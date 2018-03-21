₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by itspzpics(m): 12:23pm
Singer 9ice show off his white Benz in this adorable photo.
You like?
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by itspzpics(m): 12:23pm
Wow
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by hajoke2000(f): 12:30pm
OWK......
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Ayoemrys(m): 12:35pm
9ice
9ice car
9ice shot
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Iammehdi(m): 12:38pm
omo ibile[i]
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 12:40pm
I guess the yahoo yahoo and scammers guys he was hailing in his songs are really treating him well.
He and his fraud guys should be in jail by now, if it was in a sane and developed country. .
we need Donald Trump to come and rule Nigeria just for one year..
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Treasure17(m): 12:41pm
Everything about this pic is nice.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Millz404(m): 12:51pm
Faded faded faded, my niqqa I'm fadede faded faded
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by wwwtortoise(m): 12:52pm
The biggest achievement of black man is to possess/showoff foreign technology.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by olafunny(m): 12:52pm
Millz404:what's this one saying? Fadede ko, Faleke ni
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Onyinye15(f): 12:53pm
I love white
It's my birthday no light to celebrate with
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by miqos02(m): 12:53pm
Wow
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by inoki247: 12:53pm
Ride on.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by dfrost: 12:53pm
Oga wire wire don finally pay you abi?
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by rawpadgin(m): 12:54pm
G.boys don bless am
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ALAYORMII: 12:54pm
These guys and make believe
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ItuExchange(m): 12:54pm
Is the proceeds from music or other runs?
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller/Skrill: ItuGlobal
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by dfrost: 12:54pm
DrinkLimca:
They are really paying him.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by oluwasegun007(m): 12:55pm
he shouldn't be doing this @ his level
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by labake1(f): 12:56pm
Look more like second hand car
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by drunkpunk(m): 12:56pm
Onyinye15:
HBD NwanyiOma
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by aspirebig: 12:56pm
Ok.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by Fiyinfoluwa20: 12:57pm
Ancestor!!!
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:57pm
Still balling.....
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by MillionDollars: 12:58pm
DrinkLimca:Drinklimca if u like drinkacid on another person’s business
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by mayskit4luv(m): 12:58pm
Ok
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by ECMAG: 12:59pm
Onyinye15:Happy birthday dear, more beautiful years to come in good health.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by yeyerolling: 12:59pm
Shashe tins.
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by jashar(f): 1:00pm
DrinkLimca:
you kukuma want make this country finish kpatakpata?
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by bodeskii(m): 1:00pm
Onyinye15:
what do u need light for??
|Re: 9ice Shows Off His White Benz In Adorable Photo by eherbal(m): 1:00pm
nothing but a show-off.what message is he getting across? hope he'll be able to maintain the ride Sha with the proceeds from his sweat
