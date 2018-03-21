Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo (9932 Views)

Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos / Roman Goddess Flaunts Her White Benz And Her Range Rover (Photos) / Van Vicker Poses With His Two Daughters In Adorable Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





You like?





Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Singer 9ice show off his white Benz in this adorable photo.You like?News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/9ice-show-off-his-white-benz-in-adorable-photo/ 2 Likes 1 Share











See more adorable photos of 9ice here WowSee more adorable photos of 9ice here http://www.praizeupdate.com/9ice-show-off-his-white-benz-in-adorable-photo/

OWK......

9ice

9ice car

9ice shot 13 Likes 1 Share

omo ibile[i]

I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.



He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .



we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year.. 15 Likes 1 Share

Everything about this pic is nice. 1 Like

Faded faded faded, my niqqa I'm fadede faded faded

The biggest achievement of black man is to possess/showoff foreign technology. 7 Likes

Millz404:

Faded faded faded, my niqqa I'm fadede faded faded what's this one saying? Fadede ko, Faleke ni what's this one saying? Fadede ko, Faleke ni 3 Likes





It's my birthday no light to celebrate with I love whiteIt's my birthday no light to celebrate with 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Ride on.

Oga wire wire don finally pay you abi? 1 Like

G.boys don bless am

These guys and make believe 1 Like

Is the proceeds from music or other runs?







Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller/Skrill: ItuGlobal

DrinkLimca:

I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.



He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .



we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..

They are really paying him. They are really paying him.

he shouldn't be doing this @ his level

Look more like second hand car 1 Like

Onyinye15:

I love white



It's my birthday no light to celebrate with

HBD NwanyiOma HBD NwanyiOma

Ok.

Ancestor!!!

Still balling.....

DrinkLimca:

I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.



He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .



we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year.. Drinklimca if u like drinkacid on another person’s business Drinklimca if u like drinkacid on another person’s business 3 Likes

Ok

Onyinye15:

I love white



It's my birthday no light to celebrate with Happy birthday dear, more beautiful years to come in good health. Happy birthday dear, more beautiful years to come in good health.

Shashe tins. 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.



He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .



we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..

you kukuma want make this country finish kpatakpata?



you kukuma want make this country finish kpatakpata? 1 Like

Onyinye15:

I love white



It's my birthday no light to celebrate with

what do u need light for?? what do u need light for??