|Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by joudini(m): 3:46pm
Contrary to the claims of two ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari, Sahara Reporters can report that a handsome ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi girls freed by the insurgents early Wednesday morning.
Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well as Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali had denied that ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the freedom of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State on 19 February.
The two ministers said instead of paying a ransom, the federal government relied on 'backchannel negotiations" to ensure that the girls were released by Boko Haram.
But investigations by Sahara Reporters revealed that the federal government not only made ransom payment to the insurgents, it also exchanged some Boko Haram prisoners in return for the Dapchi girls.
PHOTO: Boko Haram terrorists who came to Dapchi to drop off abducted #DapchiGirls preached in the town to a large gathering for up to 20 minutes.
A security source said Nigerian gov't exchanged some fighters of Boko Haram who left in their 9-vehicle convoy.
@BokoHaramWatch
pic.twitter.com/gVwVFuH9xo
— Sahara Reporters
(@SaharaReporters) March 21,
2018
However, the lie that no ransom was paid to secure the return of the Dapchi girls followed a consistent pattern of such under the table millions of dollars payments by the Nigerian government to Boko Haram to secure freedom of abductees, especially since the advent of the Buhari administration.
It was believed that huge ‘ransom’ was paid to Boko Haram for freedom of three university lecturers and the 10 women recently released by the insurgents while between two to three million euros were also paid by the Federal Government to Boko Haram in exchange for the release of 82 Chibok girls in 2017.
The BBC had reported that millions of euro in cash were handed over to the insurgents in exchange for the release of the girls in addition to the release of five senior Boko Haram militants were bomb-makers.
"The ransom was €2m. Boko Haram asked for euros. They chose the suspects and gave us the list of girls who would be freed,” BBC quoted a source as confirming the deal with Boko Haram. Sources said Lawal Daura, the Director General of the Department of State
Services, DSS, who has been in charge of the ‘opaque negotiations’ with terrorists has, along with some government officials, build a big business out of kidnap for ransom
negotiations.
#Dapchigirls Boko Haram militants did not come with a single gun, they exchanged pleasantries with community leaders and left after dropping the girls off.
Analysts have also argued that the eagerness of the Buhari administration to pay ransom for abductees is fueling the thirst of various factions of Boko Haramfor mass kidnappings.
Nigerian lawmakers had alluded to this during a debate on the abduction of Dapchi girls at the plenary of the Senate last month.
The lawmakers had argued that Boko Haram now kidnap women and girls so as to negotiate and "get money” from the federal government "just like the case of Chibok girls.” “What happened is a lesson for us. That Boko Haram sees girls or women as value targets. What they did in Chibok earned them some funds, because negotiations were held somehow and they got a lot of money," Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan said during the debate.
“They devise a means of going to abduct people so that they would negotiate with the federal government for ransom. It happened with the recent abduction of Maiduguri staff that were on an exploration. The government negotiated with them and they got money. Now they have been empowered, even with police officers wives, the federal government went and negotiated with them and they were given money,” Senator Joshua Lidani representing Gombe South said.
“We need to be very proactive in this case because the idea of sitting down to always negotiating and paying ransom with this action, we are empowering the Boko- Haram so that they would continue to do more,” he added. SaharaReporters early Wednesday broke the news of the release of the kidnapped girls.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/21/nigerian-govt-lied-boko-haram-fighters-money-swapped-dapchi-girls-0
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by joudini(m): 3:49pm
It seems a certain man was right when he said the fight against Boko haram is a fight against the north.
72 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by DrRasheed(m): 3:53pm
I have been waiting to hear this from enemies of progress, brothers and sisters of the dark....
Our sisters are back and we are thankful to almighty lord.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by three: 3:55pm
Ha!
http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/exclusive/stop-killing-boko-haram-members-buhari-tells-fg/
http://nationalmirroronline.net/files/new/clampdown-on-boko-haram-injustice-against-north-buhari/
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by TippyTop(m): 3:57pm
Buhari is collecting election money using bokoharam.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by ZZ22: 4:00pm
What a shithole.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by sassysure: 4:08pm
It's because Nigerian were very sentimental else they would have known that Boko Haram, Chibok girls etc were staged means for the north to hold on to power st all costs. The west aiding them are also beneficiaries.
