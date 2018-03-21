Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee Shares New Photos At The Gym (7187 Views)

Kcee has been spending a lot of time in the gym and the results are obviously showing.



The Five Star Music lead act shared these new photos of himself in the gym, flaunting his physique.



See more photos below.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/singer-kcee-shares-new-photos-at-the-gym/



See fine Boi. See fine Boi. 5 Likes

Seen

Fyn guy

, kcee is rich, airforce licks emoney's ass, yet, they have something in comon...







They both drop wack tracks Even though kcee and Airforce are two different people; kcee is fine, Airforce is, kcee is rich, airforce licks emoney's ass, yet, they have something in comon...They both drop wack tracks 19 Likes 1 Share

Seen,. Next

miqos02:

Seen

i think say na Airforce...post am...but say no be am....lemme cum and be going i think say na Airforce...post am...but say no be am....lemme cum and be going

Don't no wat to write





I think u need to visit studio for more hits, than the gym....









If u think I'm hating, go and ask inyanya..... I think u need to visit studio for more hits, than the gym....If u think I'm hating, go and ask inyanya..... 1 Like

Ok

Happy in the Gym

Looks like a Photoshoot, this one dey do fine boy inside gym. 3 Likes

Seen

so we should fry beans for you?abeg who get Nokia 3310 charger 4 here...





why you wan take airforce99 place?





bia op









why you wan take airforce99 place?bia op 2 Likes

The thread come look like wat our own Airforce1 will post

S3ttingz01:

pls nairalanders should help, my school fee portal closes this Friday, am a final year student already, pls people here I don't know what to do, my school fee is 80.300 while am only having 30k with me. I can produce any thing u need to confirm this claim.

Someone should safe my life

My. Contact is attached below You even get 30k. If I get that 30k e dn better for me 1 Like

see as d G com fine now! #No Homo

The beard gang





youngsahito:

so we should fry beans for you?abeg who get Nokia 3310 charger 4 here... My own don burn.... Make i ask Cynthia..

He has really added ooo. O boy see fat.

W

now see waiting harrysong cause, ever since the guy leave 5star na so so fat kcee just de fat, oya take your new look deserve this

Web

Ha