but choose not to mention you because he doesn't give a fück. Here you are pushing yourself at him. No wonder your ex dumped your silly ass.
And you are a disgrace to manhood for writing such hateful comment just because she is happy and more privileged.

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by donqx: 10:40am
hmmm
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by okenwaa(m): 10:41am
Papiikush:
This bìtch is a disgrace to womanhood.

The guy knew you are signed for Pepsi but choose not to mention you because he doesn't give a fück. Here you are pushing yourself at him. No wonder your ex dumped your silly ass.

Olodo.com

He said his clients cus he managing Dj Obi x Davido.
He didn't say "people close to me"...

Hate has eaten deep into your soul and you need goko cleanser asap.

D@ girl pant wey she dey wear for her "silly ass" fit buy your whole family(nuclear and extended) Christmas cloths.

1 Like

Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by able20(m): 10:47am
Remimadrid:
She will soon dump him like she dumped Vic Anichebe.
She will pay the price when all the boys are tired her P--sy.
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by 3rdeye1(m): 10:52am
Papiikush:
This bìtch is a disgrace to womanhood.

The guy knew you are signed for Pepsi but choose not to mention you because he doesn't give a fück. Here you are pushing yourself at him.

Have some self respect and stop flinging yourself at men. No wonder your ex dumped your silly ass.
hahaaaaaa... relax relax relax relax my guy..you dey veeeeex.. shuuuu �.
Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by SirLakes: 10:55am
I have nothing to say now, try again later grin

