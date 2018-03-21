₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by okaynigeria: 1:08pm
Source: https://www.okay.ng/photo-residents-of-dapchi-waving-at-boko-haram-insurgents-as-they-leave-their-town/
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by gidgiddy: 1:10pm
Too happy to watch boko haram leave
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Dreambeat: 1:12pm
What?? Incredible! Buhari,you see your life.
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by TrueSenator(m): 1:12pm
Not even the FG nor Nigerian army got such appreciation and recognition after the girls release....
This speaks volume.....take it or leave
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by HsLBroker(m): 1:14pm
TrueSenator:
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by okaynigeria: 1:15pm
cc: lalasticlal mynd44
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by calaway: 1:16pm
okaynigeria:
Tell me why those hopeless waving parasites will not aspire to boko haram membership?
Book haram is billions richer to continue its activities. This north is a curse.
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Sealeddeal(m): 1:17pm
Lol
Boko Haram will soon become a political party in the North.
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by heendrix(m): 1:17pm
as much as I wana believe this story I still cant
who else sees this pic doesn't add up
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by SilentBang(m): 1:19pm
Damn it! is this for real
Actually calling Nigeria a shithole country, is a very big insult to Shithole countries.
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by transit4(m): 1:20pm
Believe me, this is pathetic.. Yet we have a Multi Billion budget government
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by AngelicBeing: 1:20pm
It can only happen in a useless shithole jungle, nonsense
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Biglittlelois(f): 1:20pm
WTF!!! and no soldiers there at that time? this speaks volumes,
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by prospero5(m): 1:20pm
please somebody should wake me up if this is a dream
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Elslim: 1:20pm
Nigeria the more u see the less u understand
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by eleojo23: 1:20pm
Are you kidding me?
If it is true then those people deserve the havoc Boko haram is causing in their towns.
Boko boys are supposed to be stoned on sight not hailed!
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by asobo: 1:21pm
I THOUGHT THE SAID THE CAME IN AROUND 3am. APC YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. GOD IS WATCHING AND YOU WILL NOT GO UNPUNISH
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:21pm
Lol.
Poor script by Lai
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by saaron: 1:21pm
The movie is getting interesting.
Glossary of Deadly Boko-Haram In Nigeria.
1. They are a terrorist group based in northern Nigeria.
2. They are campaigning for Sharia law.
3. They killed well over 30,000 people through terrorist activities.
4. They killed and butchered Nigerian security agencies.
5. Destroyed properties valued at billions of naira.
6. They killed scores of school students and teachers.
7. They kidnapping thousands of people during the course of their campaign.[/b]
Today under buhari's destructive govt, boko-Haram has been transformed into a peaceful and merciful terrorist group that value human lives. The same boko haram that brought sorrow and hardship to thousands of harmless people.
Boko-Haram is North and North is Boko-Hara!
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by niggi4life(m): 1:21pm
Later, when you say an average Northerner is a Terrorist they will start saying we are talking trash.
How will someone/some people in their right senses be waving and jubilating on seeing Boko haram terrorists, for them they would have been daydreaming of becoming one.
The hausas are easily brainwashed and so daft.. The only little relief i have is that they are bombing and kidnapping themselves in the north
That was why i asked a question lately when Unimaid was bombed, A sensible parent/guardian in the West/Eastern/southern part of the country wouldn't put his/her child in any school in the north
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by KangaIye: 1:21pm
Too much of drama in this country
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Samot4life(m): 1:21pm
Nigeria is a joke...
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by GoroTango(m): 1:21pm
They seem pleased the terrorists returned back their girls.
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Generalkaycee(m): 1:21pm
Biko umunne m, what's the name of this movie?
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by WaterDrunkard: 1:21pm
Just one picture?
You people are not serious at all
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by psucc(m): 1:21pm
Please let's be serious for once. Dont tell me this actually happened. It would be a great indicator that government is aware of and furthering the Boko Haram course
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by columbus007(m): 1:21pm
So wetin come concern me
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by guterMann: 1:22pm
So the movie director receive a RED CARPET treatment earlier.
The ACTORS now received a standing ovation for their PERFORMANCE in this movie.
As if that is not enough,the movie DIRECTOR paid them millions of euros for their role play.
THIS WILL NOT BE THE LAST OF SUCH ABDUPTIONS,BOKO HARAM HAS SUDDENLY DISCOVERED A GOLD MINE.
THEY WILL ABDUPT OTHER PEOPLE,MAKE IT PUBLIC AND THE FG WILL SECRETLY PAY THEM RANSOMS.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Sitex(m): 1:22pm
for these guys to stroll in and out of dapchi to this amount of fanfare in a town that was attacked just a month ago that ordinarily should be crawling with military presence shows that we are all at the mercy of these merchants of death
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by idu1(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:22pm
And we wonder when it would end when Billions is used for the war
|Re: Residents Of Dapchi Waving At Boko Haram As They Leave Town (Photoshopped?) by Ajisebioyolaari: 1:22pm
Dont even know what to say
