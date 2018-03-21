₦airaland Forum

Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Reportmusic(f): 3:09pm

Kcee has been spending a lot of time in the gym and the results are obviously showing.

The Five Star Music lead act shared these new photos of himself in the gym, flaunting his physique.

See more photos below.

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by maxiquadrian(m): 3:54pm
grin


See fine Boi.

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by miqos02(m): 3:54pm
Seen
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Treasure1919(f): 3:54pm
Fyn guy
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by olafunny(m): 3:54pm
Even though kcee and Airforce are two different people; kcee is fine, Airforce is lipsrsealed , kcee is rich, airforce licks emoney's ass, yet, they have something in comon...



They both drop wack tracks

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Manufor(m): 3:54pm
Seen,. Next
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Osanebi007(m): 3:54pm
grin
miqos02:
Seen
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Osanebi007(m): 3:55pm
grin grin grin i think say na Airforce...post am...but say no be am....lemme cum and be going grin
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Teeboi56: 3:55pm
Don't no wat to write
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by ONeMAnMOPOL: 3:55pm
tongue

I think u need to visit studio for more hits, than the gym....




If u think I'm hating, go and ask inyanya.....

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by dantyboy: 3:55pm
Ok
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:55pm
Happy in the Gym
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by kennygee(f): 3:55pm
Looks like a Photoshoot, this one dey do fine boy inside gym.

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by patjane(f): 3:55pm
undecided undecided
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by chizzy161(f): 3:56pm
Seen
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by youngsahito(m): 3:56pm
so we should fry beans for you?abeg who get Nokia 3310 charger 4 here...
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by iMUMUweh(m): 3:56pm
shocked

why you wan take airforce99 place?


bia op




shocked

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Emeskhalifa(m): 3:56pm
The thread come look like wat our own Airforce1 will post cheesy
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by olafunny(m): 3:56pm
You even get 30k. If I get that 30k e dn better for me
S3ttingz01:
pls nairalanders should help, my school fee portal closes this Friday, am a final year student already, pls people here I don't know what to do, my school fee is 80.300 while am only having 30k with me. I can produce any thing u need to confirm this claim.
Someone should safe my life
My. Contact is attached below

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Peter5694(m): 4:01pm
see as d G com fine now! #No Homo
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by blesskewe(f): 4:02pm
The beard gang grin grin grin
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by maxiuc(m): 4:03pm
grin
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by noah24(m): 4:04pm
My own don burn.... Make i ask Cynthia..

youngsahito:
so we should fry beans for you?abeg who get Nokia 3310 charger 4 here...
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Olypeppy(f): 4:05pm
He has really added ooo. O boy see fat.
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Marival: 4:12pm
W

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by bottlecap: 4:21pm
now see waiting harrysong cause, ever since the guy leave 5star na so so fat kcee just de fat, oya take your new look deserve this

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by Marival: 4:28pm
Web

Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by jerryunit48: 4:33pm
Ha
Re: Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym by nathpope(m): 4:37pm
a day is coming when E Money will locate Airforce1...and ''bless'' him 4 his efforts on ''celebrating'' him on NL...

