Made Men Music Group presents the official video for “Yur Luv” by perennial hitmakers Tekno. Directed by Paul Gambit.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d_jkY2444s



Nice video

Love this from alhaji tekno

Nigerian artiste.... if it is not woman it is woman.. smh... same style same message every time 6 Likes

How e take solve Nigeria problem How e take solve Nigeria problem 3 Likes

no mb to watch i cant come and waste this my remaining 24 mb. 1 Like

Same song they refused to let the Dark Model feature in.





Anyway, Nice song

Baby baby baby



Naija musicians don make all this girls see person finish 1 Like

The dancers were not too good though commendable.

The director did not also do a fantastic job.

But to TECNO, fantastic job.



All the best to everyone.

Same songs, same pattern, same message, nothing new!!! 2 Likes

e be like say the songs don dey expire,



the peak apparently has been reached ...



repetition is now the order 2 Likes

folakemigeh:

who she help? The girl I'm seeing in the video is wayyyy tooo sexy than her. common make she go sleep who she help? The girl I'm seeing in the video is wayyyy tooo sexy than her. common make she go sleep 2 Likes

Same old thing. NEXT. 1 Like

nuoladee:

Same old thing. NEXT. Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku

Okay

vengertime:

Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku Why is it biting you or are you tekno? Ode Why is it biting you or are you tekno? Ode

Who is he?here in syria we don't know him.

folakemigeh:

Anyway, Nice song Let me watch the video to see if he really didn’t use the lady cos of she’s dark skinned. Let me watch the video to see if he really didn’t use the lady cos of she’s dark skinned.

