|President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Mophasa(m): 1:59pm
President Muhammad Buhari presides over the weekly federal executive council meeting today at the council chambers, Aso Rock villa. Abuja
http://diaryofmypresident.com/index.php/2018/03/21/president-muhammadu-buhari-presides-over-federal-executive-council-meeting-photos/
Mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by benzene00: 2:02pm
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Mophasa(m): 2:03pm
More details and photos check
Www.diaryofmypresident.com
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by obi4eze: 2:13pm
Mtchew. Is this news?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:14pm
Useless people
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Biglittlelois(f): 2:17pm
Who is suppose to preside over it if not bubu,
nansens
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 2:17pm
Enjoy it sir while it last. 2019 loading...
Is that not Lai telling Osinbajo some sweet things?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by dukechilezie(m): 2:17pm
And so? Where you expecting Shekau to preside over the meeting?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by HopeAlive14(m): 2:18pm
Happy to see the President strong and energetic.
Though I advise him to retire in 2019.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by ZombieTAMER: 2:18pm
The terrorist will celebrate and gloat over the release of the dapchi girls that they took...
Only cows watch this movie
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Tego(m): 2:18pm
Na to pack money.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Built2last: 2:19pm
its his work. am at my own office.
how is this news
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by oxaxcool(m): 2:19pm
Herdsmen gathering
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by omooba969(m): 2:19pm
Mr. President
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by EVILFOREST: 2:21pm
My issue now is ....
What does he really know..?
What can he bring to the Table...??
Are there IDEAS, yet this country is like this....??
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by Germandude: 2:22pm
After releasing those you kidnapped. Well done
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by maskamdo(m): 2:22pm
To discuss what exactly?
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by anyimontana(m): 2:23pm
I wonder why dis should always b pushed to FP..seeing them meet disgusts me.I think Mr presidents left arm is partially paralyzed.. Always hanging it like a broken hanger
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by joewilly(m): 2:23pm
what is there score sheet for almost 3 years running? plus or minus one year plus to go, then what not achieve in the past 3years cannot be achieve again. APC is buying time because election year is at hand. I urge Nigeria to vote them out and sign them out. corruption is sleeping with them.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by obi4eze: 2:24pm
Biglittlelois:Help me ask them o!
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by costail: 2:26pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by ChelseaIorfa: 2:27pm
Buhari don come again
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by pejuakinab: 2:27pm
Nothing wey him sabi do than to graze
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by achillesfoot(m): 2:28pm
President Buhari is looking fine these days. I love that. I wish him good health.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by deomelo: 2:31pm
PMB is looking fresh and healthy...
I guess all the evil and death wishes by ipob terrorists and anti Nigerian elements didn't work.
God Bless PMB
God Bless Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by lenghtinny(m): 2:33pm
Paparazzi
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by heckymaicon(m): 2:34pm
So?
He's been presiding over the FEC meeting since 2015 na
Abi make I fry akamu
|Re: President Buhari Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting, Photos by fakeprophet(m): 2:35pm
brainless cockroach
