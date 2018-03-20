₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,883 members, 4,146,077 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 11:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process (3180 Views)
|FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by edunwablog: 11:07am
The directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early hours of Wednesday. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 76 are those who have been documented so far, adding that the release of the abducted students is ongoing.
NEWSFG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing ProcessPublished 1 min ago on March 21, 2018 By Andrew Essien PRESS RELEASE The directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early hours of Wednesday. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 76 are those who have been documented so far, adding that the release of the abducted students is ongoing. He said the girls were released around 3 a.m. through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it was unconditional. ”For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option.
”Within the period when the girls were being brought back, operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage and also that lives were not lost,” Alhaji Mohammed said. He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented, especially because the girls were not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi.
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/fg-reacts-to-dapchi-girls-release-says.html
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by miqos02(m): 11:19am
Weldone
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Papiikush: 11:19am
You guys forgot one of the girls..
She is the only Christian in their midst and her name is Liah Sharibu. This una news no sell.
4 Likes
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by pascal2young(m): 11:19am
Nice script
I think Clarence Peter needs to meet the director of this script for some pointers
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by popsyleo1: 11:19am
K
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Midgut(m): 11:20am
Why are we so selfish and inhumane in this part of the world that we can, for political reasons, cause our fellow human being hardship?
It is barbaric, preposterous and sardonic to abduct young girls and take them into reclusive location in order to release them later with a view to claiming being proactive.
This is a script well played by Buhari and his cohorts. People that subject their fellow human to hardship for any reason whatsoever will never know peace.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by nairaman66(m): 11:20am
Reactive government! No proactive measures!! I miss the 70’s when Nigeria was promising!!
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by guterMann: 11:20am
I did not know that the Dapchi script is a series.
You mean this is DAPCHI season 1.
We are waiting for season 2.
But, this is a poorly written script,the Chibok script is better.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
7 Likes
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by LesbianBoy(m): 11:20am
Scam
2 Likes
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by vRendoh(m): 11:20am
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by asobo: 11:20am
Any man or woman who have a hand in this unfolding event, shall not live to see the end of 2018 unless the confess. The wrath of God fall on you
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Firmjudge(m): 11:20am
Scamtology. Scamtology Scamtology.
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by popsyleo1: 11:21am
Planned deal
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Built2last: 11:21am
scam
the bigger problem is coming. we have been enriching bokoharam in Millions of Euros.
the abduct them, we pay and they release while they acquire more weapons.
soon we will have a more sophisticated terrorists better than Nigerian ARMY
APC should continue
4 Likes
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by edlion57(m): 11:21am
.....this northerners think that we are fools ....what a country... where are the kidnappers of this kids .....I pity these kids although I know dee will be rewarded with scholarships
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by lotusbeta: 11:21am
HIAN!!! I only hope that these girls are taken first to shrinks to ensure that their minds are purged of all whatever teachings they may have encountered during their incaceration
Hackers are real and dangerous. Protect your organization/business information. Sign up for our Certified Ethical Hacker training programme
1 Share
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by ayourbamie: 11:21am
I heard the only Christian girl among them has not been released! How true is it
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by AntiWailer: 11:22am
lol
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by maestroferddi: 11:22am
Only Buhari and APC know what they are doing with terrorists...
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by seunmsg(m): 11:22am
This is a very good development. Hopefully, the remaining girls will be released as soon as possible.
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by gergemam: 11:22am
Propaganda...........
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by gurunlocker: 11:22am
Brought back midnight, negotiation by "Some friend of the country"
How do these friends of the country know who to negotiate with and where they kept them?
I am sure Nigeria Army will be at every checkpoint in yobe and Dapchi currently. Does this mean that Boko Haram transport 76 girls without going through Army checkpoints?
Do Boko Haram just dropped them off then someone called the government that the girls have been released "midnight"?
They were released with no conditions? That means the girls were taken to excursion by Boko Haram, correct?
