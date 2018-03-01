₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by NzeKobodrills: 2:22pm
Off the newly released “Divine“ , We present the visual of ”Power And Glory” by Singer Semah G Weifur and Flavour.
http://kobodrillsng.com/2018/03/video-semah-g-weifur-x-flavour-power-and-glory-mp4-download/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D_4o1L_5rA
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by miqos02(m): 2:56pm
Wow
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Okundaye4(m): 2:56pm
NICE ONE
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Ormorlehwah(f): 2:56pm
Hmmmmmmmmm talented
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by iMUMUweh(m): 2:56pm
**whack as usual **
I don't know if it's just me, but the little girls on this meme looks like they are on their period.. so disgusting!
it's either the guy that took the photo loves shagging underage girls on their period or he's a bloody ritualist
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by inoki247: 2:58pm
Flavor na gospel musician now... Gospel musician in 6pack
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Emily22(m): 2:58pm
Lovely
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by radiokilla(m): 2:59pm
This is what mentorship is about. Not whT one Zlatan Ibile does with Segundo Wire. No drama.
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Paradigm777: 3:04pm
This guy was sent to rescue flavour from hell.
My opinion though.
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Achorise: 3:05pm
Can they sing in our churches without attracting online criticism.
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Sarang: 3:08pm
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Flokey: 3:10pm
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by yeyerolling: 3:18pm
I would denounce atheism the day one miracle pastor heals this boy. Bt u know as he dey go it wont happen
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by speedyconnect3: 3:23pm
yeyerolling:
These things are just mysteries...
Many imponderables..
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 3:25pm
Those are his kids on the chess and ludo boards
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by osuofia2(m): 3:26pm
cant our pastors heal this guy sight?
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Lamipi: 3:28pm
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by greatme2good(f): 3:30pm
I love what flavor is doing. he's truly a mentor to the boy. I wonder why people are criticizing him as if he was banned from singing to God. Haters will always hate.
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Kingbet: 3:33pm
flavour keep inspiring this my guy...
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by oneda(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by Maria100(m): 3:37pm
wow...Legendary FLAVOUR
|Re: Semah G Weifur X Flavour "Power And Glory" (VIDEO) by veeveejay(f): 3:39pm
Flavour is really doing a nice job. God please heal hs sght
