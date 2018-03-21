₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date For Dino Melaye's Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by DONSMITH123(m): 2:12pm
The Kogi state Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced dates for the commencement of the recall process of the embattled Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. James Apam, said following the appeal court ruling that INEC can commence the recall process, the commission has fixed the last Saturday of April as the verification date.
INEC also fixed first Saturday in the month of May as the day that a referendum would be conducted in line with the electoral laws.
Apam spoke at a stakeholders’ forum on Wednesday in Lokoja.
He said, “On this day, the Commission will endeavour to invite all those who have signed the recall register to come forward and identify their signature.”
According to him, if this process is successful, the Commission will proceed to the next stage where a referendum of all registered voters would be conducted.
“Here, voters will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled.
“If the answer meets the constitutional requirements of 51 percent ‘yes,’ the process moves to the next stage; but if it fails, the process stops,” Apam explained.
Recall that the appeal court had, last week, thrown out Senator Dino Melaye’s suit challenging the move to recall him.
Recall also that the embattled Senator has vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court in the bid to stop INEC from proceeding with the process.
Apam said that as a law-abiding entity, INEC will not do anything outside the dictates of the law, noting, “that is why we have to wait till after the judgement before going ahead with the process.”
http://punchng.com/breaking-kogi-inec-fixes-date-for-dino-melayes-recall-process/
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:12pm
Useless country
Of all the problems we get na recall they worry us?
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by NOC1(m): 2:14pm
hahahaha, they will keep Dino busy till 2019, he forgot that Bello is not contesting come 2019. pikin wey sey him papa no go slee;p must be awake to succeed.
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by ChelseaIorfa: 2:27pm
This clown again
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by eleojo23: 2:27pm
Yahaya Bello is the one that should be removed as governor.
He is more interested in being Buhari's houseboy
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by obi4eze: 2:27pm
Waste of time
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by vickthourh(m): 2:28pm
Good one...nice move
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by NOC1(m): 2:28pm
obi4eze:
l
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Okundaye4(m): 2:28pm
CAN
YOU
IMAGINE
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by pejuakinab: 2:29pm
So
Bros
Dino
Dey
Go
Be
That... Last last
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by okonja(m): 2:29pm
Lol
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Paradigm777: 2:30pm
At the mention of the name Dino, yahaya Bello must tremble
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Dannyset(m): 2:30pm
Just leave this guy. He won't be returned. No single need for all this that will drag till God knows when by the court
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Iscoalarcon: 2:30pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by GavelSlam: 2:31pm
Good.
It would strengthen our democracy.
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by sunnyside16(m): 2:31pm
Recall at the last minute, unserious people everywhere in govt.
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by silastemplar: 2:32pm
something tells me this time around, Dino wont survive it
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by soberdrunk(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by winj3: 2:33pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Dino Melaye is a criminal area boy who should not be allowed in the government of the country so yes recall should "worry us".
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Thisis2raw(m): 2:33pm
The cabals don remember dis man... Chai
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by maestroferddi: 2:33pm
Buhari's clueless government should continue wasting their time and resources on a process that will ultimately reach a dead end.
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by martineverest(m): 2:35pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:just look at the kind of ppl we call youth is Nigeria
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by RedeemNigeria: 2:35pm
Can anyone please help us put the details of all the processes involved for recall from the beginning to the final stage let's see how far or close this is, for the two gladiators?
Thanks
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by martineverest(m): 2:35pm
winj3:no mind the|e.diot
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by mu2sa2: 2:35pm
Kudos to Inec for upholding the constitution. And kudos to Dino Melaye for exercising his constitutional right to challenge Inec in court.
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by jayson87: 2:36pm
Dino is going nowhere
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by omooba969(m): 2:36pm
No be Nigeria we dey again, nothing dey happen...
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:36pm
GOOD DEVELOPMENT
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Drsheddy(m): 2:37pm
Useless government
|Re: Date For Dino Melaye’s Recall Process Fixed By Kogi INEC by Klington: 2:37pm
Fruitless process....
Everyone knows that nothing,absolutely nothing will come out of it
And Dino be like......
