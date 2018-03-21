₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Tuteebrain: 2:06pm
LATEST VIDEO
Made Men Music Group presents the official video for “Yur Luv” by perennial hitmakers Tekno. Directed by Paul Gambit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d_jkY2444s
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/mp4-download/tekno-yur-luv-video/
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Tuteebrain: 2:06pm
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by lagosmp3(m): 2:13pm
Nice video
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by lagosmp3(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by gentleloadedkit: 2:22pm
Love this from alhaji tekno
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Harmored(m): 2:25pm
Nigerian artiste.... if it is not woman it is woman.. smh... same style same message every time
6 Likes
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by pejuakinab: 2:25pm
How e take solve Nigeria problem
3 Likes
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Peterpanny: 2:26pm
no mb to watch i cant come and waste this my remaining 24 mb.
1 Like
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by folakemigeh(f): 2:31pm
Same song they refused to let the Dark Model feature in.
Anyway, Nice song
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by hensben(m): 2:31pm
Baby baby baby
Naija musicians don make all this girls see person finish
1 Like
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by HRtechnique: 2:37pm
The dancers were not too good though commendable.
The director did not also do a fantastic job.
But to TECNO, fantastic job.
All the best to everyone.
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by emsheddy(m): 2:37pm
Same songs, same pattern, same message, nothing new!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by kuntash: 2:38pm
e be like say the songs don dey expire,
the peak apparently has been reached ...
repetition is now the order
2 Likes
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by vengertime: 2:39pm
folakemigeh:
who she help? The girl I'm seeing in the video is wayyyy tooo sexy than her. common make she go sleep
2 Likes
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by nuoladee: 2:41pm
Same old thing. NEXT.
1 Like
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by vengertime: 2:45pm
nuoladee:Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by inoki247: 2:55pm
Okay
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by nuoladee: 2:57pm
vengertime:Why is it biting you or are you tekno? Ode
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by merits(m): 3:03pm
Who is he?here in syria we don't know him.
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by IamLaura(f): 3:10pm
folakemigeh:Let me watch the video to see if he really didn’t use the lady cos of she’s dark skinned.
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Flokey: 3:11pm
F
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Lamipi: 3:31pm
Osha
|Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Lamipi: 3:32pm
X
