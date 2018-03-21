₦airaland Forum

9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by itspzpics(m): 12:23pm
Singer 9ice show off his white Benz in this adorable photo.

You like?


2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by itspzpics(m): 12:23pm
Wow




Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by hajoke2000(f): 12:30pm
OWK......
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Ayoemrys(m): 12:35pm
9ice
9ice car
9ice shot

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Iammehdi(m): 12:38pm
omo ibile[i]
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 12:40pm
I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.

He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .

we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Treasure17(m): 12:41pm
Everything about this pic is nice.

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Millz404(m): 12:51pm
Faded faded faded, my niqqa I'm fadede faded faded
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by wwwtortoise(m): 12:52pm
The biggest achievement of black man is to possess/showoff foreign technology.

7 Likes

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by olafunny(m): 12:52pm
Millz404:
Faded faded faded, my niqqa I'm fadede faded faded
what's this one saying? Fadede ko, Faleke ni

3 Likes

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Onyinye15(f): 12:53pm
I love white

It's my birthday no light to celebrate with sad

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by miqos02(m): 12:53pm
Wow
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by inoki247: 12:53pm
Ride on.
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by dfrost: 12:53pm
Oga wire wire don finally pay you abi?

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by rawpadgin(m): 12:54pm
G.boys don bless am
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ALAYORMII: 12:54pm
These guys and make believe

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ItuExchange(m): 12:54pm
Is the proceeds from music or other runs?



Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by dfrost: 12:54pm
DrinkLimca:
I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.

He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .

we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..

They are really paying him. angry
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by oluwasegun007(m): 12:55pm
he shouldn't be doing this @ his level
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by labake1(f): 12:56pm
Look more like second hand car angry

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by drunkpunk(m): 12:56pm
Onyinye15:
I love white

It's my birthday no light to celebrate with sad

HBD NwanyiOma
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by aspirebig: 12:56pm
Ok.
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Fiyinfoluwa20: 12:57pm
Ancestor!!!
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:57pm
Still balling.....
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by MillionDollars: 12:58pm
DrinkLimca:
I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.

He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .

we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..
Drinklimca if u like drinkacid on another person’s business

3 Likes

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by mayskit4luv(m): 12:58pm
Ok
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ECMAG: 12:59pm
Onyinye15:
I love white

It's my birthday no light to celebrate with sad
Happy birthday dear, more beautiful years to come in good health.
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by yeyerolling: 12:59pm
Shashe tins.

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by jashar(f): 1:00pm
DrinkLimca:
I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.

He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .

we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..

you kukuma want make this country finish kpatakpata?

grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by bodeskii(m): 1:00pm
Onyinye15:
I love white

It's my birthday no light to celebrate with sad

what do u need light for?? undecided undecided
Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by eherbal(m): 1:00pm
nothing but a show-off.what message is he getting across? hope he'll be able to maintain the ride Sha with the proceeds from his sweat undecided

