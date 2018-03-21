₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Reportmusic(f): 3:09pm
Kcee has been spending a lot of time in the gym and the results are obviously showing.
The Five Star Music lead act shared these new photos of himself in the gym, flaunting his physique.
See more photos below.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/singer-kcee-shares-new-photos-at-the-gym/
cc lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by maxiquadrian(m): 3:54pm
See fine Boi.
5 Likes
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by miqos02(m): 3:54pm
Seen
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Treasure1919(f): 3:54pm
Fyn guy
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by olafunny(m): 3:54pm
Even though kcee and Airforce are two different people; kcee is fine, Airforce is , kcee is rich, airforce licks emoney's ass, yet, they have something in comon...
They both drop wack tracks
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Manufor(m): 3:54pm
Seen,. Next
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Osanebi007(m): 3:54pm
miqos02:
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Osanebi007(m): 3:55pm
i think say na Airforce...post am...but say no be am....lemme cum and be going
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Teeboi56: 3:55pm
Don't no wat to write
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by ONeMAnMOPOL: 3:55pm
I think u need to visit studio for more hits, than the gym....
If u think I'm hating, go and ask inyanya.....
1 Like
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by dantyboy: 3:55pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:55pm
Happy in the Gym
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by kennygee(f): 3:55pm
Looks like a Photoshoot, this one dey do fine boy inside gym.
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by patjane(f): 3:55pm
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by chizzy161(f): 3:56pm
Seen
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by youngsahito(m): 3:56pm
so we should fry beans for you?abeg who get Nokia 3310 charger 4 here...
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by iMUMUweh(m): 3:56pm
why you wan take airforce99 place?
bia op
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Emeskhalifa(m): 3:56pm
The thread come look like wat our own Airforce1 will post
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by olafunny(m): 3:56pm
You even get 30k. If I get that 30k e dn better for me
S3ttingz01:
1 Like
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Peter5694(m): 4:01pm
see as d G com fine now! #No Homo
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by blesskewe(f): 4:02pm
The beard gang
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by maxiuc(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by noah24(m): 4:04pm
My own don burn.... Make i ask Cynthia..
youngsahito:
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Olypeppy(f): 4:05pm
He has really added ooo. O boy see fat.
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Marival: 4:12pm
W
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by bottlecap: 4:21pm
now see waiting harrysong cause, ever since the guy leave 5star na so so fat kcee just de fat, oya take your new look deserve this
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Marival: 4:28pm
Web
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by jerryunit48: 4:33pm
Ha
|Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by nathpope(m): 4:37pm
a day is coming when E Money will locate Airforce1...and ''bless'' him 4 his efforts on ''celebrating'' him on NL...