Losing lives and property is nothing to hard core politicians as long as it will achieve their aims.
The difference between Nigeria's method and the west is that Nigerian politicians use crude method and ride on the sentiments of the masses cos majority of the masses don't analyse events or care to as long as it doesn't affect them directly but the west use psychological and biological weapon cos their people ask questions and do research to hang them. They also ask them questions.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by buhariguy(m): 4:09pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not be happy through out this year.
They were thinking it will go chibok way.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Goldaccumulator: 4:22pm
So what?
This is the type of lie we want
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by kullozone(m): 4:22pm
Lol
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by NonFarmPayrol: 4:23pm
was waiting for this topic
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Nobody: 4:23pm
1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Ezigboune: 4:23pm
Not surprised
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by priceaction: 4:23pm
It is well. The trend that this government start will eventually will engulf them very soon.
What baffles me is that how can a rif raff organization travels hundreds of miles from one place to another in trucks and no one noticed this along the roads? This is clearly sabotage. These kids are held hostage in a hidden mansion that is not too far from the town.
I repeat that this trend will soon consume the northern towns. People that are not ready to go to school before and now you are kidnapping them any how.
I can't weep again for the future of this country, I can't just weep. Soon everyone will answer his baba name.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by talk2archy: 4:23pm
Not far from the truth.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by miqos02(m): 4:23pm
Seen
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Ratello: 4:23pm
We know that already
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by dantyboy: 4:23pm
So they should not have payed, when they kill the girls, we go still complain. Which kind country be this self.
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Angelparadise(f): 4:24pm
It not a new thing in this shameless government that their second name is lies swimming in propaganda.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by northvietnam(m): 4:24pm
This Government just officially Ventured into kidnapping business as a way of looting..
Kidnap people, pay ransome in Millions of Dollars to ur self... then bring them back safely ...
kai these guyz r Genuis
i just love this country...
watch out for another Kidnap series
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by verygudbadguy(m): 4:24pm
Sahara reporters giving Federal Government a run for dem cash.. I always wonder how SR gets access to some vital infos. SR was the first to also report the release of those girls. They even gave a pictorial evidence of how the indigenes were hailing the BH members after the drop off..
Sowore is indeed a great guy. He can never be intimidated.
21 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by wakeupafricanyo: 4:24pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by mcemmy0z: 4:24pm
Who ever think these girls were released free is a fool
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by SoNature(m): 4:24pm
It is a normal government/security strategy not to reveal that ransom is paid in exchange for captives so as to discourage people from becoming kidnappers
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Firefire(m): 4:24pm
Fraudulent gonment
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Inioluwa01(m): 4:24pm
I am sincerely, deeply tired of this country.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by lilyheaven: 4:25pm
,like seriously, Bokoharam has turned to kidnappers, they have lost their goals and objective.
But it is a pity buhari is paying his kidnappers brother with Niger Delta oil money.
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by linkers: 4:25pm
El-rufai, and the man in the villa knows more about Bokoharam, and their sponsors
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Olril18(m): 4:25pm
DrRasheed:arindin...
for all the power, what do you northerners has to show for it...
sha dont bring your madness down south.... terrorist people
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by Kenkuss: 4:25pm
If no ransom was paid then what is the reason behind the kidnapping of the girls?
Suddenly u brought them back for?
Pls we are no fools Lai lying Mohammed
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls, FG Lied - Sahara Reporters by BafanaBafana: 4:26pm
Innocent girls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been released, wailers are so pained that they are spewing out trash from their smelly mouths.
That's the reason I can never join those devils (wailers). They rejoice when bad things happen and get angry when good things happen. Dapchi girls are finally free. Thank God we have a responsible government unlike the ogogoro men we had in the past.
God bless Nigeria
God bless Buhari.
1 Like