Thank God for their release though. Nice script by APC.
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Edunwa302(m): 11:23am
Released unconditional?
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 11:23am
nairaman66:We're on same page nairaman66. Our government and all relevant authorities need to be proactive enough as to avoid accidents or loosing lives
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Firefire(m): 11:23am
Wicked and super clueless gonment.
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by LRNZH(m): 11:23am
Thank God some girls have returned but we are just starting a soap opera.
Unconditional release ... Lai don start.
It will be long, dirty and embarrassing revelation. Mark this post.
Boko Haram moving around with 70 to 110 girls in and out of Dapchi without military interruption.
1 Like
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:24am
THIS GOT ME LAUGHING, 9JA WHO DO YOU THIS
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by debossng: 11:24am
The girls are back from midterm break.... Naija I hail
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by ModsWillKillNL: 11:24am
Ok
So how much was paid to Boko Haram?
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by naija2dabone(m): 11:24am
K
|Re: FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process by Abdul3391(m): 11:24am
how long will they continue fooling Nigerians all these is just a script of a movie with a very sad ending... oh if only these politicians will know how their story will end
Supply Marine Ago To Mega-dealers In Minimum Of 20,000kmt To 100,000mt [limited Offer, Selling @ N108, Gross Price] / Jim. Y. Kim Emerged As World Bank President After A Tussle Of Wits And Influence / Now That Boko Haram Have Hit Close To Home. Are You Still Shouting One Nigeria
Viewing this topic: aigboeben(m), Cajal(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), natty2014(m), SoldierBoy1(m), lexrichy(m), dynasty01, Jaguntemmy(m), erekaa(m), osianddan, sleemfesh, turawaakeem, MasterJayJay, Mynd44, lobbyist(m), jcflex(m), Tic4tac(m), babz002(m), tunezvic(m), tofolo(m), Mexyz(m), macfadison(m), stexsy(m), khaleel101(m), bakaredc, Cretaceous, mihrab34(f), emsheddy(m), ekesimo(m), Sirjohn84(m), mrnuur(m), ujahboy(m), Royal54(m), lungtruth(m), warm, Abbey2sam(m), creativity01, dnative(m), DrElixir(m), Ekenzee(m), xbit, Princesaha, prospero5(m), Nelson247, Omooniya1, Omoakin5(m), Raphael81(m), Adeolajude, Olapraise24(m), muminatmustapha(f), vRendoh(m), 1stknight(m), Kenola(m), Adeinfo, siadapiri(m), Maxigrid, Donny2060, gracioustayo, davelaw01, Yenime1(m), kaffy4tope(m), gordii(m), ijaw1stson, fergusen(m), kse001, Born2Breed(f), Adeone, tolasosanya(m), franchasng(m), uba1991, sigiyaya(m), zegxy, silastemplar, Kenon9, Steviewonder, influenz, valemic, PASCALSILVA(m), jerry447(m), mevlevi05(m), anytexy, lagbaja(m), amaham(m), NoRetreat(m), LanrexBaba(m), eakenbor, olubless90, alabo1, adeloyal, Lizilicious(f), krisrock(m), OLAITANSOLOMON, hybeenoni, EugeneLeeJnr(m), kingori, hush15, enrichedmee(m), Smily202(m), Olachase(m), initiate, SAKUR, Kuluosha(m), Kanfegge, dignity33, hotomisin(m), lustychima, Mk2i, egojeny1(f), faruksolar1(m), sirlop(m), Nomswag, tolani4real, Brinebryne(m), adeseyeyemisi, MYHUBBY(m), malcolmpounds, Notatribalist(m), Benwems(m), martineverest(m), mcevans1(m), EarthXmetahuman, MightyThor(m), FaithfulServant(m), IFELEKE(m), omisesan, methjuior(m), enforce, EROMS38(m), abadiru, ClumsyFlimsy, bestman09(m), Dezz143(m) and 314 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21