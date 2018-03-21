₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by itspzpics(m): 8:38am
Dj Cuppy who debunk rumour recently that she’s not dating anyone including His rumoured boy friend Asa Asika recently confirms again that she’s Asa Asika boyfriend on twitter.
He congratulate his client who just got signed as Pepsi ambassador and DJ Cuppy replied to his post on twitter claiming his girlfriend. See below
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by itspzpics(m): 8:38am
This girl sef
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by princechurchill(m): 8:42am
E still dey pain her Anichebe dumped her bony ass for a white puss@y
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Papiikush: 8:45am
This bìtch is a disgrace to womanhood.
The guy knew you are signed for Pepsi but choose not to mention you because he doesn't give a fück. Here you are pushing yourself at him.
Have some self respect and stop flinging yourself at men. No wonder your ex dumped your silly ass.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by stephleena(f): 8:55am
female children are blessing, but femi should ask what's his offence to have attention seeking daughters.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by NeeKlaus: 9:07am
I don't know which one pains me more.
The confusing narrative the OP gave in his post OR the way these Otedola offsprings keep up attention whoring upandan. And she's not even a "wonderful" DJ.
If not for Daddy's money, she might have been on Nairaland here trolling us like AirBase1.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Remimadrid(m): 9:11am
She will soon dump him like she dumped Vic Anichebe.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by krissconnect(m): 9:19am
Still hunted by her breakup with anichebe
Insecurity
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Drniyi4u(m): 10:25am
....recently confirms again that she’s Asa Asika boyfriend on twitter.
Ayam not understanding, who's the boyfriend and who's the girlfriend, anyways, it's not my business.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:25am
o boy yaa see as my preek just day stand since morning chaiiii this one na confirm constant erection.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:26am
just a matter of time even bobrisky self go chop that your bonny puscy.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Olamiz: 10:26am
Dont tel us later dat u forgot sumtin home!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by collinsJn(m): 10:26am
This Babe Sef!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Peterpanny: 10:26am
space for sale interested buyer should contact nwaamaikpe.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Babalawosisfake: 10:27am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Afridigitals(m): 10:27am
Wow
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by thunderbabs: 10:27am
Why you people hating on the chick na
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Kaxmytex(m): 10:27am
Dere was a tym i sat down and asked myself why some people In wealth always behave irrational at times.. .
I found out that, this stupidly rich people needs a whole lot of help, the stupidity in dere paper notes radiate and affect them big time.. ...the more the money, the more the radiation
But how are they going to be free from dis radiation??
I neva know
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Achillesdam500(m): 10:28am
Abeg help free this girl o
No use badmouth kill her
A no knw why she no get Nairaland account
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:30am
I dey pity otedola sha
even though I know "AT THE MOMENT" say im get money pass me by far
E dey painful when man see im children dey LovePeddler around. From one prick to the other
See as she dey force herself on the asika guy
Anyways more akamu to the homeboys we dey nack the otedola bitches
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by wonlasewonimi: 10:31am
She can't DJ to save life. All she does is play small doctor's song and start waving hands in the air
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by mainboi: 10:33am
Cool
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by Tamarapetty(f): 10:35am
Was that necessary?? big girl with small pikin sense
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by jendhorlee(m): 10:36am
okenwaa:
cos na you sell the pant for her abi
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by MrxxxSmart(m): 10:36am
Papiikush:And you are a disgrace to manhood for writing such hateful comment just because she is happy and more privileged.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by donqx: 10:40am
hmmm
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by okenwaa(m): 10:41am
Papiikush:
Olodo.com
He said his clients cus he managing Dj Obi x Davido.
He didn't say "people close to me"...
Hate has eaten deep into your soul and you need goko cleanser asap.
D@ girl pant wey she dey wear for her "silly ass" fit buy your whole family(nuclear and extended) Christmas cloths.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by able20(m): 10:47am
Remimadrid:She will pay the price when all the boys are tired her P--sy.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by 3rdeye1(m): 10:52am
Papiikush:hahaaaaaa... relax relax relax relax my guy..you dey veeeeex.. shuuuu �.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Confirms Her Relationship With Asa Asika On Twitter by SirLakes: 10:55am
I have nothing to say now, try again later
