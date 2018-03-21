₦airaland Forum

Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Tuteebrain: 2:06pm
LATEST VIDEO

Made Men Music Group presents the official video for “Yur Luv” by perennial hitmakers Tekno. Directed by Paul Gambit.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d_jkY2444s

SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/mp4-download/tekno-yur-luv-video/

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Tuteebrain: 2:06pm
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by lagosmp3(m): 2:13pm
Nice video
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by lagosmp3(m): 2:14pm
grin
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by gentleloadedkit: 2:22pm
Love this from alhaji tekno
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Harmored(m): 2:25pm
Nigerian artiste.... if it is not woman it is woman.. smh... same style same message every time

6 Likes

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by pejuakinab: 2:25pm
angry How e take solve Nigeria problem

3 Likes

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Peterpanny: 2:26pm
no mb to watch i cant come and waste this my remaining 24 mb.

1 Like

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by folakemigeh(f): 2:31pm
Same song they refused to let the Dark Model feature in.


Anyway, Nice song

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by hensben(m): 2:31pm
Baby baby baby

Naija musicians don make all this girls see person finish

1 Like

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by HRtechnique: 2:37pm
The dancers were not too good though commendable.
The director did not also do a fantastic job.
But to TECNO, fantastic job.

All the best to everyone.
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by emsheddy(m): 2:37pm
Same songs, same pattern, same message, nothing new!!!

2 Likes

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by kuntash: 2:38pm
e be like say the songs don dey expire,

the peak apparently has been reached ...

repetition is now the order

2 Likes

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by vengertime: 2:39pm
folakemigeh:
Same song they refused to let the Dark Model feature in.


Anyway, Nice song

who she help? The girl I'm seeing in the video is wayyyy tooo sexy than her. common make she go sleep

2 Likes

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by nuoladee: 2:41pm
Same old thing. NEXT.

1 Like

Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by vengertime: 2:45pm
nuoladee:
Same old thing. NEXT.
Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by inoki247: 2:55pm
Okay
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by nuoladee: 2:57pm
vengertime:
Next is your own song. Na you senior Tekno. oluku
Why is it biting you or are you tekno? Ode
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by merits(m): 3:03pm
Who is he?here in syria we don't know him.
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by IamLaura(f): 3:10pm
folakemigeh:
Same song they refused to let the Dark Model feature in.


Anyway, Nice song
Let me watch the video to see if he really didn’t use the lady cos of she’s dark skinned.
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Flokey: 3:11pm
F
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Lamipi: 3:31pm
Osha
Re: Video: Tekno – Yur Luv (mp4) by Lamipi: 3:32pm
X

