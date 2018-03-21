₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by DONSMITH123(m): 2:39pm
A 20-year-old student, Sultan Bello, was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by a Kano Senior Magistrates’ Court for impersonating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The accused, who resides at Ja’oji New Court Road Quarters, Kano, is facing three counts of impersonation, cheating and defamation of character.
The Senior Magistrate, Hassan Ahmad, ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case until March 26 for summary trial.
The accused had pleaded guilty to the charge.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 27.
Ledapwa said the defendant operated an Instagram page and dubiously posted himself as the Emir of Kano.
“The accused also demanded N1.4m from one Barka Sani; N150,000 from Sadiq Saflan; N50,000 from Sadiq Sani; N50,000 from Aisha Ahmad; N50,000 from Surajo Zakari; and N150,000 from Yahaya, totaling N1.85m.
He also told the court that the accused demanded the money on the pretext that one Hausa film actress, Zubaida Mu’azu, sang a song for him as the Emir of Kano.
“The accused requested the complainants to pay the said amount into the actress’ First Bank account number 3049986447,” he said.
According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 132, 322 and 392 of the penal code.
http://punchng.com/student-poses-as-emir-of-kano-demands-n1-8m-from-victims/
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:40pm
Useless emir
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by DONSMITH123(m): 2:40pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
wetin emir do you now..?
Deal with the student and leave the emir na
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by SweetLove0(f): 2:42pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:45pm
DONSMITH123:Emir told the whole world that Jonathan stole $20b up till now we no hear anything
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Johnpaul01: 2:56pm
Its only in Nigeria that someone will commit 1 offence and go against 50 sections of the constitution
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by DONSMITH123(m): 3:11pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
has Jonathan denied it?
Why was he removed?
Jonathan is not a saint bruh. He has his own flaws.
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by DONSMITH123(m): 3:11pm
Johnpaul01:
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by DONSMITH123(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by OnankpaBa(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:18pm
Is he also part of the "leaders of tomorrow?"
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by xxxsoonerx: 3:19pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by AlienRobot: 3:19pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by iMUMUweh(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by mekonglobal(m): 3:20pm
Hustling gone bad.
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by SeniorZato(m): 3:20pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
This guy get liver ooo
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by izzy4shizzy(m): 3:21pm
I dont know if its just me, but I have a sixth sense that smells scammers from a mile away,
There is always something about them that shouts crap crap crap whenever they r creeping on me..
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by coluka: 3:21pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by emrain(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by NLEFCC(m): 3:23pm
Sssshhhh don't let Psquare hear that its this 20year old guy he addressed as Sir...
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by transferrase: 3:23pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:but he was still part of Jonathan government then and now is an emir their is limit to the way he talk.
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by miqos02(m): 3:24pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:24pm
Him get balls o
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Lamipi: 3:26pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:26pm
He should face the consequences.
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by onomeabuja: 3:26pm
DONSMITH123:Y NA ONLY EMIR SANUSI DE SWEET THE GUYZ TO USE SCAM PEOPLE NAH,LAST ONE MONTH NA PSQUARE DEM WAN SCAM USING EMIR SANUSI NOW NA ONE MAN.I BEG MAKE UNA USE BUHARI NAH because THOSE ABOKI GO BUY D MARKET WELLA.....
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by TolaTosin: 3:28pm
Nwaohafia1:if he was successful and met you to date him won't you accept, lol
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by himslimviktoh: 3:30pm
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by SuperBlack: 3:31pm
And now the fulanies won't fight for freedom
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Absuchat(m): 3:32pm
Why are the slow poke residing in the west not going tribalistic about this? Oh I forgot, it has to do with their masters, if it had been someone from the East, you could have seen them masturbating here.
Anyway, na them.... Northerners
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by SuperBlack: 3:33pm
Nwaohafia1:No.
He's the Leader of Next Tomorrow
|Re: Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims by Godspowerlive: 3:34pm
AlienRobot:
Who is talking about Rolnado here now, we talk about the crime one committed beside know that Rolnado is Good but his not better than King � of soccer Messi.
