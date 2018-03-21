Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Student Impersonates Emir Sanusi, Demands N1.8m From Victims (2242 Views)

A 20-year-old student, Sultan Bello, was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by a Kano Senior Magistrates’ Court for impersonating the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.



The accused, who resides at Ja’oji New Court Road Quarters, Kano, is facing three counts of impersonation, cheating and defamation of character.



The Senior Magistrate, Hassan Ahmad, ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case until March 26 for summary trial.



The accused had pleaded guilty to the charge.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 27.



Ledapwa said the defendant operated an Instagram page and dubiously posted himself as the Emir of Kano.



“The accused also demanded N1.4m from one Barka Sani; N150,000 from Sadiq Saflan; N50,000 from Sadiq Sani; N50,000 from Aisha Ahmad; N50,000 from Surajo Zakari; and N150,000 from Yahaya, totaling N1.85m.



He also told the court that the accused demanded the money on the pretext that one Hausa film actress, Zubaida Mu’azu, sang a song for him as the Emir of Kano.



“The accused requested the complainants to pay the said amount into the actress’ First Bank account number 3049986447,” he said.



According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 132, 322 and 392 of the penal code.







Useless emir 1 Like

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Useless emir

wetin emir do you now..?



Deal with the student and leave the emir na wetin emir do you now..?Deal with the student and leave the emir na 3 Likes 2 Shares

DONSMITH123:





wetin emir do you now..?



Deal with the student and leave the emir na Emir told the whole world that Jonathan stole $20b up till now we no hear anything Emir told the whole world that Jonathan stole $20b up till now we no hear anything 1 Like

Its only in Nigeria that someone will commit 1 offence and go against 50 sections of the constitution 3 Likes

LORDOFAFONJAS:



Emir told the whole world that Jonathan stole $20b up till now we no hear anything

has Jonathan denied it?



Why was he removed?



Jonathan is not a saint bruh. He has his own flaws. has Jonathan denied it?Why was he removed?Jonathan is not a saint bruh. He has his own flaws. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Johnpaul01:

Its only in Nigeria that someone will commit 1 offence and go against 50 sections of the constitution

lalasticlala

ok

Is he also part of the "leaders of tomorrow?"

Ronaldo is a goal machine





I don't know why we share the same Geographical entity with these backward minds from the north. They contribute nothing to the national development but wants it all.











The only thing I gained from them was those days I'll be hiding under the hijab of maimunat pressing her breasts and fingerinng her simultaneously...





I don't know why we share the same Geographical entity with these backward minds from the north. They contribute nothing to the national development but wants it all.The only thing I gained from them was those days I'll be hiding under the hijab of maimunat pressing her breasts and fingerinng her simultaneously...

Hustling gone bad. Hustling gone bad. 1 Like

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Useless emir

This guy get liver ooo This guy get liver ooo

I dont know if its just me, but I have a sixth sense that smells scammers from a mile away,



There is always something about them that shouts crap crap crap whenever they r creeping on me..





Mission accomplished, now make I go read the story. I dey come Make I book space first before reading the storyMission accomplished, now make I go read the story. I dey come

wawu

Sssshhhh don't let Psquare hear that its this 20year old guy he addressed as Sir...

LORDOFAFONJAS:



Emir told the whole world that Jonathan stole $20b up till now we no hear anything but he was still part of Jonathan government then and now is an emir their is limit to the way he talk. but he was still part of Jonathan government then and now is an emir their is limit to the way he talk.

Seen

Him get balls o

.

He should face the consequences.

DONSMITH123:



Y NA ONLY EMIR SANUSI DE SWEET THE GUYZ TO USE SCAM PEOPLE NAH,LAST ONE MONTH NA PSQUARE DEM WAN SCAM USING EMIR SANUSI NOW NA ONE MAN.I BEG MAKE UNA USE BUHARI NAH because THOSE ABOKI GO BUY D MARKET WELLA.....

Nwaohafia1:

Is he also part of the "leaders of tomorrow?" if he was successful and met you to date him won't you accept, lol if he was successful and met you to date him won't you accept, lol

And now the fulanies won't fight for freedom

Why are the slow poke residing in the west not going tribalistic about this? Oh I forgot, it has to do with their masters, if it had been someone from the East, you could have seen them masturbating here.



Anyway, na them.... Northerners

Nwaohafia1:

Is he also part of the "leaders of tomorrow?" No.



He's the Leader of Next Tomorrow No.He's the Leader of Next Tomorrow