In what seems like a daring reprisal attack, bandits loyal to an assassinated gang leader, Buharin Daji, killed eleven (11) Nigerian soldiers Tuesday night in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



A source who is conversant with the development confided in PRNigeria that the well-armed bandits stormed a military post at Doka, an area between Funtua and Birnin Gwari and killed the soldiers on the spot and the bodies of the slain soldiers have been dumped in a mortuary.



PRNigeria further gathered that the gunmen had earlier attacked Maganda District in the afternoon on a revenge mission over the killing of Buhari Tsoho where nine (9) members of security volunteer groups were critically injured.



After Maganda, the Armed bandits moved towards Kampanin Doka at the junction road leading to Gwaska and Dansadau and relaunched another attack leading to the death of the soldiers.



A leader of security volunteer groups in the town said that the community had notified Kaduna State government since last week of strange movements of bandits in Birnin Gwari through Funtua-Dansadau axis but no action was taken.



The source said: “With the killing of the bandit commander, Buhari Daji at Nabango area under Birnin-Gwari local government of Kaduna State just 16 kilometers to Dansadau in Zamfara state, there were strange movements of some of the armed men in the area.



“Suspicious of their movements with sophisticated weapons around Goron Dutse, Kuiga, Maganda, Unguwar Nachibi communities, we immediately sent alerts and warning signals to Kaduna state government to take action.



“In fact since the killing of Buharin Daji, kidnappers have been having field days along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road on a daily basis. Some villagers being terrorized by armed bandits in Kirazo and Layin Mai Gwari had to relocate to Birnin-Gwari town.



“Surprisingly, shortly afterwards, some soldiers that were deployed for ‘Operation Karamin Goro’ in Birnin-Gwari were withdrawn, leaving behind few soldiers who stayed inside the town.



“We have been under intense fear of this armed group and have called for proactive government protection before the latest killing of soldies”.



source

Hmmmmm..mm life worth nothing here....The person below me sha.,.. 1 Like

Very soon the Fulani militia would turn their guns on the same soldiers that has been protecting them. God has a way of causing confusion in the midst of enemies. 37 Likes 4 Shares

I don't know how it happened or why it happened, but what I surely know is how buhari will go back to daura next year and why he will.





I can't believe I actually believed in him



#ourmumudondo

#buhariishardship

#buhariisajoke

#dapchikidnapwasfake

#backtodaura 7 Likes 1 Share

me think the president needs to to sit tight 1 Like

A very big slap on Nigeria Army's face.



Lieutenant general Buratai, seems your boys are sleeping.



RIP to the gallant men. 8 Likes 1 Share

Oh lawd!!! Not again!!! This people have families na... Wedding MC 2 Likes

Southern soldiers 3 Likes

_SECURITY MY FOOT 1 Like

Yeah am back. To the MOD that banned me. Fulani herdsmen will locate you soon with all Buhari Media foolish Cows Family (amen). 7 Likes

lilfreezy:

Southern soldiers

How do you know the tribe of the soldiers?



Were you there? How do you know the tribe of the soldiers?Were you there?

Northerners are killing Nigerian soldiers and law enforcement officers like chickens under Buhari. I have never witnessed such useless behaviour from the military before... This is just insane. 3 Likes 1 Share

Sagamaje:

Yeah am back. To the MOD that banned me. Fulani herdsmen will locate you soon with all Buhari Media foolish Cows Family (amen). as you old reach, na mumu for social media you choose to become. sorry for you guy as you old reach, na mumu for social media you choose to become. sorry for you guy

I dont understand this country any more....what is going on sef 3 Likes

wetin come stop the python dance now, and how crocodile smile come take turn crocodile cry, Nigerian army wetin happen? 1 Like

They keep dying like flies everyday 1 Like

Nigeria Army is so useless. All they do is flex muscle on armless civilians and posting their useless pics with outdated guns on facebook.



See this one below looking like vegetable 6 Likes 1 Share

Were the soldiers sleeping on their duty post?

They weren't able to kill even one bandit! 2 Likes







A soja killed by bandicts that one na Soja wait Oooo...., Are u sure these r Soldiers being slain like Chickens everyday in naija or Na NSCDC wey dem be in soja uniform..A soja killed by bandicts that one na Soja 2 Likes

Kenkuss:

_SECURITY MY FOOT

Turning an ambush around isn't something easy. That's why you need to stay alert.





A whole team of US green Berets (US special force) got killed in Mali after coming under ambush. Turning an ambush around isn't something easy. That's why you need to stay alert.A whole team of US green Berets (US special force) got killed in Mali after coming under ambush. 4 Likes

Nigeria has gradually turn to a war zone

vanessaRN:



from 11 to 12 soldiers, hmm you wan use your small android phone kill the remaining ones join? from 11 to 12 soldiers, hmm you wan use your small android phone kill the remaining ones join?

And Buhari says he had done well in securing Nigerians

If this had happened in the south maybe somewhere like Aba or Bayelsa. By now soldiers would have turned that village to sambise out of reprisal

If this unfortunate killings had happened in any southern states, Burantashi and Buhari would have ordered for Operation crocodile, wolf, tiger or even anaconda dance.

RIP to the dead... 1 Like

This is serious. May the soul of the gallant soldiers rest in peace.