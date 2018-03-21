Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) (7745 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Source: https://www.okay.ng/photo-residents-of-dapchi-waving-at-boko-haram-insurgents-as-they-leave-their-town/ 1 Like 1 Share

Too happy to watch boko haram leave 1 Like

What?? Incredible! Buhari,you see your life. 1 Like





This speaks volume.....take it or leave Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release....This speaks volume.....take it or leave 6 Likes 1 Share

TrueSenator:

Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release....

cc: lalasticlal mynd44

okaynigeria:





Source: https://www.okay.ng/photo-residents-of-dapchi-waving-at-boko-haram-insurgents-as-they-leave-their-town/

Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?



Book haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse. Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?Book haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse. 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Boko Haram will soon become a political party in the North. 9 Likes





as much as I wana believe this story I still cant



who else sees this pic doesn't add up as much as I wana believe this story I still cantwho else sees this pic doesn't add up 2 Likes







Actually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries. Damn it! is this for realActually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries. 2 Likes

Believe me, this is pathetic.. Yet we have a Multi Billion budget government

It can only happen in a useless shithole jungle, nonsense

WTF!!! and no soldiers there at that time? this speaks volumes,

please somebody should wake me up if this is a dream

Nigeria the more u see the less u understand 1 Like





If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.



Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed! Are you kidding me?If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed!

I THOUGHT THE SAID THE CAME IN AROUND 3am. APC YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. GOD IS WATCHING AND YOU WILL NOT GO UNPUNISH

Lol.

Poor script by Lai 1 Like





Glossary of Deadly Boko-Haram In Nigeria.

1. They are a terrorist group based in northern Nigeria.

2. They are campaigning for Sharia law.

3. They killed well over 30,000 people through terrorist activities.

4. They killed and butchered Nigerian security agencies.

5. Destroyed properties valued at billions of naira.

6. They killed scores of school students and teachers.

7. They kidnapping thousands of people during the course of their campaign.[/b]



Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives. The same boko haram that brought sorrow and hardship to thousands of harmless people.





Boko-Haram is North and North is Boko-Hara! The movie is getting interesting.1. They are a terrorist group based in northern Nigeria.2. They are campaigning for Sharia law.3. They killed well over 30,000 people through terrorist activities.4. They killed and butchered Nigerian security agencies.5. Destroyed properties valued at billions of naira.6. They killed scores of school students and teachers.7. They kidnapping thousands of people during the course of their campaign.[/b]Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives. The same boko haram that brought sorrow and hardship to thousands of harmless people.

Later, when you say an average Northerner is a Terrorist they will start saying we are talking trash.



How will someone/some people in their right senses be waving and jubilating on seeing Boko haram terrorists, for them they would have been daydreaming of becoming one.



The hausas are easily brainwashed and so daft.. The only little relief i have is that they are bombing and kidnapping themselves in the north



That was why i asked a question lately when Unimaid was bombed, A sensible parent/guardian in the West/Eastern/southern part of the country wouldn't put his/her child in any school in the north

Too much of drama in this country

Nigeria is a joke...

They seem pleased the terrorists returned back their girls.

Biko umunne m, what's the name of this movie?

Just one picture?

You people are not serious at all

Please let's be serious for once. Dont tell me this actually happened. It would be a great indicator that government is aware of and furthering the Boko Haram course

So wetin come concern me

So the movie director receive a RED CARPET treatment earlier.



The ACTORS now received a standing ovation for their PERFORMANCE in this movie.



As if that is not enough,the movie DIRECTOR paid them millions of euros for their role play.



THIS WILL NOT BE THE LAST OF SUCH ABDUPTIONS,BOKO HARAM HAS SUDDENLY DISCOVERED A GOLD MINE.



THEY WILL ABDUPT OTHER PEOPLE,MAKE IT PUBLIC AND THE FG WILL SECRETLY PAY THEM RANSOMS.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

for these guys to stroll in and out of dapchi to this amount of fanfare in a town that was attacked just a month ago that ordinarily should be crawling with military presence shows that we are all at the mercy of these merchants of death

And we wonder when it would end when Billions is used for the war